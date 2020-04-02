Millennials Talk Cinema: ‘Honey Boy’ on Amazon, ‘Uncorked’ on Netflix

A couple of lesser-known but first-rate films now available on streaming platforms get the lockdown viewing treatment courtesy of two reviewers from our pool of local film critics. One is a drama about the wine industry as experienced by an African-American sommelier, the other an autobiographical drama from writer-actor Shia LeBouf.

‘UNCORKED’

NETFLIX (TV-MA)

Alexa Chipman

“Uncorked” is a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to become a Master Sommelier, through the lens of Elijah (Mamoudou Athie) who is struggling with his own dreams versus a family legacy. His father (Courtney B. Vance) cannot understand why Elijah is throwing away his savings for “some wine thing,” rather than a solid future managing their family’s BBQ restaurant.

Elijah’s impactful journey is filled with heart and sassy humor. “Chardonnay is the Jay-Z of wine,” Elijah jokes to explain the varietal. When clashing with his father, there is an almost Cinderella moment, as Elijah is forced to clean the restaurant before being allowed to attend study group.

This gem of a film is being swept under the carpet by Netflix for reasons I cannot comprehend. With award-worthy performances and a poignant father-son story, “Uncorked” should have been all over entertainment news for its release.

Instead, I found out about it from a tweet by “Wine Enthusiast” magazine.

Not only is this a brilliant drama, it puts a spotlight on African-American wine enthusiasts and sommeliers, whose voices have been overlooked for too long. The wine industry is not known for its diversity, as the film points out. “Uncorked” raises awareness that wine appreciation and education is for everyone who has a passion for it.

“Uncorked” is exceptional, and potentially one of the best films of 2020.

It has earned a permanent slot on my Netflix queue.

‘HONEY BOY’

AMAZON PRIME (Rated R)

Anderson Templeton

I can’t stop thinking about Shia LaBeouf.

When I was 15, my innocent soul was let down when watching behind the scenes footage of a volatile 16-year-old Shia having a meltdown and dropping F-bombs while filming an episode of HBO’s Project Greenlight in 2003.

But after seeing “Honey Boy,” I understand, and definitely feel like I was too quick to judge.

Shia LaBeouf started writing the script of “Honey Boy” while in court-mandated rehab, as a therapeutic tool used to heal from childhood trauma. The result is a beautiful, earnest, and powerful slice-of-life film about a young man in rehab facing his most painful childhood memories as he struggles with PTSD.

Lucas Hedges and adorable Noah Jupe tag-team as the role of Otis Lort at age 22 and 12. LaBeouf himself tackled the challenging role of Otis’ abusive, jealous and hurting father. I cannot imagine going through what young Shia did, only to write a movie, portray the source of your abuse, and share it with the world. Talk about art therapy, man.

A profound aspect of LaBeouf’s performance is his deep understanding of the inner pain his character/father is always experiencing, and Shia totally nails it.

Even though “Honey Boy” was released back in November, it is now available to stream on Amazon Prime. If you consider yourself a fan of film, psychology, superb acting or Shia LaBeouf, don’t pass this one by — and brace yourself.