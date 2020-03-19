Petaluma Parks: Steamer Landing, hiding in plain sight

This is part 9 of a multi-part series, taking an in-depth look at every single park and park-related facility in the town of Petaluma, from its 46 Parks & Recreation-maintained public parks and seven recreation facilities, to its 10 distinct, County-maintained open space areas.

On a windy afternoon at Steamer Landing Park in downtown Petaluma, gray clouds are stacked up to the north, casting a shadowy hue across the sprawling landscape. Defying the sun-blocked cloud-cover overhead, the land itself fights back with exuberant explosions of green grass, and red and gold flowers. The river plays its own part, here and there reflecting the large, puffy-grey shapes in the sky, intermittently mirroring the flight path of birds whose aerial journeys crisscross the slowly moving water of the afternoon tide.

“This is absolutely the best time of year out here,” says Stephanie Bastianon, Executive Director of Friends of the Petaluma River, which largely maintains this part of the McNear Peninsula, established as a public park in 1996. Best known as the location of the annual summertime Rivertown Revival, when thousands of revelers gather on the spot, Steamer Landing is actually open year round for people looking for a splash of natural beauty. “In the spring, it’s green, everything all round is gorgeous, the flowers are coming out,” says Bastianon. “By the time the Revival happens, everything is brown. This is the time to visit.”

The entrance to Steamer Landing Park has to be searched for carefully, as from D Street, it appears to be a driveway to some rusty industrial complex. Located on Copeland Street, just across D from the transit hub, the little drive takes you to a sweetly designed parking area and “vista point,” with a railing overlooking the channel, some picnic benches, and a delightful circular flower bed complete with an appropriately nautical boat suspended as a sculpture. While that might look, to many visitors, like all there is to Steamer Landing Park, a gate just to the west opens onto a dirt road leading into the heart of the 9.7-acre open space treasure.

“The park gets birdwatchers, dog-walkers, families, and people looking for a bit of the natural world right in the middle of downtown,” says David Hansen, a longtime volunteer out at the park. “It really gets quite a bit of use, especially on weekends.”

Before the health emergency, there were a number of weekly events and gatherings at the barn. Later today (a Thursday in early March) there will be a meeting of the Friends of the Petaluma River. On Sundays, the organization has been sponsoring Boating at the Barn, a free event where visitors can check out various boats and kayaks to use in paddling about and exploring the river.

Hansen was the first General Manager of the Sonoma County Open Space District, back in the 1990s, when the matching grant program was established to create funding for the purchase of undeveloped property that could be converted into parks. So he was involved when Steamer Landing was officially transformed into a place for the public, and the home base of the Friends of the Petaluma River, a nonprofit founded by the late David Yearsley.

“I was the General Manager in 1996 when a matching grant was awarded to the city,” Hansen says. “What the district got out of it, other than helping the city out, was an easement over the property, to restrict anything but park development. The match for the city was to develop the park and maintain it.”

Along the channel are a series of interpretive displays, leading to the now photogenic barn that has been dubbed the David Yearsley River Heritage Center.