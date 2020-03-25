Subscribe

Mother Goose 2020: Nursery Rhymes for the social distancing era

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
March 24, 2020, 6:01PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Things have changed so quickly.

As we all shift our collected mutual reality to absorb the current health crisis, everyone is approaching the new world in different ways. Some are doing it creatively. Overnight, we’ve seen a rise in amusing artistic responses to everything that is happening.

For example, Jessie Gaynor, the social media editor at Literary Hub (literaryhub.com), recently went (appropriately) viral with a short piece in which she rewrote the opening lines of classic novels to sync up better with the age of social distancing.

Tackling “Moby Dick,” she changed “Call me Ishmael” to “FaceTime me, Ishmael.”

And so on.

With Gaynor’s amusing creative enterprise as inspiration, here are 12 nursery rhymes — many of which were first created during times of uncertainty and plague, we should point out — dutifully reconfigured and adapted to meet the needs and fit the mood of our current moment in time.

Jack and Jill went up the hill

To fetch a pail of water.

They traveled smart, six feet apart,

Because, though it felt a little awkward, Jack and Jill didn’t actually live in the same house, and they put each other’s safety over their own needs for social normality.

-------

Little Jack Horner sat in a corner.

Good job Jack. Good job.

-------

Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall,

This was in itself surprising because Humpty was, after all, an egg, and for some reason almost all the Kings horses and all the King’s men, had pretty much emptied the grocery stores of eggs all over the land.

--------

Little Bo Beep had lost her sheep,

And didn’t know where to find them,

Along with toilet paper, which she couldn’t find anywhere because the people who bought all the eggs had selfishly also bought far more TP than any sane person needs.

-------

Little Miss Muffet

Sat on a tuffet,

Which she’d thoroughly sanitized with a 70% alcohol-based disinfectant.

Along came a spider, who sat down beside her, which didn’t so much frighten Miss Muffet away, as it made her wonder, while she removed herself quickly from the situation, whether the spider really understood the severity of the coronavirus situation. She was alarmed the insect did not recognize the importance of limiting contact with those who are not in your immediate household, which the spider was most definitely not.

“I don’t even know if you wash your hands for 20 seconds several times a day,” she told the Spider, as she headed home to wash her own hands before having some curds and whey, believed at the time to be good at boosting one’s immune system.

-------

Do you know the Muffin Man,

The muffin man, the muffin man?

Do you know the muffin man,

Who lives on Drury Lane?

Yes, I know the muffin man,

He can’t let people into his shop for a while, but he’s still selling muffins on a curbside pick-up basis, and he also delivers, but makes sure to wipe down everyone’s credit cards. He’s nice.

-------

There was an old woman who lived in a shoe.

She had so many children, she didn’t know what to do.

So she went on the internet and found lots of great ideas of ways to entertain kids while under quarantine, since she recognized that flattening the curve of the viral spread was never going to be easy, but in the long run, was perhaps better than the alternative. And with that, she played them a cute video about teddy bears and sent them to bed.

--------

Diddle, diddle, dumpling, my son John,

Went to bed angry because I wouldn’t let him go hang out with his friends during the governor’s ‘Shelter at Home’ orders. Because even though my son assured me he’d be careful, I was pretty certain he’d give in to social peer pressure and visit places like the skate park. There he would be tempted to do unsafe things, like high fiving every other kid there, because even if he’s young enough to endure accidental COVID-19 infection without injury to himself, he has grandparents who live in the same house, and they would not fare so well. So I said no. And in protest he went to bed with his trousers on, which definitely let me know how upset he was but did absolutely nothing to change my mind.

Diddle, diddle, dumpling, my son John.

-------

The itsy bitsy spider climbed up the waterspout.

And while he was there, having been properly chastened by Little Miss Muffet, he washed his hands for at least 20 seconds, which, he suddenly realized, was exactly how long it takes to hum “The Itsy Bitsy Spider,” as long as one doesn’t rush it. Which he didn’t because, after all, he had eight hands to wash, whereas most humans have only two, so what’s their excuse?

And with that, the itsy bitsy spider climbed up the spout again.

-------

This little piggy went to market,

This little piggy stayed home,

Because only one piggy was really necessary to get the roast beef and other items, and the fewer people in the stores the better. And by the way, don’t mean to be going all ‘wee wee wee’ about this, but when little piggies do have to go to the store, they should never go sick. And even if they stand six feet apart in line, like Jack and Jill always do, they really should resist picking up interesting items from the shelves and then putting them back while they wait. Because that’s just as lame as buying more eggs and toilet paper than necessary. Seriously, if piggies can’t handle a few basis, common sense social behaviors, they should stay the ‘wee wee wee’ home.

-------

Twinkle Twinkle Little Star,

How I wonder what you are,

Up above the world so high,

Thank you for keeping your distance.

What’s good for us is good for you too.

Have a good night.

Stay safe.

Now go wash your hands.

(Contact David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine