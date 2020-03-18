The Buzz: ‘You Are Not Alone’ program seeks volunteers

PPSC launches phone-call program for shut-in during health crisis: With so many elderly citizens stuck at home during the coronavirus health crisis, and with visitors discouraged to anyone in the high risk demographic, Petaluma People Services Center has launched a program called You Are Not Alone. Participating seniors and those with compromised immunity systems will receive a daily phone call from a trained volunteer. PPSC is currently seeking volunteers, who will be asked to phone up one assigned senior on a daily basis throughout the remainder of the crisis. Phone calls are expected to last from 10-30 minutes.

To be accepted as a volunteer, interested folks must complete an application being assigned a volunteer. To receive an application, email organizers at notalone@petalumapeople.org). Once accepted, volunteers will be asked to review information about looking for signs of depression and potential suicidal feelings, but volunteers will not be asked to serve as a counselor. Volunteers will be asked to call their assigned shut-in daily, at a mutually agreeable time. On a daily basis, PPSC will send volunteers the most current information on the coronavirus daily to share, and are strongly urged only to pass along that information, avoiding any conflicting information found on social media. The nonprofit will also send lists of suggested conversation topics. Additionally, volunteers will be provided with a county-wide list of information to share with their senior/shut-in, and a contact at PPSC they can reach out to if questions arise. Volunteers will not be asked to visit their senior in their home, nor to run errands for them. Volunteers can, however, refer their assigned shut-in to other PPSC programs where they can get the help they need.

That said, should you be interested in helping PPSC with its errand-running program, called iRide, a more extensive volunteer application is required, and such volunteers are expected to be in demand. To learn more about the program, visit PetalumaPeople.org, or email organizers at NotAlone@PetalumaPeople.org.

Locally published book gets LAMDA nomination: Petaluma-based Word Horde Books, a small boutique publisher specializing in horror, science fiction and dark fantasy, has learned that one of its 2019 books, Craig Laurence Gidney’s stunning “A Spectral Hue,” has been named a finalist in the 32nd annual LAMDA Literary Awards. Presented by LAMDA Literary (based in Washington, D.C.), the annual awards, affectionately called the “Lammys” to many, celebrate outstanding lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender books. “A Spectral Hue” has won numerous awards over the last year, and this is a big one. National Public Radio’s Book Concierge named the book on its list of the best books of 2019, with writer Jason Heller calling it, “A quiet, confidently told novel of identity — gay, black, artistic and ancestral — that resonates on a wholly realistic level.” The online horror-fantasy-science fiction book site Vernacular Books called it the best horror novel of the year. The LAMDA winners are scheduled to be announced on June 8 in New York City. Congratulations to Lockhart and Word Horde Books (wordhorde.com).

