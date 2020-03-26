Helping Out: PPSC needs volunteers, nurses need masks

‘YOU ARE NOT ALONE’

Phone-call Contact Program from PPSC now seeking volunteers, clients

PetalumaPeople.org

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Petaluma People Services Center is seeking volunteers for its “You Are Not Alone” phone-call/companionship program. Volunteers will be assigned a shut-in senior or other individual, and will be asked to call them every day, at an agreed-upon time, for 10 to 30 minutes of conversation and connection.

On a daily basis, PPSC will send its phone-calling volunteers the most current information on the coronavirus to share with their assigned senior. Volunteers will also receive lists of suggested conversation topics.

KNow someone who could use a phone call on a daily basis? PPSC says they are still accepting requests for people in need of the “You Are Not Alone” program. It’s easy to sign up. Call PPSC at 707-765-8488 or email them at NotAlone@petalumapeople.org.

WHO DOES IT HELP? During this time of forced isolation, many of our community’s seniors are suffering from loneliness and boredom, along with those whose health status makes it additionally dangerous for them to have any physical contact with the outside world. This program was designed to give them some daily human contact they can look forward to.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To receive an application, email organizers at notalone@petalumapeople.org). Once accepted, volunteers will be asked to review information about looking for signs of depression and other symptoms of isolation, but volunteers are not be asked to serve as a counselor. To learn more about the program, visit PetalumaPeople.org, or email organizers at NotAlone@PetalumaPeople.org.

MASKS NEEDED FOR HEALTH WORKERS

Petaluma Valley Hospital mask drive

Petaluma Staff Nurses Partnership

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Petaluma Staff Nurse Partnership has posted a request for donations of unused, leftover masks, as the there has been a very real and serious shortage of masks for health care workers during the early days of this pandemic. Since many Petaluma residents have unopened masks they obtained during last fall’s fires, PSN is asking Petalumans to wondering donate them for use in at Petaluma Valley Hospital. There are currently two drop-off sites in town, and the group is working to establish others. The Eastside drop off site is 192 Banff Way and the Westside drop off site is 312 Walnut St.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Our healthcare professionals, who are on the frontline of the pandemic, are among the highest risk demographic, and deserve maximum protection. Petaluma Staff Nurse Partnership (PSNP or SNP) is a registered nurses union, started by nurses working at Petaluma Valley Hospital, for nurses at Petaluma Valley Hospital

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Other types of medical supplies are also in high demand throughout Petaluma. For information visit Petaluma Staff Nurses Partnership at PSNPonline.net.