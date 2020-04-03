Petaluma’s Past: How to Start a Chicken Farm in 1915

One-hundred-five years ago, there were 100 million people in the US, and half of them lived on farms. But industrial production was ramping-up, too, with Ford Motor Company turning out its millionth car. That year in San Francisco, the Pan-Pacific Exposition opened in celebration of the new Panama Canal and all it would bring to the West Coast, while in Washington, D.C., our US Congress strangely rejected the idea of an American woman’s right to vote. In Europe, WWI was beginning, and here in Petaluma, California, something called the poultry business was booming big time.

In the Petaluma of 1915, our Chamber of Commerce issued a booklet entitled, “Petaluma, The Largest Poultry Center In The World,” and here are some of the enticements touted therein. The Chamber boasted that San Francisco, Reno, Portland, Los Angeles, Seattle, Alaska and even British Columbia were major buyers of Petaluma eggs. So a new poultry man need not worry about over-production.

Just the previous year, they said, 11.7 million dozen eggs, worth $3.7 million, had been shipped out! Plus, an additional 79,000 dozen White Leghorn chicks. They further emphasized that our small town of 7,500 had many hatcheries, including the largest in the world at 225,000 eggs, per each hatch.

So, one could purchase their young pullet chicks right here, at 3-5 months of age and they would start laying eggs within a month. (Or so they said).

Also, they added, transport would be a piece of cake, too, with Northern Pacific Railroad (including their steamers on our river) making six trips to San Francisco a day, at just $1 per round trip. Plus, on the other end, the Petaluma and Santa Rosa Electric Railroad was servicing Sebastopol, Forestville and Two Rock and, they advised, “A farmer bringing in a case of eggs, coop of chickens, load of hay, grain, or potatoes receives the highest market prices in cash.”

Now, get this.

To start you out in the chicken business, they said, “One should have at least $3,000, (about $75,000 in today’s bucks). You can buy five tillable acres for $1,000 of it, a modest dwelling for another $1,000 and horse, wagon, harness, tools, well and chicken houses for $500 and 1,000 pullets would be another $50, leaving about $450 to keep the family going until the pullets start laying all those eggs.”

They confidently predicted, ”One should have NO difficulty in making a success with this amount of money.”

This writer opines that those Chamber guys may have been putting themselves in jeopardy of being sued with that guarantee, but that land, “modest dwelling” and barns today would be worth about $775,000. Not bad appreciation if you had survived the Great Depression, the Spanish Flu epidemic and a few wars along the way.

A total of 800 little chicks, they advised, should have a floor space of about 250 square feet in a warm, ventilated room.

“You don’t need a home incubator, buy your baby chicks locally.”

Interesting advice, considering that the chicken incubator had been invented by Lyman Byce right here in 1879, and most farms used them. However, the Chamber of Commerce booklet did go-on to detail the rigors of using your own incubator as well. Eventually (they said), “the chicks should be all hatched by 21 days.”

Petaluma in 1915 had other income producers too, such as the Belding Bros. Silk Mill, employing 125 people (mostly women at low wage), a large shoe factory, lumber yards and planing mills, 10 hatcheries, 2 creameries, a flour mill, a tannery, several feed mills, a cold storage plant (The Burdell Building.), plus a “million dollar winery” (Now the CVS Pharmacy location). “The Petaluma River,” it bragged, “is navigable in all seasons for 40 miles and 100s of power boats and schooners are engaged in hauling freight.”

Poultry did dominate our Petaluma farms, but the major crop of Sonoma County in 1915 was prunes, a total of 769,000 acres of them, and apples were next, at 350,000 acres. California’s Mt. Lassen erupted big-time that year, and farms for miles around were totally wiped out. So Petaluma’s farmland acres had become urgently more important.

You’d see a few motor vehicles here in 1915, but Petalumans still mostly traveled by horse. However, Guglielmetti Bros. on Washington St. would sell you a “Maxwell, the car that laughs at hills” for just $695 bucks and, if your tires were worn, you could have them “Vulcanized” at G and G Tire, 236 Main St.

“Rochester!” (as radio Comedian Jack Benny would often say), “Break out the Maxwell!”

And Hey! Those “Roaring 20s” were just around the corner — flappers, short skirts, illicit booze, your own Model “A.”

What could go wrong?

(Skip Sommer is an honorary life member of the Petaluma History Museum and Heritage Homes. You can reach him at skipsommer@hotmail.com)