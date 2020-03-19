Subscribe

Culture Junkie: On venue closures, a cool anniversary and robots

DAVID TEMPLETONB ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
March 19, 2020, 12:01AM

The current coronavirus situation being genuinely life threatening for many — not just locally, but all around the world — there are far worse things going on than the cancelation of a new play.

I get that.

When I learned last week that the world premiere of my science-fiction stage drama “Galatea,” which was to have opened on March 20 at Rohnert Park’s Spreckels Performing Arts Center, has been officially canceled by the City, I was not that surprised.

Under the circumstances, I was even actually a bit relieved.

To protect the community, including the artists involved in the show, it was the right thing to do.

Right now, we are all better off on our own instead of medium-to-large groups.

Still, after working for over a year on the script, and after watching a talented team of theater-makers push themselves to the limits to bring my vision to life, it definitely hurts to realize that now no one will get to see the fruits of all that labor. Sure, the script still exists, and there is a high probability it will have a delayed world premiere sometime in the future, at some other theater. But it will probably involve at least some different people, because that is how these things generally go.

And that’s a shame.

Because these particular theater artists are exceptional. The play, structured as it is, requires actors to go places that are far from easy, and this cast was going there and then some. I couldn’t be prouder of them.

I’m just glad, speaking selfishly, that I was able to see most of the rehearsals. Along with director Marty Pistone, and assistant director Andy Templeton (my son), I was at least able to (almost) experience the show I had been holding for so long in my mind, though without the presence of the audience I’d looked forward to entertaining, surprising and, to a degree, frightening.

That’s right … frightening.

Because, ironically, my little play about a robot and her therapist on a space station in year 2167 carried a little subplot about a viral infection that at one point in the past had threatened to wipe out all of humanity.

There’s also a running thing about teaching robots to shake hands.

Speaking of robots, I had been originally planning on writing this week’s column on that very subject -- robots.

I have been thinking about robots for a long time now, for obvious reasons. But the focus of my attention was going to be on the fact that my little “robot play” was opening on the 100th anniversary of the coining of the word “Robot.”

It’s true.

And as it so happens, the word was invented for a stage play.

Right around 100 years ago.

That my own robot play was opening at this particular landmark was a coincidence, but a nice one.

“That’s just gravy,” as my dad used to say whenever talking about good things happening on top of other good things.

But … back to robots and the theater.

The term was used for the very first time in Czech writer Karel Čapek’s 1920 play “R.U.R.,” which stood for “Rossum’s Universal Robots.” In the play, at a factory manufacturing “artificial people” as cheap replacements for paid workers, an uprising takes place, resulting in the near extinction of humanity. The word “robot” comes from the Czech word “robota,” meaning “serf” or “forced laborer,” and is derived from another Czech word “rab,” meaning “slave.” Published in 1920, the play had its first production in the spring of 1921, and within three years, had been published in over 30 languages and staged all over the world.

With that, the word “robot” became the go-to term for automated machines of all kinds.

Since then, as robots went on to become staples of cinema and television, they have continued to appear – in one form or another – on the stage. Though rarely. That’s one of the reasons I’ve been so excited about seeing “Galatea” go up on opening night, giving robots a chance in the theatrical spotlight one century after the phrase was given birth.

It’s not hard to think of movies or TV series with robots in them.

I thought of at least a dozen just as I was writing that previous sentence (“Metropolis,” “The Day the Earth Stood Still,” “Forbidden Planet,” “Lost in Space,” “Star Wars,” “Silent Running,” “Battlestar Gallactica,” “Westworld,” “Robocop,” Alien,” “Terminator,” “Aliens,” and “Dr. Goldfoot and the Bikini Machine”), and there are plenty more where those came from.

But when I try to think of stage plays with robots in them, even if I expand the category to simply “artificial intelligence,” the list is much smaller.

In addition to “R.U.R.,” off the top of my head I can think of “Return to the Forbidden Planet,” Bob Carlton’s off-the-wall Shakespeare-Science-Fiction-rock musical that includes a roller-skating robot. Then there is Alan Ayckbourne’s 1998 “Comic Potential,” in which a robot becomes a stand-up comedian, the 1996 drama “The Curious Case of the Watson Intelligence” by Madeleine George, and Jordan Harrison’s 2014 “Marjorie Prime,” about the relationship between an elderly woman and the holographic pixel-generated representation of her dead husband.

And I suppose we should include last year’s “Be More Chill,” the Broadway musical (based on a 2004 YA novel by Ned Vizzini). In that one, an unpopular teenager sees his high school social status improve dramatically when he swallows a “SQUIP,” a Super Quantum Unit Intel Processor), which attaches to his brain and, in the form of an avatar only he can see (resembling Keanu Reeves, it turns out), tells his what to do to become popular.

Then all hell breaks loose.

That’s usually what happens in robot stories.

Sooner or later, all hell breaks loose.

Of course, in a world where “all hell” breaking loose is what’s actually happening – even if robots aren’t a major factor in it at the moment – perhaps such scenarios don’t sound as apocalyptic as they once did.

And will again.

Because sooner or later, the current crisis will come to an end.

The schools, the bars, the restaurants and the theaters will open again.

And some of us will be in the mood for a really good story, shared in the company of our fellow human beings.

Some of those stories might even have something to say about what we’ve just all been through.

If there happen to be robots in it … well that’s just gravy.

(David Templeton’s Culture Junkie runs every other week in the Argus-Courier. You can contact him at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)

