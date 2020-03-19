Petaluma’s Past: Petaluma was glued to the Edward and ‘Wally’ scandal

Seeing all the publicity about the romance and marriage of Prince Harry of England, his lovely American bride, actress Meghan Markle, and now their new son, “Archie,” brought to mind that other royal “love story” about Edward VIII and his scandalous affair with the married American Wallis Simpson.

It was a very different tale, and “The story of the year,” in 1936.

King George V of England had died in January of 1936, and his 42-year-old eldest son, Edward Prince of Wales, was to succeed him on the throne. Newly released documents show that the transition had been extremely controversial and a couple of further questions now are: was Edward a Nazi sympathizer? Was he mentally flawed? Was his lover, “twice-divorced American commoner” Wallis Simpson a “scheming enabler?”

Recently released files are saying just those things.

Petaluma and the whole world were avidly following the royal news in ’36, from Edward’s assumption of the throne in January, to his abdication of it that December.

As Monarch, Edward VIII had become ruler of one-fourth of the world, “King of Great Britain, Ireland and the Dominions beyond the seas, and Emperor of India.” Edward had taken the oath of office, pledging to “respect the Church of England,” which, considering his already 2-year hot cavorting with a married American, that bad boy well knew he would not be doing.

On February 4, our Petaluma Argus-Courier quoted the new King Edward as saying, “I pray I may justify your trust throughout my reign.”

But Edward, whose mother and grandfather Prince Albert were both German, had often said that German was his “first language” and in fact, he had become an admirer of Adolph Hitler. One theory floating about was that Hitler had groomed Edward as his own puppet King in England.

But the intrigue and back-stories, now accepted by many, are even darker.

Prince Edward, apparently, had delighted in many affairs with married women and was capable of “great callousness.”

“It would be best if he fell off his horse and broke his neck,” Prime Minister (“PM”) Baldwin, mused. And, there was a large segment of British officialdom who considered Edward totally unsuitable to ever be King.

What really was wrong with Prince Eddie?

Psychologists speculated he had “never grown out of adolescence and had all the symptoms of Asperger’s Syndrome, full of self-pity and disparagement.” The Archbishop of Canterbury had considered him “definitely abnormal” and the royal family’s personal physician, Lord Dawson, was convinced Edward had suffered an “arrested adolescence.”

In addition, PM Baldwin also had thought that Wallis Simpson could be “a Nazi Spy,” whom Hitler had spent years cultivating, and the PM actually put Scotland Yard on her trail. This was possibly because Joachim Von Ribbentrop, the Nazi German envoy to London, was rumored to be also having an affair with “Wally,” sending her each day 17 carnations for each time they had (well, you know). And Edward’s mother, Queen Mary, believed that Wally had “some kind of sexual control over her son.”

And even American ambassador to England, Joseph Kennedy (Jack, Bobby and Ted’s Dad), had publicly called Wally “a tart.”

So now to December of 1936.

The Argus headline blared, “King’s Love Affair Shakes Nation and Threatens Throne! King Edward has decided to abdicate for a twice-divorced American commoner!”