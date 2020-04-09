Helping Out: Free lunch for hospitality workers, stickers honor front-liners

Please send information about the needs of local groups and nonprofits. Any special requests or online donation drives can be posted in this column. Send all the Wheres and Whys (What’s happening? Who does it help? What else should we know?) to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com.

GRAB-N-GO LUNCH FOR HOSPITALITY WORKERS

Petaluma Rotary Club, Sunrise Rotary, and Petaluma Valley Rotary

Saturday, April 11, 12 P.M., noon

WHAT’S HAPPENING? The Rotary Clubs of Petaluma are joining up to provide complimentary to-go lunches for anyone who works in the hospitality industry in and around Petaluma. Called “Feeding Those Who Feed Us,” the giveaway takes place in the parking lot at the Petaluma Community Center, 320 N. McDowell Ave. Be prepared to show a business card, pay stub, work short or other form of identification. Social distancing and other health protections will be observed.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Covid-19 crisis has hit many sectors hard, including those who work in restaurants, catering businesses, hotels and other hospitality industries. Many severs, bussers, cooks, hosts and others have been laid of or are working under extremely reduced hours. This giveaway is to offer a small amount of help to those our community depends on.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The grab-and-go lunches will be distributed from noon until the food runs out.

‘YOU ARE NOT ALONE’

Phone-call Contact Program from PPSC

Now seeking volunteers

PetalumaPeople.org

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Petaluma People Services Center is seeking volunteers for its “You Are Not Alone” phone-call/companionship program. Volunteers will be assigned a shut-in senior or other individual, and will be asked to call them every day, at an agreed-upon time, for 10 to 30 minutes of conversation and connection.

On a daily basis, PPSC will send its phone-calling volunteers the most current information on the coronavirus to share with their assigned senior. Volunteers will also receive lists of suggested conversation topics. Additionally, volunteers will be provided with a countywide list of help and services-related information to share with their senior/shut-in, and a contact at PPSC they can reach out to if questions arise.

WHO DOES IT HELP? During this time of forced isolation, many of our community’s seniors are suffering from loneliness and boredom, along with those whose health status makes it additionally dangerous for them to have any physical contact with the outside world. This program was designed to give them some daily human contact they can look forward to.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW?

To receive an application, email organizers at notalone@petalumapeople.org). Once accepted, volunteers will be asked to review information about looking for signs of depression and other symptoms of isolation, but volunteers are not be asked to serve as a counselor. To learn more about the program, visit PetalumaPeople.org, or email organizers at NotAlone@PetalumaPeople.org.

‘OUR FRONTLINE HEROES’

Sticker sales honor doctors, grocers and others, raises money for World Health Organization and Red Cross

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Petaluma ER doctor Kellen Galster is raising money for nonprofits fighting Covid-19 while offering a boost of praise and support for local first-responders and others on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. The sticker he’s designed is shaped like a stylized protective mask, with stars and stripes, and the words “COVID Frontline Heroes.”

WHO DOES IT HELP? All proceeds are being donated to nonprofit organizations such as the Red Cross and the World Health Organization, currently working to stop the progress of the disease and offer aid to those being threatened by it around the world.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Stickers can be purchased online only at OurFrontlineHeroes.com for $6.50 each.