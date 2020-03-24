Petaluma’s Aqus Cafe launches virtual ‘Coffee Social’

“Good! Paulette, you just joined us. How are you doing? Hi ... Paulette?”

On a laptop screen, John Crowley’s face brightly welcomes a newcomer. After a moment, with no response, he asks, “Paulette? I can see you but I can’t hear you.”

Paulette, it turns out, is having an audio issue, eventually amended.

“Ah, there’s Daniel. Hello Daniel,” Crowley says, warmly.

“Good morning!” says Daniel. “Hi everybody!”

And so it goes.

This is day four of Crowley’s new Daily Coffee Social. As owner of Petaluma’s Aqus Café, he’s well-acquainted with morning meet-ups over coffee and tea, but with the café currently closed down, he’s trying a little experiment, moving some of his regulars from the coffeehouse to the internet via the platform known as ZOOM. It’s one of the many ways people are suddenly devising to stay socially connected while remaining physically apart.”

“Here’s Gary,” Crowley says. “Good morning Gary, and welcome to our little virtual coffee social.”

“Good morning everybody,” says Gary. “How are we all doing in our new reality?”

ZOOM, initially created as a way for businesses to hold conferences from numerous locations at once, was not originally intended as a platform for social interactions of this kind, but with its ability to bring hundreds together at once for interactive “gatherings,” its seen a huge boost in use since the coronavirus became a concern. Participants can see the faces of other visitors, and through a moderator — in this case Crowley — everyone can have a turn to speak. There is even an option where a participant can click a “raise hand” button so that the moderator recognizes their wish to say something.

“Learning something new is harder under a crisis like this,” notes Michelle, newly arrived to the social. “But I have a feeling we’re all going to be learning a lot of new things over the next few weeks.”

The daily Coffee Social, sponsored by Aqus Community, takes place at 10 a.m., and generally runs approximately one half-hour. Following the pleasantries and greetings, today’s meeting mostly consists of people sharing their vague-to-serious sense of overwhelm at the current emergency, with many asking questions about other similar online events that might be taking place in the future (See “Out and About Online” on C2).

After 30 minutes, people sign off one by one to go about their day. Within 45 minutes, Crowley himself signs off.

“See you tomorrow everyone.”

Earlier in the week, when asked why he established these morning chat ups, Crowley says, “Well, it was pretty obvious to me, from day one, that we needed some way of replicating what happens in coffee shops and other ‘third spaces’ in Petaluma, and that we should do it on a daily basis.”

What happens in those environments, he says, is clearly important.

“Before all this happened, I would go into Aqus in the morning, and there were groups of people everywhere in conversation,” he says. “Some are business meetings, some are nonprofit meetings. But most of them are social meetings. People sitting face-to-face, shooting the breeze, talking about local politics or whatever it is that important to them. Suddenly, all of that is gone. What are we supposed to do?”

With a large number of people living alone in Petaluma, folks who use coffee shops and cafes as a way of remaining connected — what Crowley calls “keeping social capital alive” — he believes that forums like the daily ZOOM coffee clatches will be a vital resource in the coming days.

“I see this as a place where people can share, where they can express their feelings and anxieties, and also where they can give and receive news,” Crowley says. “And also where they can get a sense of hope and a sense of togetherness. It’s so important that we maintain that sense of togetherness and connection.”

With laugh, he adds, “To me, these kind of virtual gatherings are like one of those big long tables at a coffee shop, where everyone who wants to can have a chance to speak. Some just listen, and that’s fine too. Just being present in a group of people, online or not, has an incredible restorative effect on everyone.”

(For information on the daily Coffee Socials and other Aqus sponsored virtual events, visit Aqus.com/online)