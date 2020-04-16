Petaluma program provides daily phone calls to shut-ins

Interested in receiving a daily phone call from a volunteer? Would you like to become a volunteer with this or another Petaluma People Services Center program? For information, or to make a donation to help PPSC continue its work, visit PetalumaPeople.org or call 765-8488.

With the implementation of County-wide social distancing, many Petalumans are getting a taste of being shut-in. But for those who were already homebound by age or ill health — especially people living alone — the pandemic has only made their isolation more extreme. Fortunately, the Petaluma People Services Center has a new program to foster daily contact, via telephone, between shut-in seniors and volunteer conversationalists.

Under the guidance of Elece Hempel, executive director of the center, the “You Are Not Alone” program pairs a volunteer with a senior for a daily phone call. Once assigned a senior, the volunteer receives simple instructions on how to handle the assignment. For the first call, they are provided with a script. The volunteer and the senior agree on a convenient time for the daily call. They may also set a time limit on the call, although 10-20 minutes seems to be standard.

To best match volunteers and seniors, the center asks the senior what she loves to talk about or is interested in. The volunteer is urged to use a cheery voice and have some topics to discuss, as well as sharing any current and relevant information on the virus.

Now that many people are temporarily working from home, it is easier for them to find time each day for the call, Hempel explains. She sends a daily email to volunteers, suggesting a topic-of-the-day for discussion, focusing on positive subjects. For example, she recently suggested volunteers offer to breathe with their senior — just take a moment to draw deep, relaxed breaths with someone on the other end of the line.

“We don’t want to give people living in social isolation more things to worry about,” Hempel remarked. “At times, I’ve had to turn off the news myself.”

Conversations often revolve around subjects such as favorite music, recipes or TV shows. One recent suggestion for the call was, “Where do you stand on ice cream — chocolate versus vanilla versus strawberry versus Neapolitan?”

An added virtue of the program is that it ties well to other services the nonprofit offers, Hempel said. For example, if a senior mentions that she is losing weight, the volunteer can relay the information to the center, and a case manager can contact the senior to determine if any medical attention is appropriate.

“We can go a little further, if you will, than just providing a few minutes of company to the shut-in senior,” Hempel said.

Recently, when a new volunteer made the introductory call, the senior explained that she was dealing with a terminal illness, and in addition, her ability to speak or converse on the telephone was impaired. So, the two agreed to exchange daily text messages instead of a phone chat.

The “You Are Not Alone” program currently serves about 350 seniors.

“We’re hearing from people every day, often from neighbors concerned about the welfare of someone living nearby,” said Hempel. “So, we’re getting referrals.”

All volunteers for the program are vetted and subjected to a background check. Hempel says once they begin calling their seniors, they love it. Many have expressed the desire to continue the outreach when the virus has run its course.

One of the volunteers is John Burns, former publisher of the Argus-Courier, now retired.

“It’s a practical way to help others without going outside yourself,” he said. “When I heard about the program, I thought there’s no reason I can’t make a call.”