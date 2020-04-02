Petaluma Parks: Signs of the times
ORDER OF THE HEALTH OFFICER: CLOSING PARKS
UNDER THE AUTHORITY OF CALIFORNIA HEALTH AND SAFETY CODE SECTIONS 101040, 101085, AND 120175, THE HEALTH OFFICER OF THE COUNTY OF SONOMA (“HEALTH OFFICER”) ORDERS:
Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus in the general public, which is now a pandemic according to the World Health Organization, there is a public health emergency throughout the County. Because even people without symptoms can transmit the disease, and because evidence shows the disease is easily spread, social distancing consisting of a six-foot separation between people is currently required for all activity that is permitted by the Shelter in Place Order No. C19-03 and the Governor’s Executive Order, including outdoor activity.
The scientific evidence shows that it is essential to slow virus transmission as much as possible to protect the most vulnerable and to prevent the health care system from being overwhelmed. This Order is necessary to slow the rate of spread and the Health Officer will re-evaluate it as further data becomes available.
This Order comes after evidence that the high volume of usage by the public of parks, beaches, and open space makes it impossible for persons to maintain the required social distancing, especially in those areas where recreational biking is allowed.
The Health Officer will continue to assess the quickly evolving situation and may modify or extend this Order, or issue additional Orders, related to COVID-19.
“Park” means an area of land, beach or water open to the public for recreation, including walking, hiking, biking, relaxing, boating, and playing, regardless of ownership.
Paved multi-use pathways outside of park boundaries remain open except to bicycles and horses.
It is so ordered.
Signed by Dr. Sundari R. Mase MD MPH, Health Officer of Sonoma County
Dated: March 23, 2020
Frequently Asked Questions
Parks Closures and Outdoor Activities Protocol during Shelter in Place Order
WHY CAN’T I WALK INTO THE PARKS?
The closure order is intended to keep us home so we can slow the spread of the virus. Due to park design, many parks can still get crowded if walk-in access is allowed. Walk-in access also presents an issue of equity for people who don’t live near parks. We know this is a disappointing development, but we’re really asking for your cooperation. We had hoped the parks could remain a resource for basic activities, but the greater health of our community makes closing them the right choice at this time.
WHAT IF I WALK INTO THE PARK ANYWAY? WILL I GET A TICKET?
If rangers find you in a park, they’ll let you know the parks are closed and ask you to leave. The intent is first to educate and ask for your cooperation. If you refuse to comply, you could be cited. We hope you’ll comply with the closure order.
HOW CAN I STAY ACTIVE IF I CAN’T USE MY PARKS?
The health order does allow for limited outdoor exercise if we stay 6 feet from people who are not members of our household. Health authorities encourage us to do things like walk or ride bike around our neighborhoods. Play games or exercise in our yards. Garden or do outside chores or walk the dog. We know it’s disappointing to not be able to use the parks but staying close to home right now is the best way to slow the spread of this virus.
CAN I EXERCISE ON SCHOOL YARDS AND PLAYING FIELDS?
School yards are considered public parks when school is not in session, so this closure order applies to those spaces as well.
[This is an edited version of the original parks closure order, the entirety of which can be found at Socoemergency.org/order-of-the-health-officer-closing-parks. For updates on all of this and other matters related to the coronavirus, visit the City of Petaluma’s own website at CityofPetaluma.org.]
THE PARKS OF PETALUMA
This is part 11 of a multi-part series, taking an in-depth look at every single park and park-related facility in the town of Petaluma, from its 46 Parks & Recreation-maintained public parks and seven recreation facilities, to its 10 distinct, County-maintained open space areas. By order of the county, all parks, large and small, are currently closed to the public for the duration of the health crisis, but we will continue to find ways to describe and explore our community’s relationship with its parks. You can reach David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com.
On Monday, March 23 — less than a week after it was announced that all parking lots would be free at regional parks throughout Sonoma County — the County’s health officer, Dr. Sundari R. Mase, handed down another order. By midnight of that evening, all parks in the county — of any size or description — were to be closed to the public until further notice. That includes the 46 parks maintained by Petaluma’s Parks and Recreation Department, its regional parks, open spaces and all private parks maintained by Home Owners Associations, nonprofits and the like.
By the next morning, plastic A-frames had been installed at the primary entrances of nearly all Petaluma parks, bearing notices in English and Spanish that the facility — from its walkways to its benches to its playgrounds — was off limits.
“When the order came down from the county to close all Petaluma Parks, I have to admit we were heartbroken,” allows Drew Halter, Deputy Director of Petaluma Parks and Recreation Department. “We’d hoped the parks could maybe be a part of how we all get through this. We hoped that people would practice proper social distancing. But that order supersedes our jurisdiction, and it was pretty implicit. So for the good of our community and the safety of our residents and park users, we have closed the parks.”
There is one slender exemption, Halter points out, clearly described in the order from Dr. Mase.
To quote the order (see sidebar), “Paved multi-use pathways outside of park boundaries remain open, except to bicycles and horses.”
“So Lynch Creek Trail, for example, which crosses the city, remains open for walking, in any sections that don’t run through parks,” says Halter. The much-used trail, along with similar pathways around the county, has been closed to cyclists and equestrians, however, not that Lynch Creek sees a lot of horseback riders on a daily basis (or ever). The reason for that exclusion is that bikes take up a disproportionate amount of the trail, and when passing pedestrians, they can create a point-of-contact much smaller than the recommended 6-foot minimum.
“For the most part, we’ve seen close to full compliance with the order,” says Halter, adding, “But we’ve seen some instances of people gathering in ways that are unsafe. I do have faith that with a little more time and education about why the order was made, we will have full compliance for the run of this situation.”
Halter acknowledges that the decision to close the parks has drawn opposition from some community members, many of which have suggested alternatives to full closure. These suggestions include placing city personnel in the parks to enforce the social distancing that many had been openly ignoring in the days just previous to the health officer order. Another suggestion is to allow smaller numbers of people in the parks, perhaps separating them into groups according to the alphabetical beginning of their last name, along the lines of what was done during the gas shortage of the 1970s.
Halter explains that such measures are either beyond the scope of the city to carry out effectively, or in direct conflict with the goal of limiting contact. To the latter suggestion, the act of having personnel examine visitors’ identification to determine if they are the correct alphabetical designation for that day would create virus-transmissible situations rather than eliminate them. As for the former idea — placing Parks and Recreation worked in the parks to keep people 6-feet apart, the city simply does not have the staff, Halter points out.
