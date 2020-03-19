Subscribe

Petaluma’s Past: Petaluma was glued to the Edward and ‘Wally’ scandal

SKIP SOMMER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
March 19, 2020, 12:01PM
Seeing all the publicity about the romance and marriage of Prince Harry of England, his lovely American bride, actress Meghan Markle, and now their new son, “Archie,” brought to mind that other royal “love story” about Edward VIII and his scandalous affair with the married American Wallis Simpson.

It was a very different tale, and “The story of the year,” in 1936.

King George V of England had died in January of 1936, and his 42-year-old eldest son, Edward Prince of Wales, was to succeed him on the throne. Newly released documents show that the transition had been extremely controversial and a couple of further questions now are: was Edward a Nazi sympathizer? Was he mentally flawed? Was his lover, “twice-divorced American commoner” Wallis Simpson a “scheming enabler?”

Recently released files are saying just those things.

Petaluma and the whole world were avidly following the royal news in ’36, from Edward’s assumption of the throne in January, to his abdication of it that December.

As Monarch, Edward VIII had become ruler of one-fourth of the world, “King of Great Britain, Ireland and the Dominions beyond the seas, and Emperor of India.” Edward had taken the oath of office, pledging to “respect the Church of England,” which, considering his already 2-year hot cavorting with a married American, that bad boy well knew he would not be doing.

On February 4, our Petaluma Argus-Courier quoted the new King Edward as saying, “I pray I may justify your trust throughout my reign.”

But Edward, whose mother and grandfather Prince Albert were both German, had often said that German was his “first language” and in fact, he had become an admirer of Adolph Hitler. One theory floating about was that Hitler had groomed Edward as his own puppet King in England.

But the intrigue and back-stories, now accepted by many, are even darker.

Prince Edward, apparently, had delighted in many affairs with married women and was capable of “great callousness.”

“It would be best if he fell off his horse and broke his neck,” Prime Minister (“PM”) Baldwin, mused. And, there was a large segment of British officialdom who considered Edward totally unsuitable to ever be King.

What really was wrong with Prince Eddie?

Psychologists speculated he had “never grown out of adolescence and had all the symptoms of Asperger’s Syndrome, full of self-pity and disparagement.” The Archbishop of Canterbury had considered him “definitely abnormal” and the royal family’s personal physician, Lord Dawson, was convinced Edward had suffered an “arrested adolescence.”

In addition, PM Baldwin also had thought that Wallis Simpson could be “a Nazi Spy,” whom Hitler had spent years cultivating, and the PM actually put Scotland Yard on her trail. This was possibly because Joachim Von Ribbentrop, the Nazi German envoy to London, was rumored to be also having an affair with “Wally,” sending her each day 17 carnations for each time they had (well, you know). And Edward’s mother, Queen Mary, believed that Wally had “some kind of sexual control over her son.”

And even American ambassador to England, Joseph Kennedy (Jack, Bobby and Ted’s Dad), had publicly called Wally “a tart.”

So now to December of 1936.

The Argus headline blared, “King’s Love Affair Shakes Nation and Threatens Throne! King Edward has decided to abdicate for a twice-divorced American commoner!”

Wallis Simpson, it seemed, had become the center of one of the greatest non-war crises England had ever known.

The new King Edward had at first refused to renounce his paramour, and had also declared he had no intention of abdicating his throne. The San Francisco Chronicle warned, “Whatever happens, irreparable damage has been done to Great Britain.” On Dec. 7, Edward’s mum, Queen Mary, remarked that her son seemed, “sad, haggard and visibly aged from strain and she was astonished at the change in him.” Our Argus editor John Olmsted opined, “The proper solution seems to be up to Wally,” and the Chronicle stated, “The King is 42 and must face the fact that the crown is not only his, but the Empire’s. It should not easily be dispelled.”

And then, finally, Edward cut the cord.

His entire reign had been just 325 days, the shortest in history. The Chronicle chortled, “Edward is a boy, who never grew up.”

King Edward then made his historic radio speech to the world, including these words.

“I cannot discharge my duties as King, without the help and support of the woman I love.”

Our Argus wryly headlined, “Wally Listens To Lover On Radio.”

(From France, by the way).

Meanwhile, Edward’s brother (“Bertie”), by then the new King George VI, pledged his loyalty to his people. He was 41 and his young daughter, then Princess Elizabeth, was moved up to No. 1 in line for the throne. Elizabeth would, indeed, succeed her father and become the longest-serving Monarch in Britain’s history. And, of course, Edward did marry Wally, and the two were exiled (with conspicuous disgust from Winston Churchill) to the British Bahamas forever and ever.

Now, in 2020, Edward’s great grandnephew, Prince Harry, has married another “divorced American commoner.”

What’s different is that Harry is already an admired hero and is only sixth in line for the throne. Plus, Meghan — formerly a television actress, has been christened in the Church of England and has passed the tight scrutiny of the Queen, who well remembers her Uncle “Eddie” and “Wally.”

And now, the story keeps winding, with Harry, Meghan and son Archie moving away from that royalty thing, all the way to Canada.

It has all the elements of a hot TV drama, I think.

They could call it “The Crown.”

Perhaps Meghan could play Meghan?

(Skip Sommer is an honorary lifetime member of the Petaluma Historical Museum and Heritage Homes. He can be contacted at skipsommer@hotmail.com)

