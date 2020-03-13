Subscribe

Petaluma Bestsellers: Penngrove author lands new novel on Top 10 List

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
March 13, 2020, 12:01AM

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Feb. 2-Feb.8, 2020

Penngrove author Cricket Atkinson is officially a bestselling author in Petaluma, having landed her new novel “Hard Hat” on top of the local Fiction and Nonfiction Top 10 list. In No. 2 is Richard Powers’ Pulitzer-winning trees-and-humans novel “The Overstory,” followed by Erik Larsen’s nonfiction “The Splendid and the Vile” (No. 3) in which the author does for Winston Churchill what he did for the 1893 World’s Fair in “The Devil in the White City.”

On the Kids and Young Adults Top 10 list, the big star of the show is Dev Petty’s charming picture book “The Bear Must Go On,” about a group of animals preparing to put on a show in the woods. At No. 2 is Tui Sutherland’s new “Wings of Fire” Legends” graphic novel “Dragonslayer,” followed by Judd Winick’s new “Hilo” graphic novel, “Saving the Whole Wide World,” at No. 3.

FICTION & NONFICTION

1. ‘Hard Hat,’ by Atkinson, C.

2. ‘The Overstory,’ written by Pulitzer-winner Richard Powers

3. ‘The Splendid and the Vile,’ written by Erik Larsen

4. ‘Normal People,’ written by Sally Rooney

5. ‘No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference,’ by Greta Thunberg

6. ‘The Night Watchman,’ by Louise Erdrich

7. ‘The Long Petal of the Sea,’ written by Isabel Allende

8. ‘Mr. Penumbra’s 24-Hour Bookstore,’ by Robin Sloan

9. ‘Bad Blood,’ by John Carryrou

10. ‘Where the Crawdads Sing,’ written by.Delia Owens

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘The Bear Must Go On,’ by Dev Petty, illustrated by Brandon Todd

2. ‘Dragonslayer (Wings of Fire: Legends),’ by Tui Sutherland

3. ‘Hilo: Saving the Whole Wide World,’ by Judd Winick

4. ‘Future of the Time Dragon,’ written by Tracey West

5. ‘Go with the Flow,’ by Karen Schneemann & Lily Williams

6. ‘Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy: A Graphic Novel,’ by Rey Terciero

7. ‘Baby-sitters Little Sister: Karen’s Witch,’ by Ann M. Martin

8. ‘Love the World,’ by Todd Parr

9. ‘Best Friends,’ by Shannon Hale

10. ‘Mac B., Kid Spy: Mac Undercover,’ written and illustrated by Mac Barnett

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Manager of Copperfield’s Books, Petaluma)

