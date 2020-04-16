Subscribe

Petaluma program provides daily phone calls to shut-ins

CLARK MILLER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
YOU ARE NOT ALONE

Interested in receiving a daily phone call from a volunteer? Would you like to become a volunteer with this or another Petaluma People Services Center program? For information, or to make a donation to help PPSC continue its work, visit PetalumaPeople.org or call 765-8488.

With the implementation of County-wide social distancing, many Petalumans are getting a taste of being shut-in. But for those who were already homebound by age or ill health — especially people living alone — the pandemic has only made their isolation more extreme. Fortunately, the Petaluma People Services Center has a new program to foster daily contact, via telephone, between shut-in seniors and volunteer conversationalists.

Under the guidance of Elece Hempel, executive director of the center, the “You Are Not Alone” program pairs a volunteer with a senior for a daily phone call. Once assigned a senior, the volunteer receives simple instructions on how to handle the assignment. For the first call, they are provided with a script. The volunteer and the senior agree on a convenient time for the daily call. They may also set a time limit on the call, although 10-20 minutes seems to be standard.

To best match volunteers and seniors, the center asks the senior what she loves to talk about or is interested in. The volunteer is urged to use a cheery voice and have some topics to discuss, as well as sharing any current and relevant information on the virus.

Now that many people are temporarily working from home, it is easier for them to find time each day for the call, Hempel explains. She sends a daily email to volunteers, suggesting a topic-of-the-day for discussion, focusing on positive subjects. For example, she recently suggested volunteers offer to breathe with their senior — just take a moment to draw deep, relaxed breaths with someone on the other end of the line.

“We don’t want to give people living in social isolation more things to worry about,” Hempel remarked. “At times, I’ve had to turn off the news myself.”

Conversations often revolve around subjects such as favorite music, recipes or TV shows. One recent suggestion for the call was, “Where do you stand on ice cream — chocolate versus vanilla versus strawberry versus Neapolitan?”

An added virtue of the program is that it ties well to other services the nonprofit offers, Hempel said. For example, if a senior mentions that she is losing weight, the volunteer can relay the information to the center, and a case manager can contact the senior to determine if any medical attention is appropriate.

“We can go a little further, if you will, than just providing a few minutes of company to the shut-in senior,” Hempel said.

Recently, when a new volunteer made the introductory call, the senior explained that she was dealing with a terminal illness, and in addition, her ability to speak or converse on the telephone was impaired. So, the two agreed to exchange daily text messages instead of a phone chat.

The “You Are Not Alone” program currently serves about 350 seniors.

“We’re hearing from people every day, often from neighbors concerned about the welfare of someone living nearby,” said Hempel. “So, we’re getting referrals.”

All volunteers for the program are vetted and subjected to a background check. Hempel says once they begin calling their seniors, they love it. Many have expressed the desire to continue the outreach when the virus has run its course.

One of the volunteers is John Burns, former publisher of the Argus-Courier, now retired.

“It’s a practical way to help others without going outside yourself,” he said. “When I heard about the program, I thought there’s no reason I can’t make a call.”

He started two weeks ago.

“I just got off the phone with my senior a few minutes ago,” Burns said. “We are trading ideas on vintage TV programs to watch. I enjoy the calls. It’s good to connect with someone who is alone. In fact, it’s a terrific way to feel you are needed. It only takes a few minutes a day. I recommend it.”

Right now, PPSC has plenty of volunteers, but other needs are expanding.

“We are running short on funds to sustain the programs we are working on,” she said, “particularly Meals for Seniors and support for our homelessness prevention programs.”

The pandemic has definitely taken its toll on the center’s fundraising. PPSC was forced to cancel its annual Rock ‘n Bowl-a-thon earlier this month, as well as its annual bocce ball tournament. However, plans still stand to hold the annual heirloom tomato plant sale on Sunday, April 26.

“The tomato plants look amazing,” Hempel said, pointing out that wooden boxes for the sale are being provided by Michael “Bug” Deakin of Heritage Salvage, in Petaluma.

The center currently has offers about 60 programs — up from about 20 when Hempel joined the organization — involving roughly 900 volunteers.

“The number ebbs and flows,” Hempel said, “depending on the need. We get a rush of volunteers when we are receiving a rush of calls for help.”

Among the other programs is Fair Housing of Petaluma, which offers free services to tenants, agents and landlords who live in, manage or own property in Petaluma. Another is Petaluma Bounty, formed in the summer of 2006. Bounty works to create a sustainable food system in Petaluma with healthy fresh food for everyone.

The Senior Café provides a Meal Pick Up system to seniors who come to the Café, at the Senior Center at Lucchesi Park. The program also allows any senior or those with a comprised immune system to sign up for a daily call from a volunteer.

Senior Services annually provides over 300 seniors with case management services – over 10,000 telephone callers with information and referral services, and over 42,000 meals for seniors in need of nutritional services through the Meals on Wheels Program and the Senior Café.

Hempel has overseen the center for 16 years, witnessing a yearly increase in the need for senior services.

“Petaluma is an aging community,” she said, noting that concurrent with the increased longevity of seniors is the trend toward more home care. “We at the center seek to prevent premature institutionalization,” she said, “and we’ve seen a huge growth in seniors remaining in their homes.”

Even though the future of the virus is uncertain, the center is planning a June party for volunteers and seniors to meet each other and socialize.

