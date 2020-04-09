Millennials Talk Cinema: ‘Elephant’ triumphs, ‘Money Heist’ doc scores

Two documentaries — one about African elephants, from DisneyNature, the other about a popular Spanish crime series that’s become an international sensation — are the new streaming films that caught the attention of our sheltering-at-home movie critics this week.

‘ELEPHANT’

Disney+

Amber-Rose Reed

A warning, right up front — “Elephant” made me cry.

Not tears of sadness, though.

Maybe it’s because I’m on edge from the shelter-in-place. Or maybe it’s because threats to the natural world are talked about as often as the wonders of it. But for whatever reason, at at least two moments in DisneyNature’s “Elephant,” I found myself blotting away tears and nodding at Meghan Markle’s narration like she was sitting with me in my living room and could see my vehement agreement.

“Elephant” is a sweeping journey from the Okavango Delta, through cracking desert plains and saltpans, to the Zambezi River, and back again. The titular elephants are Kalahari elephants, the ones on Earth who still make 1,000-mile journeys. Along the way they meet adorable cheetah cubs, striking carmine bee-eaters, and a clew of mopane worms — which sounds like something out of “Star Wars.”

Mark Linfield’s direction, combined with Markle’s masterful narration, makes for an incredibly engaging experience, as viewers follow the elephants through play and peril. What comes through so strongly is the striking individuality of these animals, not just the playful young Jomo and his matriarchal leaders Shani and Gaia, but the animals they meet along the way. These include rangy lions with their cunning eyes and a buffalo whose eyebrows are every bit as expressive as Tom Selleck’s in “Magnum, PI.”

“Elephant” is absolutely worth a watch, and would be a good one for the whole family.

There is an accompanying documentary on Disney+ as well, following the filmmakers as they journeyed alongside the elephant herd. So if you’re interested in how they captured close-ups of elephant-on-elephant confrontation, these two films together would be a good double feature!

‘Money Heist: The Phenomenon’

Netflix

Katie Wigglesworth

“Money Heist: The Phenomenon” is a 56-minute documentary about the hit Spanish drama “La Casa de Papel” (“The House of Paper”), renamed “Money Heist” when it was bought by Netflix.

Just a few minutes into this documentary I texted our editor in a frenzy, saying that I’d found my review for the week.

The best part?

I’ve never seen a single episode of the actual series “Money Heist.”

Before starting the documentary, I knew nothing about the show — which follows a group of thieves who set out to rob the Bank of Spain — and still I was riveted from start to finish.

THAT is how engaging this documentary is.

Aside from the usual behind-the-scenes processes, which I already find fascinating, the lengths the show goes to in telling its story is breathtaking.

According to Netflix, as of April 4th, “Money Heist” is the third top-ranked TV show in the US, and the cultural impact of the show is undeniable.

Stephen King loves it so much he had a cameo.

Oprah Magazine did an article earlier this week to time with the fourth season dropping.

The show’s iconic red jumpsuits and Salvador Dalí masks (the uniform donned by the main characters) have made appearances all over the globe at parades, protests and sporting events.

A huge array of communities and causes have found inspiration for their fight in this story.

There is something in “Money Heist” that has connected with people across oceans, languages and socio-economic backgrounds. It even inspired a REAL bank robbery, which the documentary doesn’t going into great depth on — but Google it, because it’s wild.

It is undeniable that this show speaks to people.

Heads up: there will be spoilers if you watch the documentary before you watch the show. But there are only a handful of truly big ones and they only made me more excited to watch start the first episode.

As unorthodox as it may seem, I encourage you to watch the documentary whether or not you’ve ever heard of “Money Heist” before.

I promise you, it’s worth a look whether you’ve seen the show or not.

Who knows? It might just hook you on a new favorite binge watch.

