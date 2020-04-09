Culture Junkie: On corpses, contagion and washing your hands

“Wash your hands!”

It’s become the “Remember the Alamo!” the “Buy War Bonds!” the “We Can Do It!” of the modern age.

That and, of course, “Don’t Touch Your Face!”

But mainly, this moment is all about “Wash Your Hands!”

And as the entire world takes a crash course in exactly how to wash their hands — 20 seconds under warm water with soap — it’s interesting to note that while most people have an elementary understanding of why they are washing their hands — Germs!” — most people have no idea that the whole notion of clean hands as protection against bacteria is not very old at all.

A recent Google “doodle” celebrating the work of Dr. Ignaz Semmelweis was, for many, the first time they’d heard the surprising story of how one discredited surgeon discovered the importance of handwashing, and how he was thanked for his breakthrough by being pronounced crazy and thrown in an insane asylum.

It’s a long story, and a good one.

But here’s the short version.

Semmelweis was a Hungarian doctor who became the head of the maternity clinic at Vienna, Austria’s General Hospital at a time when great number of women were dying of unknown causes after delivering their babies there. Semmelweis, working at a time when doctors were still accepting of such things as bad sprits and noxious air as the cause of illness, but were also just beginning an understanding of the importance of anatomy and data collection, started collecting some data of his own.

There were two maternity wards in the clinic, one staffed entirely by medical students and their doctor teachers, the other staffed by midwives. It did not take long for him to realize that women were dying of fever in the doctor-staffed ward at a rate nearly five times higher than in the midwife-staffed ward. One primary difference between the two staffs, beyond the obvious fact that one was female and the other was male, was that the doctors and students regularly performed autopsies in a theater adjacent to the male-staffed maternity ward.

This was, of course, at a time when almost nobody washed their hands.

Semmelweis quickly deduced that perhaps there was something in the decaying corpses — “cadaverous particlkes,” he called them — thatYoung Dr., when carried from the operating theater to the maternity ward for a delivery of a baby, was being absorbed into the mother’s bodies by contact.

This was also a time when the notion of bacteria and infection was considered fantastical and foolish. Still, Dr. Semmelweis imposed a rule that all staff in both maternity wards wash their hands thoroughly with chlorinated lime water before entering the maternity wards. For good measure he insisted that all delivery tools and surgical devices be treated similarly.

Almost immediately, the rates of death in the formerly deadly maternity ward plummeted, and women who’d previously been terrified to deliver their babies at General Hospital felt far more secure when going into labor.

Young Dr. Semmelweis had just invented “Wash Your Hands!” though he did not fully understand that his procedure was killing germs. The rest of the staff of doctors, instead of embracing this bold and obviously life-saving practice, argued that if he were right, than they themselves had been giving the women the illness that was killing them, which was like being called a pack of murderers.

So they fired him.

He spent the rest of his life trying to convince people that washing your hands as if you’d just been up to your elbows in a dead body was the way to prevent unnecessary contagion. In 1865, he was tricked into visiting an asylum, where he was immediately imprisoned, eventually dying of septic infection — the same malady he’d saved so many women from — at the age of 47.

Nowadays, of course, we know he was right.

Washing hands frequently, and washing them thoroughly, prevents illness.

Whether you’ve been dissecting corpses or just shopping in the grocery store, touching things other people have touched. Then touching your face.

So, remember the Alamo, buy war bonds — or fundraising stickers (See Helping Out on C6) — and wash your hands. And as you hum a little 20-second tune while making sure to clean under your nails and between each finger, toss in a little thank you to Ignaz Semmelweis.

Not so crazy after all.

