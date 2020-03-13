Millennials Talk Cinema

This week’s new releases include an adaptation of a Jane Austen novel by star music-video director and photographer Autumn de Wilde, who puts a fresh spin on the mixed-up love story that’s already inspired the 1995 Alicia Silverstone modernization “Clueless” and the 1996 Gwyneth Paltrow hit. From animation director Dan Scanlon (“Monsters University”), Pixar’s “Onward” is set in a land of elves, unicorns and fairies with a Flintstones-like overlay of modern day cars and computers, and involves a quest for two teenage elves to restore their dead father for a day. “Twin Murders,” directed by Daniel Calparsoro, is a Netflix thriller about a Spanish police profiler assigned to solve a 20-year-old mystery.

Here’s what a trio of reviewers from our pool of local film critics have to say about these three new movies.

‘EMMA’ (Rated PG)

Katie Wigglesworth

This will probably be the bluntest review I’ve ever written.

“Emma” is great. I loved it.

You should go see it.

Granted, I’m a Jane Austen fan, but I think even hesitant viewers -- or those with flashbacks of fear to high school book report deadlines and Sparknotes panic -- will find that “Emma” is sharp, funny, and a lovely way to spend two hours.

It’s a damn good adaptation.

You should go see it.

Eleanor Catton has crafted a sharp, honest script for “Emma,” faithfully wending her way through Austen’s satire of privileges. While Catton mostly adheres to the source material, there are a few notable departures that for me, personally, felt wonderfully in line with the books themes as a whole. Catton and director Autumn de Wilde have made alterations that take Austen’s original ideas and commentaries on class, privilege, and human connection a step further than would have been possible at the time of “Emma’s” publication.

You should go see it

Emma is masterfully directed. Autumn de Wilde paints a bold, heightened visual style that is rarely lent to period pieces, but works beautifully, melding brilliantly with Catton’s script to add visual context to many of the subtler moments of Austen’s novel. De Wilde has crafted a hilarious, poignant, and genuine movie that absolutely captured me from start to finish, flush with excellent performances from veterans and newcomers alike.

Go see it.

Bill Nighy is a gem as Emma’s father, a caring hypochondriac portrayed with brilliant comedic timing as well as deep empathy and kindness. Anya Taylor-Joy is similarly stunning as the titular Emma, showcasing every aspect of the endearing and frustrating young woman, giving her brilliance and enigmatic depth. It would be impossible to call out all the other wonderful performances in this movie, because the sheer volume of talent would fill this whole newspaper. Mia Goth is an absolute joy as Emma’s newly pet-projected tender and naive friend Harriet. Miranda Hart (“Call the Midwife”) is wonderful as the chatty Miss Bates.

For the rest you’ll need to see for yourself.

Go see it.

As a last, personal note “Emma” is female written and directed. It’s worthy of your ticket because it’s very, very good. But as an added boon, you’d be supporting a badass team of women.

So go see it.

It’s so much funnier than a lot of audiences will be expecting, but it never sacrifices the heart of the story to achieve any of its humor, meaning it’ll probably make you tear up a little bit from time to time. I’m taking my dad to see it this week.