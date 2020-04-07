Subscribe

The Buzz: Revival on hiatus, neighborhood ‘social distance scavenger hunt’ for kids

April 7, 2020, 4:51PM
Rivertown Revival canceled for 2020: The “Slough Crew” of the annual Rivertown Revival festival on McNear Peninsula has announced that the much-anticipated river celebration and semi-steampunk art and music extravaganza has been canceled for 2020. “Rivertown Revival has always been about community,” said a press release posted Sunday evening. “In order to honor and support our community as we navigate this time of isolating and sheltering, we have decided that Rivertown Revival will take a one-year hiatus. We promise to rise and revive and roar back to Petaluma in 2021 with all the love and joy and outlandishness we have brought to the River for the past 10 years. We will revive!” The organizers say they will be looking for creative ways to keep connected over the next several months, and are seeking suggestions of ways to feature and support Rivertown Revival’s regular artists and musicians in creative ways. Stay in the loop at Facebook.com/Rivertownrevival.

Local woman creates scavenger Hunt game for neighborhood kids: The people of Petaluma have shown tremendous creativity and energy in finding ways to pass their shelter-at-home hours, from stuff for kids (teddy bear hunts) to stuff for kids AND adults (the nightly 8 p.m. howl-a-palooza to show support for frontline workers, doctors and first- responders). Now, Petaluma mom Samantha Buller has written to tell us about an uplifting “neighborhood experience” her neighbor, Mia McFarland, has created for children on and around Western Avenue.

“Mia is a local musician,” says Buller. “She helps run a music camp at Windrush Farms, just west of town. Mia asked our immediate neighbors to choose an image, put it up in our window and let her know our name, address and what image we chose. On Friday night, we all make sure our windows are ready, and Saturday morning she sends out a playful rhyme for the kids.”

The visual scavenger hunt has been going on for three weeks now. According to Buller, McFarland has collected a text list of neighborhood families, and sends the new rhymes in a weekly text.

“My daughter has absolutely loved it,” says Buller. “It gives us a chance as a family to get outside of our house during this difficult time and find excitement around our own block. It shows what a joyous community we have, and it really just makes my heart sing.”

Here is an example of the rhyming clues McFarland has created.

“New on Western Ave for all you to see,

Will be six butterflies, bunnies and a bee.

Look for a face that is all full of smiles

and a blue-and-white roller skate you could ride for miles.

Look for some dinosaurs, give a big roar!

Then find the Rainbows in a window to make your heart soar.

Also on Western to seek while you prowl,

a magical unicorn and a friendly owl.

Up on Brainerd Ave a (new street for our plans),

Keep a close eye out for some lovely henna hands!

Great news from Fair Street, there are pigeons you find!

They are brand new, you can’t leave them behind!

The other shapes are still out there, thank you for that!

How many hearts can you find? And how many cats?

Those are the new clues, happy searching to you.

Please keep a safe distance in all that you do.”

Nymphya’s new “Cloudbusting” video released: Petaluma actor/singer Tina Osinski, who performs and records under the name of Nymphya, has released an intimate and powerful new video that was shot at Jamie Bridges’ Room With a View recording studio in Petaluma. The video is for Nympha’s recording of Kate Bush’s 1985 “Cloudbusting.” Suddenly popular again after being used in episode 11 of the third season of “A Handmaid’s Tale,” the song is one several that Osinski covers on her recently released album “Naked Kate,” all stripped down reinterpretations of some of Bush’s best and most popular songs. The album, released internationally last year, has proven popular in Europe, where Nympha is rather well known.

“I have people from the UK, Ireland, Wales, Italy, France, Australia, and New Zealand, along with all over the US engaging with and buying my CDs and digital downloads,” says Osinski, adding, with a touch of hometown pride, “and they are seeing pictures and videos about Petaluma in my social media marketing. So, they are all being exposed to Petaluma, the town, and how much I love it. I think that is just so cool.”

In addition to “Cloudbusting,” the video for her song “Dream Dance,” from Nymphya’s first album, was partially shot at the old silk mill in Petaluma, where Hampton Inn is now.

“I live right by it,” she says, “and literally every time I drive by the new building, which is beautiful, I am so grateful to have this footage from the old one.”

You can find links to the youtube videos and information of Naked Kate at Go.Nymphya.com.

(Have an idea for a good BUZZ item? Drop a line (and maybe a photo) to the Argus-Courier Community Editor at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)

