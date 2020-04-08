Subscribe

Out and About Online: virtual meet-ups, story times, and open mikes

April 7, 2020, 7:31PM

VIRTUAL EVENTS?

Please submit information about other virtual or online events that are upcoming in our community to david.templeton@arguscourier.com.

MIYOKO’S HOME COMFORTS

Every day at 3 p.m., on the Miyoko’s Home Comforts Facebook page, cookbook author and vegan food entrepreneur Miyoko Schinner, founder of Petaluma’s Miyoko’s Kitchen, is hosting a short show offering empowering tips to live your values even in uncertain times. Miyoko explains how to turn pantry staples into delicious vegan recipes.

VIRTUAL BINGO AND TRIVIA FROM THE BLOCK

Mark the Bingo Master, a Wednesday night regular at The Block – Petaluma’s Food Truck and Beer emporium – has found a way to keep the game alive even with the popular spot currently not open for such weekly entertainments (or food trucks). The games are continuing via Facebook Live, every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Just visit “The Block Petaluma” on Facebook to play. The page has a tutorial on how to make your own Bingo cards with a piece of paper and a sharpie, so scroll down until you find that and be ready to play. Also on the Block Facebook page, on Thursday nights at 6:30, you can participate the Block’s weekly trivia game, now called Virtual Trivia and adapted for play online (HINT: it’s actually even harder now, therefore more exciting for the winners, who do still get prizes!).

BEDTIME STORIES WITH BARTON

Petaluma realtor Barton Smith (see story on C3) invites “the young and young at heart” to join him nightly, at 7 p.m. on his personal Facebook page for a live living room reading of a different picture book. He generally posts an announcement early in the day letting fans know which book he’ll be reading.

‘DRUMMING WITH ANUBIS’ NOW LIVE STREAMING

Last year’s award-winning stage play “Drumming With Anubis,” written by Argus-Courier staff writer/editor David Templeton, is now available for pay-per-view streaming, as a benefit for Left Edge Theater, which gave the supernatural camping comedy its world premiere in June of 2019. The two-act play is an archive copy of a live performance taped during the run of the show, with an audience. Find information about streaming “Drumming With Anubis” on LeftEdgeTheatre.com.

REBECCA SOLNIT’S ‘FAIRYTALES FOR EMERGENCIES’

The acclaimed author Rebecca Solnit, who helped popularize the phrase “mansplaining” and has written numerous books, including 2009’s “A Paradise Built in Hell: The Extraordinary Communities that Arise in Disaster,” has been hosting a regular series of Facebook Live broadcasts she calls “Fairytales for Emergencies.” It started about three weeks ago, when Solnit began reading fairytales and talking about what they mean for our current situation. The program, which now takes place on Tuesday and Thursdays at 5 p.m., quickly became enormously popular around the world. Solnit grew up in Novato, now lives in San Francisco, and is a popular author with Petaluma book groups and fans. TO see for yourself, visit Jessica Solnit on Facebook.

DRAW A DRAGON

Every morning at 10 a.m., Petaluma’s Gio Benedetti, creator of KPCA Radio’s popular Benedetiville program, is hosting an hour-long show via ZOOM, after launching the popular effort on Facebook. In it, Benedetti draws a dragon, with a step-by-step walk-through of how to draw your own, sort of like Bob Ross (but with happy little dragons instead of happy little trees). Some of the puppets from his show occasionally make an appearance, and Benedetti keeps up and entertaining dialogue with viewers who leave real time comments and suggestions. Find out more at Facebook.com/gio.benedetti.5.

AQUS COFFEE CHAT

John Crowley, of Aqus Café, hosts a daily Zoom-supported “coffee chat,” with participants engaging is community check-ins and information sharing. 10 a.m. every day but Sunday. Connect through Aqus.com/online.

RIVERTOWN POETS

The monthly Rivertown Poets event held at Aqus Café has now become a weekly virtual event via Zoom. Every Monday at 6:15 p.m., log onto Aqus’ Zoom system to hear local poets reading from their own work, from the safety of their homes. This is an open mic event, so participants will be able to “sign up” to read. As ever, Sande Anfang will host. To view the event or sign up to be involved, visit Aqus.com/online.

PETALUMA CONVERSATIONS

Every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., join moderators Lou Zweir and John Crowley for an online version of their weekly conversation event normally held at the Petaluma Library. Each week brings a different set of conversation topics, and through its Zoom “room,” Aqus Café will be hosting the regular get-togethers virtually throughout the remainder of the current health crisis. Info on participating at Aqus.com/online.

WRITING WORKSHOP WITH NICOLE ZIMMERMAN

Writing From Memory or Imagination with Nicole R. Zimmerman is a six-week virtual workshop series on Zoom, focusing on creative writing with the Amherst Writers & Artists (AWA) method. Sponsored by Penngrove’s The Sitting Room, taking place Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. beginning April 16, the workshop wmploys prompts and positive feedback to bolster participants’ writing practice. All genres and experience levels welcome. Nicole is a 2019 recipient of Creative Sonoma’s Discovered Awards for Emerging Literary Artists, has an MFA in Writing and is certified to lead AWA workshops. Cost is $150 for the online series, with no drop-ins. Size of the class is limited. For more info, visit NicolerZimmerman.com/workshops.

VIRTUAL STORYTELLING SALON

On Friday night, Aqus Cafe presents a Virtual Storytelling Salon beginning at 7 p.m. Led by theater artist Jessica Litwak, the Zoom supported event will lead with a “prompt,” followed by a “kickoff” performance, then the virtual floor will be open to anyone wishing to deliver their own story in five minutes or less. The theme for this Friday, April 10, will be “A Portrait of an Inspiring Muse (Historical or Cultural Icon, Everyday Hero: nurses and checkout clerks). Visit Aqus.com/online to log on, via Zoom.

