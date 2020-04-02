Subscribe

Petaluma freelancer to beginners: write for free

CLARK MILLER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
April 2, 2020, 12:01AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Calin Van Paris should write a book called “How To Survive as a Freelance Writer.” For three and a half years the Petaluma resident applied the tricks of the trade to establish herself as a magazine editor’s dream contributor — reliable, fast, accurate, enthusiastic and always ready to say yes to an assignment, regardless of topic, deadline, or word count.

Today Van Paris works full-time in marketing communications for Cameron+Company, a book publisher based in Petaluma. Founded in 1964 by aerial photographer Robert Cameron, Cameron+Company creates and distributes books and calendars with a focus on photography, art, food and wine, children’s literature, and publications of regional interest.

Van Paris landed the position thanks to the skills and industry knowledge she gained as a freelancer, writing for Vogue, Teen Vogue, Allure, Marin Magazine and other publications.

She continues to freelance.

It’s in her blood.

But anyone who thinks freelancing is easy should try it.

In the world of magazines, you’re nobody until you have a portfolio of clippings, Van Paris pointed out. The catch is that you need assignments to get clippings. Unappealing as it sounds, the answer for beginners is to work for free, in the form of internships. It’s a strategy Van Paris embraced with gusto.

She did five of them.

Born and raised in Mill Valley, Van Paris graduated from Tamalpais High School, then briefly attended San Diego State University.

“I hated it,” she said. To combat the feeling of failure, she successfully applied for an internship at 944 Magazine, a regional fashion, entertainment and lifestyle publication that operated in the United States from 2001 to 2011.

“Within a year I was writing little bits,” she said. Meanwhile, she enrolled at San Francisco State, majoring in communications studies. “I always knew I wanted to write. I’ve always been a reader and I grew up loving magazines.”

Her initial areas of interest—travel, fashion and beauty—have remained largely unchanged. She wrote for 944 for two years, before moving on to her second unpaid writing job, a marketing internship with San Francisco Magazine. While working on routine tasks, she made it known she wanted to write.

And she began making contacts.

One of those contacts was at Who What Wear, an international fashion company known for its content sites — WhoWhatWear.com and WhoWhatWear.co.uk — and an affordable, size-inclusive, and trend-forward line of clothing and accessories. Here Van Paris undertook her third internship.

Graduating in 2012, Van Paris served yet another internship, this one paid. Mashable was a digital media website founded by Pete Cashmore in 2005. She next worked retail briefly before landing another internship, this time at Marin Magazine. Over several years the position evolved from freelance work into a full-time position as assistant editor.

Despite the security of the position, Van Paris had tasted the freedom that comes with the freelance life. She had been at the magazine for two and half years when she faced the truth.

“As a writer, I couldn’t produce good work in an office.,” she allowed. “At the same time, it didn’t feel right to bring the work home. Today, I can write wherever and whenever I need to, but then I needed more freedom. “

So, she went freelance.

“The big risk was giving up healthcare insurance and so on, but after I made the change, things came my way,” she said.

Van Paris began freelancing for Vogue and has continued to do so for the past six years. The way she broke into the publication is a good example of how a successful freelancer makes her own luck. She had become friendly with a staffer at San Francisco Magazine who subsequently moved on to Vogue.

“She knew what I wanted, and she threw me a bone,” Van Paris said. One article for Vogue led to another; and then a Vogue staffer became ill, creating more opportunities for Van Paris. “At first, I was just doing a little work, but I was fortunate because the work soon doubled. I say I was lucky, but it’s also about the work ethic and how I relate to people.”

She did well working in that capacity for three years.

“Then, in 2016, I was offered an editorial position with Vogue in New York City, something I thought I had wanted since being a teenager,” Van Paris explained. “But I knew it wasn’t for me. Instead, I leveraged the offer and requested to become a contract writer for Vogue here on the West Coast, with a guaranteed number of pieces.”

It takes will power to work freelance.

“Spending time alone at home isn’t always easy,” she said. “With too much time on your hands, you can languish in your freedom. You have to discipline yourself.”

When she interviews someone for an article, Van Paris tapes and transcribes the whole interview.

“It’s more work, but I have better conversations that way, and the writing is seamless.”

Although she prefers to be given assignments, on occasion Van Paris will pitch a story to an editor.

“I’m still looking for the perfect pitch,” she said. “The key is to do the legwork first.”

By legwork she means three things — know the topic, know the voice of the publication, and know why you’re the right writer for the job.

“Make it clear why you should do the story,” she said. “My advice to aspiring freelance writers is to be reliable, always say yes to an assignment, and become known as enthusiastic and available.

“I think people who want to write for a living get hung up on what their major should be and which college they should attend,” she continued, “when what matters is internships, writing experience, and building a network of contacts, including editors and other writers. The reality is that nothing is guaranteed. You have to be flexible and ready to adapt. People often say that they want to write but don’t. You must write, even if it’s just your own blog. When someone finds you, you will be able to show what you can do. Don’t feel you’re above writing for free. You’re getting paid in experience.”

For all the hard work it requires, Van Paris believes that freelance writing is still a good career goal.

“Print will never go away,” she said. “And magazines, editors, publishers, will always need new voices.”

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine