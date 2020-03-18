Out and About in Petaluma

LIVE VIRTUAL TALK BY

ANNE FRANK’S

STEPSISTER POSTPONED

The streaming event with holocaust survivor Mrs. Alva Schloss that was to have taken place on Thursday, March 19, has been postponed until further notice. Mrs. Schloss was to have be interviewed by Cinnabar Theater’s Elly Lichenstein in a special online event. For obvious reasons, the event will now take place in the future. This event was a benefit for Chabad of Petaluma website. AnneFrankPetaluma.com.

CANCELED EVENTS:

With nearly all non-essential public gatherings canceled, one should probably assume that their regular scheduled meeting is not happening this week. But just to be thorough, previousl planned events posted here that have now been called off include the following.

Writer’s Forum with author Joan Gelfland, previously planned for Thursday, March 19, at Copperfields is canceled. Similarly Chris Bohjalian’s appearance with his (ironically) pandemic-themed novel “The Red Lotus,” originally planned for March 25, has been canceled along with all other author appearances. LATE NEWS: Copperfield’s Books in Petaluma has just announced its store will be closed as of Wednesday.

Thursday Night Square Dancing, regularly scheduled for Thursday evenings at 7:30 p.m., at Hermann Sons Hall, is canceled till further notice.

Petaluma Film Series, which was to have screened Bellingbat” on Wednesday, March 25 at 7 p.m. is canceled.

Pints for Paws fundraiser, which was to have happened on March 24 at Lagunitas Brewing Company, has been canceled.

Rock Steady clean and sober dance party, which was to have taken place at the Phoenix Theater on March 21, has been postponed. The organizers are kindly requesting that those who purchased tickets consider them a donation to support the work of organizing alcohol-free events in our community.

Sips and Bites, the annual Petaluma Woman’s Club benefit that was to have been held on April 5, has been postponed until August 23. The event is a significant fundraiser for the local nonprofit.