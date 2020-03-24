Out and About (Virtual Edition)

To participate in a Zoom event requires installing Zoom on your computer or device. It’s a fairly quick process, but recommended to be done early, just to make sure everything is working. To watch some Facebook live events, you often have to be an accepted “friend” of the “broadcaster,” so again, planning ahead makes sense. Please submit information about other virtual events upcoming in our community to david.templeton@arguscourier.com.

DRAW A DRAGON

It started last week, and already has a strong daily following. Every morning at 10 a.m., Petaluma’s Gio Bennedetti, creator of KPCA Radio’s popular Bennedetiville program, is hosting an hour-long show via Facebook Live. In it, he draws a dragon, with a step-by-step walk-through of how to draw your own, sort of like Bob Ross (but with happy little dragons instead of happy little trees). Some of the puppets from his show occasionally make an appearance, and Bennedetti keeps up and entertaining dialogue with viewers who leave real time comments and suggestions. Facebook.com/gio.benedetti.5.

AQUS COFFEE CHAT

John Crowley, of Aqus Café, hosts a daily Zoom-supported “coffee chat,” with participants engaging is community check-ins and information sharing. 10 a.m.. evey day but Sunday. Connect through Aqus.com/online.

RIVERTOWN POETS

The monthly Rivertown Poets event held at Aqus Café has now become a weekly virtual event via Zoom. Every Monday at 6:15 p.m., log onto Aqus’ Zoom system to hear local poets reading from their own work, from the safety of their homes. This is an open mic event, so participants will be able to “sign up” to read. As ever, Sande Anfang will host. To view the event or sign up to be involved, visit Aqus.com/online.

PETALUMA CONVERSATIONS

Every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., join moderators Lou Zweir and John Crowley for an online version of their weekly conversation event normally held at the Petaluma Library. Each week brings a different set of conversation topics, and through its Zoom “room,” Aqus Café will be hosting the regular get-togethers virtually throughout the remainder of the current health crisis. Info on participating at Aqus.com/online.

PETALUMA PETE ON YOU-TUBE

John Maher, aka Petaluma Pete, has been more than a sidewalk pianist. He’s become a hardcore ambassador for all things Petaluma. But so far, only about 200 people know he’s got his own free “subscription” channel on YouTube, where visitors can find an array of old videos. He’s even posted some public service announcements about the coronavirus crisis. To see what Pete has to say, and what he’s up to, during this unprecedented time, visit YouTube and search, Petaluma Pete, then hit SUBSCRIBE.

VIRTUAL STORYTELLING SALON

On Friday night, Aqus Cafe presents a Virtual Storytelling Salon beginning at 7 p.m. LEWd my theater artist Jessica Litwak, the Zoom supported event will lead with a “prompt,” followed by a “kickoff” performance, then the virtual floor will be open to anyone wishing to deliver their own story in five minutes or less. The theme for this Friday, March 27, will be “Spring (or A New Beginning). Visit Aqus.com/online to log on, via Zoom.