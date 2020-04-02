Petaluma Parks: Signs of the times

ORDER OF THE HEALTH OFFICER: CLOSING PARKS

UNDER THE AUTHORITY OF CALIFORNIA HEALTH AND SAFETY CODE SECTIONS 101040, 101085, AND 120175, THE HEALTH OFFICER OF THE COUNTY OF SONOMA (“HEALTH OFFICER”) ORDERS:

Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus in the general public, which is now a pandemic according to the World Health Organization, there is a public health emergency throughout the County. Because even people without symptoms can transmit the disease, and because evidence shows the disease is easily spread, social distancing consisting of a six-foot separation between people is currently required for all activity that is permitted by the Shelter in Place Order No. C19-03 and the Governor’s Executive Order, including outdoor activity.

The scientific evidence shows that it is essential to slow virus transmission as much as possible to protect the most vulnerable and to prevent the health care system from being overwhelmed. This Order is necessary to slow the rate of spread and the Health Officer will re-evaluate it as further data becomes available.

This Order comes after evidence that the high volume of usage by the public of parks, beaches, and open space makes it impossible for persons to maintain the required social distancing, especially in those areas where recreational biking is allowed.

The Health Officer will continue to assess the quickly evolving situation and may modify or extend this Order, or issue additional Orders, related to COVID-19.

“Park” means an area of land, beach or water open to the public for recreation, including walking, hiking, biking, relaxing, boating, and playing, regardless of ownership.

Paved multi-use pathways outside of park boundaries remain open except to bicycles and horses.

It is so ordered.

Signed by Dr. Sundari R. Mase MD MPH, Health Officer of Sonoma County

Dated: March 23, 2020

Frequently Asked Questions

Parks Closures and Outdoor Activities Protocol during Shelter in Place Order

WHY CAN’T I WALK INTO THE PARKS?

The closure order is intended to keep us home so we can slow the spread of the virus. Due to park design, many parks can still get crowded if walk-in access is allowed. Walk-in access also presents an issue of equity for people who don’t live near parks. We know this is a disappointing development, but we’re really asking for your cooperation. We had hoped the parks could remain a resource for basic activities, but the greater health of our community makes closing them the right choice at this time.

WHAT IF I WALK INTO THE PARK ANYWAY? WILL I GET A TICKET?

If rangers find you in a park, they’ll let you know the parks are closed and ask you to leave. The intent is first to educate and ask for your cooperation. If you refuse to comply, you could be cited. We hope you’ll comply with the closure order.

HOW CAN I STAY ACTIVE IF I CAN’T USE MY PARKS?

The health order does allow for limited outdoor exercise if we stay 6 feet from people who are not members of our household. Health authorities encourage us to do things like walk or ride bike around our neighborhoods. Play games or exercise in our yards. Garden or do outside chores or walk the dog. We know it’s disappointing to not be able to use the parks but staying close to home right now is the best way to slow the spread of this virus.

CAN I EXERCISE ON SCHOOL YARDS AND PLAYING FIELDS?

School yards are considered public parks when school is not in session, so this closure order applies to those spaces as well.

[This is an edited version of the original parks closure order, the entirety of which can be found at Socoemergency.org/order-of-the-health-officer-closing-parks. For updates on all of this and other matters related to the coronavirus, visit the City of Petaluma’s own website at CityofPetaluma.org.]

THE PARKS OF PETALUMA

This is part 11 of a multi-part series, taking an in-depth look at every single park and park-related facility in the town of Petaluma, from its 46 Parks & Recreation-maintained public parks and seven recreation facilities, to its 10 distinct, County-maintained open space areas. By order of the county, all parks, large and small, are currently closed to the public for the duration of the health crisis, but we will continue to find ways to describe and explore our community’s relationship with its parks. You can reach David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com.