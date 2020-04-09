Subscribe

Petaluma Profile: Ray Engan keeps his friends, and himself, laughing

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
April 9, 2020, 12:01AM

“I was taking a walk, by myself, through my neighborhood, not long after the whole stay-at-home thing started, and as I was walking around, I just started imagining I was in the middle of a zombie apocalypse.”

So recalls Petaluman Ray Engan, who isn’t one to let a good bit of inspiration go wasted. On a whim, he whipped out his phone and began actively searching his neighborhood for members of the flesh-eating undead — all while live-streaming his adventures to his Facebook page.

It turned out to be pretty funny.

“I don’t know if you can actually eat a zombie,” he remarked at one point, glancing furtively about before adding, “but if you do, they’re probably high in fiber, so you’ll need more toilet paper.”

Engan has always had a gift for making things up as he goes. A onetime professional standup comic, now a professional motivational speaker and a regular (and frequent winner) at the monthly West Side Stories story-slam contest, he operates his speaking business under the title Leadership Through Laughter. He actually had to cut a speaking tour short when the statewide coronavirus shelter-in-place orders came down from the governor.

It’s no surprise that one of the ways Engan found to deal with the situation was to start talking to people, even if only through social media.

Making people laugh was just gravy.

And if gravy is good, it’s good over and over again.

“The zombie thing pretty rapidly evolved into me doing some kind of purposeful ‘event’ or mission every day,” he says. “The next day, I did one where I’d noticed it was National Manatee Day, so I went out around my neighborhood, keeping my distance, but recording me talking silly nonsense about Petaluma’s annual manatee parade.”

When he passed fire hydrants, for example, he pointed out that some had obviously been cleaned in preparation for the manatee celebration, since water is what manatees live in.

“There was a person walking down the street about 15 feet in front of me,” Engan recalls, “and I told him, ‘Did you know today is National Manatee Day?’ and then I got him to wave at a car passing by, as if the car was part of the parade. He didn’t really actually know what a manatee was. But it didn’t matter.”

The daily “broadcast” that got the biggest traction — and was most widely shared around the internet — was Engan’s whimsical recreation of the now postponed Butter & Egg Parade, in which he employed an assortment of groceries.

“I’m waiting for the Cutest Chicks part of the parade,” his voice can be heard, as he streams a shot of the street in front of him. “Oh, wait! Here they come! The Cutest Little Chicks!”

At which point Engan bounced a package of frozen chicken wings from Raleys past the camera.

“Wow! They look a little cold!” he added, as a carton of eggs — “Look! People dressed like eggs!” — took its turn floating by.

“Now, a really good Butter and Eggs parade would have been better prepared,” Engan concluded with a laugh. “But I apparently forgot the butter. But look at this, someone dressed up like … milk! And look this … chicken apple sausages! What a great parade. Petaluma always rises to the occasion.”

The daily performances, which have evolved to include a nightly recording of Engan participating in the nightly, 8 p.m. city-wide howl for first-responders and healthcare workers, are an exercise in improvisational comedy for the born comic.

“I never really know what to expect when I set out to do one of these,” he allows. “The only thing I planned out was the Butter and Egg thing, because I had to actually bring the food with me.”

One day last week, he did a little philosophical riff on the chalk drawing he’d found on the sidewalk, pointing out that the drawing of people holding hands around the planet Earth bore an eerie resemblance to images of the coronavirus itself.

“That’s just how my mind works,” he says. “I like having a bit of fun with everyday moments, maybe putting a smile on people’s faces.”

Describing himself as an introvert who feeds off the energy of crowds, Engan ways his career as a public speaker was somewhat accidental, and the aforementioned West Side Stories contest played a major part in bringing it about.

“A few years back, the themes of the show one night was ‘heroes,’ and I didn’t have anything prepared,” he says of the event hosted by Wicked Slush owner Dave Pokorny. “This was back when the show was downtown at the framing shop on the Boulevard, before it moved to the Sonoma Portworks. I went outside with a piece of paper, and I wrote down the Springsteen lyric, ‘Do you remember all the movies, Terry, we’d go see, trying in vain to walk like the heroes, we thought we had to be?’ ”

Engan ended up telling a story about two teachers who turned out to be his own early heroes. That story won first place. Having already been a member of toastmasters, Engan began telling the story again and again, eventually taking it to the World Championship of Public Speaking, where met a a number of professional public speakers.

“I mentioned that I might like to become a professional public speaker myself, kind of as a joke,” Engan explains, “and they basically said, ‘Well, you’ve got the hardest part down. Now you just need to know how the business side of it works.’ So that Springsteen song turned into a career. The reason I do what I do is all because of West Side Stories.”

That career is now on hold, of course.

Engan says until life resumes, he’s grateful for the opportunity to entertain Facebook friends, and has made quite a few new ones through his daily presentations.

“I don’t thrive when I’m all alone by myself,” he admits. “So doing stuff like this, these little performances I’ve been doing, it’s healing to me. It’s comforting and challenging and gives me something to look forward to. I hope it maybe makes this terrible situation a little bit less terrible, and maybe even gives someone a reason to laugh and smile.”

