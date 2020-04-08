Out and About Online: virtual meet-ups, story times, and open mikes

MIYOKO’S HOME COMFORTS

Every day at 3 p.m., on the Miyoko’s Home Comforts Facebook page, cookbook author and vegan food entrepreneur Miyoko Schinner, founder of Petaluma’s Miyoko’s Kitchen, is hosting a short show offering empowering tips to live your values even in uncertain times. Miyoko explains how to turn pantry staples into delicious vegan recipes.

VIRTUAL BINGO AND TRIVIA FROM THE BLOCK

Mark the Bingo Master, a Wednesday night regular at The Block – Petaluma’s Food Truck and Beer emporium – has found a way to keep the game alive even with the popular spot currently not open for such weekly entertainments (or food trucks). The games are continuing via Facebook Live, every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Just visit “The Block Petaluma” on Facebook to play. The page has a tutorial on how to make your own Bingo cards with a piece of paper and a sharpie, so scroll down until you find that and be ready to play. Also on the Block Facebook page, on Thursday nights at 6:30, you can participate the Block’s weekly trivia game, now called Virtual Trivia and adapted for play online (HINT: it’s actually even harder now, therefore more exciting for the winners, who do still get prizes!).

BEDTIME STORIES WITH BARTON

Petaluma realtor Barton Smith (see story on C3) invites “the young and young at heart” to join him nightly, at 7 p.m. on his personal Facebook page for a live living room reading of a different picture book. He generally posts an announcement early in the day letting fans know which book he’ll be reading.

‘DRUMMING WITH ANUBIS’ NOW LIVE STREAMING

Last year’s award-winning stage play “Drumming With Anubis,” written by Argus-Courier staff writer/editor David Templeton, is now available for pay-per-view streaming, as a benefit for Left Edge Theater, which gave the supernatural camping comedy its world premiere in June of 2019. The two-act play is an archive copy of a live performance taped during the run of the show, with an audience. Find information about streaming “Drumming With Anubis” on LeftEdgeTheatre.com.

REBECCA SOLNIT’S ‘FAIRYTALES FOR EMERGENCIES’

The acclaimed author Rebecca Solnit, who helped popularize the phrase “mansplaining” and has written numerous books, including 2009’s “A Paradise Built in Hell: The Extraordinary Communities that Arise in Disaster,” has been hosting a regular series of Facebook Live broadcasts she calls “Fairytales for Emergencies.” It started about three weeks ago, when Solnit began reading fairytales and talking about what they mean for our current situation. The program, which now takes place on Tuesday and Thursdays at 5 p.m., quickly became enormously popular around the world. Solnit grew up in Novato, now lives in San Francisco, and is a popular author with Petaluma book groups and fans. TO see for yourself, visit Jessica Solnit on Facebook.

DRAW A DRAGON

Every morning at 10 a.m., Petaluma’s Gio Benedetti, creator of KPCA Radio’s popular Benedetiville program, is hosting an hour-long show via ZOOM, after launching the popular effort on Facebook. In it, Benedetti draws a dragon, with a step-by-step walk-through of how to draw your own, sort of like Bob Ross (but with happy little dragons instead of happy little trees). Some of the puppets from his show occasionally make an appearance, and Benedetti keeps up and entertaining dialogue with viewers who leave real time comments and suggestions. Find out more at Facebook.com/gio.benedetti.5.