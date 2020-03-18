Millennials Talk Cinema: ‘Stargirl’ delights, ‘Bright Places’ shines

Operating under the assumption that movie-going in actual cinemas is not happening for the next few weeks, our local movie critics are shifting their focus to the latest releases on cable streaming services like Netflix, Amazon and Disney+. Not surprisingly, when there the world becomes frightening and uncertain, we often turn to movies and books that offer a distraction as comfort.

To that end, Disney+ has just debuted “Stargirl,” a charming coming-of-age love story (of sorts) based on a beloved 20-year-old YA novel and directed by Julia Hart (“Fast Color”), and Netflix has unveiled “All the Bright Places,” from director Brett Haley (“The Hero,” with Sam Elliot).

Here’s what a pair of reviewers from our pool of critics have to say about these new streaming films.

‘STARGIRL’

Alexa Chipman

At a time when the toilet paper aisle has been picked clean and there is an understandable amount of unease throughout the world, sometimes it is better to enjoy a movie release from the comfort of home.

In addition to the exciting new “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” season, Disney+ has just dropped “Stargirl” which is an adaptation of Jerry Spinelli’s 2000-released novel. I knew nothing about it going in, and was captivated by the wholesome, semi-magical story.

This is exactly the film I needed right now.

“Stargirl” has a warm, compassionate tone like a gentle hug. It follows band student Leo (Graham Verchere) who used to be outgoing and quirky but learned to lay low in order to survive high school. His drab gray outfits and careful distancing have led him into a boring, albeit stable, life.

Leo’s careful persona is shattered when Stargirl (Grace VanderWaal) arrives with her glittery makeup and bright pinstripe jumpers. He is instantly smitten, and she leads him on a journey to reclaim his true self.

This soothing, kind-hearted movie encourages us to step back and take a deep breath.

“Real things take time,” Stargirl announces. “It’s easy to get confused when we’re moving so fast.”

[Suggested Emojis: Thumbs Up, Flower Emoji]

‘ALL THE BRIGHT THINGS’

Anderson Templeton

In some ways “All the Bright Places” is your typical teen romantic indie drama (think along the lines of “Fault in our Stars,” “Paper Towns,” etc.), but also ... not.

For one thing, the teenage leads, played by Elle Fanning and Justice Smith, struggle with trauma and mental health issues.

Not your average love interests, eh?

Each of these high school seniors are attempting to heal in a world that constantly sees their inner battles as non-existent or frightening. In turn, they help each other find light and love again.

Yeah, yeah, I know it sounds totally cheesy, but at least it does the romance and drama very well.

I personally totally dig that this movie focuses on mental health. There are so many teens and young adults who are struggling with things like depression, anxiety, and bipolar issues. So it’s beautiful to see a film made for them, a film that doesn’t shy away from telling the truth.

Though not every character has a happy ending, the overall message is that there are bright places even in dark times.

Don’t forget a box of tissues.

[Suggested Emojis: Thumbs Up, Crying Face]