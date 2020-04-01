Petaluma man launches daily art program on Zoom

The program airs every weekday at 10 a.m. on Zoom. To receive an invitation and instructions on how to join in, go to the “Draw a Dragon” page on Facebook and send Benedetti a message asking to participate. To get ahold of a copy of Benedetti’s book “Draw a Dragon,” go to Benedettiville.com.

Who knew there were so many ways to draw a dragon?

Or so many different kinds of dragons to draw.

Anyone who’s “tuned in” to Gio Benedetti’s increasingly popular daily online art show “Draw a Dragon,” which the Petaluma musician-artist (best known from The Brothers Comatose) hosts on weekdays at 10 a.m. via Zoom, has learned that there are ice dragons, wolf dragons, rainbow dragons and bat dragons. There are dragons that breathe fire and dragons that howl at the moon. Some dragons have horns, some have antlers, and some like toasted marshmallows.

And whatever a person’s age or skill-level, any dragon they draw gets a Benedetti’s full appreciation and approval.

“I love the dragons that are being created since we started doing this,” he says, speaking on the phone during a weekend, neighborhood cartography project — “It’s educational family time,” he says — with his wife Jenny and their two kids. “The best part of every show,” he admits, “is when everyone goes around and gives us all a show-and-tell moment, so we can see the dragon they just drew.”

In the program, a kind of spin-off of his popular local radio show Benedettiville, which launched on KPCA FM a couple of years ago, Benedetti draws a dragon while explaining what he’s doing, and carrying on a sometimes hilarious conversation with his watchers. Most of them are drawing along with Benedetti, and one of the pleasures of watching the program is seeing the tiny thumbnail images of other participants, their heads down, faces furrowed in concentration as they put their own spin on the drawing Benedetti gradually brings to life before our eyes.

Many of those dragons end up as posts on the “Draw a Dragon” Facebook page, which is where Benedetti’s spontaneously invented program first appeared a few weeks ago. After a week or so, he moved the program to Zoom — a web-based conferencing platform that has seen a huge boost in usage since the country found so many working, learning, teaching and playing at home.

“The cool thing about Zoom is you can simultaneously go live on Facebook Live,” he explains. “I liked doing the show on Facebook at first, but because everybody in the world right now is using it, including every teacher, every musician and everybody who’s singin’ a song, the ability to stream right now, and even to just link up, is really, really slow. It just doesn’t work sometimes. Maybe I’m just on a slower connection. Bu whatever the reason, I switched to Zoom. And it’s been awesome.”

Every day, when Benedetti concludes another show, he gets a recording of the session.

“So I’ll have that for the archives, and I can post it later for those who can’t join us at 10 a.m. but want to draw along with us at another time,” he says.

Like many parents right now, Benedetti was desperate for ways to keep his kinds engaged while suddenly figuring out how to homeschool. “Draw a Dragon” became a way to introduce daily morning art time. Benedetti says that while he’s in the studio streaming his show, Jenny and the kinds are in the living room drawing along.

“When we started, it was just a few friends and the families of kids at school who were watching,” he says. But now, the audience is expanding beyond Petaluma. “We had somebody from Ohio today,” Benedetti reveals. “I heard from somebody in Fort Collins who’ll be tuning in tomorrow. It’s been cool.”

Asked if this is something he’d like to continue doing, even after the shelter-at-home is lifted and life returns to some semblance of normal.

“I’d love to find a way to keep doing this,” Benedetti says. “I could seriously draw dragons every day for the rest of my life.”