West Side Stories: Petaluma’s Lew Spengler’s winning tale

This true story by Lew Spengler was recorded live on March 4 at Sonoma Portworks in Petaluma, as part of the monthly "West Side Stories" story slam event hosted by Dave Pokorny. Each month, storytellers are randomly picked from the audience to tell five-minute-long stories on a different theme each month, with one winner chosen by the audience. The theme for this month was "A Journey of 1000 Miles Begins with a Single Step."

So, I’m new to this.

First time I’ve been to this venue, first time I’ve stood up in front of total strangers and told a story my wife said that if I tell, she’s going to leave the room.

(Uproarious laughter from the audience)

Anyway, here goes.

Somewhere around 50 years ago, I was back in the United States from Vietnam. I was still in the service. And I had a weekend pass. I went to my home, which is in Northern California, the home that I grew up in. I was going to spend the weekend with my family.

The Eel River runs through the property and goes out to … somewhere.

And I had a canoe.

And I thought, “Well, I’ve got some time today. I’m going to take a canoe ride.”

So I jumped in the canoe and put in, and started down the river.

I don’t know if any of you have ever paddled a canoe on your own, but if you’re a big guy, and you sit in the back of the canoe, the front comes up out of the water quite a bit. If the wind is blowing at all, the front tend to travel with the wind. So, it’s a chore … to paddle by yourself.

I’d been on the river about a mile, or maybe two, and came around the bend to an old swimming hole where I’d grown up. I knew the swimming hole well.

And sitting on the beach was a young woman, wearing a two-piece swimsuit — an attractive young woman, I’ll say — who I knew by name. I didn’t “know her” know her, but I knew her name.

So, I’m thinking, if I can get some ballast in the front of the canoe, my trip will be a lot easier, because I’m planning on going another six miles down the river. So I pulled up onto the beach, the young lady sitting there, and I said, “Hey, would you like to go for a canoe ride?”

And she said, “Where are you going?”

And I said, “Benbow.”

I don’t know if any of you are familiar with the Northern California Benbow Inn — it’s a historic Inn — but that was my destination for the day. There’s a dam just downriver of the Benbow Inn, and I didn’t feel like going over that, so I said, “Benbow.”

And she said, “Oh! I have always wanted to take the river from here to Benbow.”

A lot of young people did.

It was a summer resort, and kids would get in their inner tubes and float down the river to Benbow.

So she said, “I’d love to.”

I said, “Great. Jump in the front.”

I didn’t have two paddles. I didn’t think I was going to have a passenger. But she did. So, now the canoe is much easier to handle because I had ballast. So, I’m paddling down the river and it’s a long way, to just paddle a canoe, without saying anything, if you have somebody there.

So we began a conversation.

I think I did most of the talking. I’m not sure why, because I don’t do that, that often, I don’t think. But I did then. We stopped, once or twice along the way, to take a swim or whatever. We made it to Benbow some hours later, and at the Benbow Inn, there’s a little snack bar, so we had ice cream. I had made arrangements for my brother-in-law to meet me in Benbow, when I gave him a call, and he was going to pick me up, and take the canoe back. So he came down and he picked us up, took the canoe back, and I found out that this young woman was more interesting than I had known she was. I knew her name, as I said. I knew her family. But I didn’t know her.

But she was interesting.

It also so happened that she was living in the Bay Area, going to school there. I was stationed at the Presidio, and it seemed logical that I could maybe ask her out.

And I did.

I asked her out a couple of times, and she told me that nothing could get serious, because she had somebody that she was interested in already.

And I said, “Well, okay. Maybe we could at least go to a movie.”

I guess the long story short is that, um, that we ended up getting married, having two children, moving to Petaluma where we’ve been living more than 40 years, and in June 20, 2021 … write this down … we will celebrate our 50th wedding anniversary, at the Benbow Inn.

You’re all invited.

And that’s all I got.