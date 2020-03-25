Mother Goose 2020: Nursery Rhymes for the social distancing era

Things have changed so quickly.

As we all shift our collected mutual reality to absorb the current health crisis, everyone is approaching the new world in different ways. Some are doing it creatively. Overnight, we’ve seen a rise in amusing artistic responses to everything that is happening.

For example, Jessie Gaynor, the social media editor at Literary Hub (literaryhub.com), recently went (appropriately) viral with a short piece in which she rewrote the opening lines of classic novels to sync up better with the age of social distancing.

Tackling “Moby Dick,” she changed “Call me Ishmael” to “FaceTime me, Ishmael.”

And so on.

With Gaynor’s amusing creative enterprise as inspiration, here are 12 nursery rhymes — many of which were first created during times of uncertainty and plague, we should point out — dutifully reconfigured and adapted to meet the needs and fit the mood of our current moment in time.

Jack and Jill went up the hill

To fetch a pail of water.

They traveled smart, six feet apart,

Because, though it felt a little awkward, Jack and Jill didn’t actually live in the same house, and they put each other’s safety over their own needs for social normality.

-------

Little Jack Horner sat in a corner.

Good job Jack. Good job.

-------

Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall,

This was in itself surprising because Humpty was, after all, an egg, and for some reason almost all the Kings horses and all the King’s men, had pretty much emptied the grocery stores of eggs all over the land.

--------

Little Bo Beep had lost her sheep,

And didn’t know where to find them,

Along with toilet paper, which she couldn’t find anywhere because the people who bought all the eggs had selfishly also bought far more TP than any sane person needs.

-------

Little Miss Muffet

Sat on a tuffet,

Which she’d thoroughly sanitized with a 70% alcohol-based disinfectant.

Along came a spider, who sat down beside her, which didn’t so much frighten Miss Muffet away, as it made her wonder, while she removed herself quickly from the situation, whether the spider really understood the severity of the coronavirus situation. She was alarmed the insect did not recognize the importance of limiting contact with those who are not in your immediate household, which the spider was most definitely not.

“I don’t even know if you wash your hands for 20 seconds several times a day,” she told the Spider, as she headed home to wash her own hands before having some curds and whey, believed at the time to be good at boosting one’s immune system.

-------

Do you know the Muffin Man,

The muffin man, the muffin man?

Do you know the muffin man,

Who lives on Drury Lane?

Yes, I know the muffin man,

He can’t let people into his shop for a while, but he’s still selling muffins on a curbside pick-up basis, and he also delivers, but makes sure to wipe down everyone’s credit cards. He’s nice.

-------

There was an old woman who lived in a shoe.

She had so many children, she didn’t know what to do.