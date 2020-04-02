Petaluma freelancer to beginners: write for free

Calin Van Paris should write a book called “How To Survive as a Freelance Writer.” For three and a half years the Petaluma resident applied the tricks of the trade to establish herself as a magazine editor’s dream contributor — reliable, fast, accurate, enthusiastic and always ready to say yes to an assignment, regardless of topic, deadline, or word count.

Today Van Paris works full-time in marketing communications for Cameron+Company, a book publisher based in Petaluma. Founded in 1964 by aerial photographer Robert Cameron, Cameron+Company creates and distributes books and calendars with a focus on photography, art, food and wine, children’s literature, and publications of regional interest.

Van Paris landed the position thanks to the skills and industry knowledge she gained as a freelancer, writing for Vogue, Teen Vogue, Allure, Marin Magazine and other publications.

She continues to freelance.

It’s in her blood.

But anyone who thinks freelancing is easy should try it.

In the world of magazines, you’re nobody until you have a portfolio of clippings, Van Paris pointed out. The catch is that you need assignments to get clippings. Unappealing as it sounds, the answer for beginners is to work for free, in the form of internships. It’s a strategy Van Paris embraced with gusto.

She did five of them.

Born and raised in Mill Valley, Van Paris graduated from Tamalpais High School, then briefly attended San Diego State University.

“I hated it,” she said. To combat the feeling of failure, she successfully applied for an internship at 944 Magazine, a regional fashion, entertainment and lifestyle publication that operated in the United States from 2001 to 2011.

“Within a year I was writing little bits,” she said. Meanwhile, she enrolled at San Francisco State, majoring in communications studies. “I always knew I wanted to write. I’ve always been a reader and I grew up loving magazines.”

Her initial areas of interest—travel, fashion and beauty—have remained largely unchanged. She wrote for 944 for two years, before moving on to her second unpaid writing job, a marketing internship with San Francisco Magazine. While working on routine tasks, she made it known she wanted to write.

And she began making contacts.

One of those contacts was at Who What Wear, an international fashion company known for its content sites — WhoWhatWear.com and WhoWhatWear.co.uk — and an affordable, size-inclusive, and trend-forward line of clothing and accessories. Here Van Paris undertook her third internship.

Graduating in 2012, Van Paris served yet another internship, this one paid. Mashable was a digital media website founded by Pete Cashmore in 2005. She next worked retail briefly before landing another internship, this time at Marin Magazine. Over several years the position evolved from freelance work into a full-time position as assistant editor.

Despite the security of the position, Van Paris had tasted the freedom that comes with the freelance life. She had been at the magazine for two and half years when she faced the truth.

“As a writer, I couldn’t produce good work in an office.,” she allowed. “At the same time, it didn’t feel right to bring the work home. Today, I can write wherever and whenever I need to, but then I needed more freedom. “

So, she went freelance.