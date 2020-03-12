A walk around Petaluma’s Wickersham and McNear Parks

Connected by a half-mile strip of G Street, Petaluma’s McNear and Wickersham Parks represent two different visions from Petaluma’s past, one that viewed parks as a place for recreation, play and sports, the other as a place for quiet reflection and relaxation among trees and flowers.

“These two parks definitely show divergent ideas about what a park can or should be,” says historian Katherine Rinehart, recently retired after years as manager of the Sonoma County Library’s History and Genealogy collection.

On a sunny Tuesday morning, McNear Park — a historic 2.9-acre splash of green, with a large playground and an assortment of sports facilities at the corner of G Street and Eighth Street — is hosting a fair number of visitors, even though school is in session and attendance is light when compared to the average weekend. The tennis courts are fully occupied, half-a-dozen dogs and their humans are at play on the lawn, a solitary book-lover is reading in the shade at a picnic table under a cluster of trees, and couple of dozen kids, with stroller-pushing guardians, are gleefully shrieking and whooping in and out of the playgrounds’ various jungle gyms, slides and swing sets.

“It’s one of Petaluma’s nicest parks,” notes Rinehart, “but I think a lot of people don’t really know very much about its history. Obviously, to me, the historical part is the interesting thing about this place, and Wickersham Park, which really is a very different kind of park.”

Presented by George McNear as a gift to the city in 1929, McNear Park — named for his father John A. McNear — was established as a celebration of the younger McNear’s 50th year in business. That milestone was marked by a pair of articles in the Argus-Courier, one of which officially announced McNear’s intention of donating the parcel of land to the city. According to another article, the following day, the announcement inspired large numbers of residents to flock to the then-undeveloped slab of ground for a spontaneous celebration of the park-to-be.

“One citizen,” the paper stated, “who has lived here for years was heard to say that he had always regarded the two blocks as among the finest property in this city owing to their splendid location and he expressed the opinion that a finer spot for a recreation ground and playground could not be found. There are no railroad tracks or river to cross, and it is away from the through traffic of the highways. It is sheltered by the hills which form a splendid background and it seems as if nature had laid the land down at that spot, just for the purpose for which it will now be used.”

“I love that quote,” says Rinehart. “It really says a lot about how people saw this property, and how special it was that it would become a place for the people of Petaluma to gather together.”

At the time, she points out, the park was viewed as being way out on the south edge of town. Being essentially a vacant lot, it was occasionally employed as grounds for a travelling circuses, tent revivals and “camp meetings.” The famous horticulturalist Joh McLaren, superintendent of San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park, was brought to Petaluma to consult on plans for McNear Park, though according to Rinehart, exactly what his recommendations were are not known today.