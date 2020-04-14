The Buzz: Delivery-person gets big surprise, Tim Lyons marks 30 years with PD, more

Local Instacart delivery person receives welcome surprise: Grace Ricco-Pena, of Petaluma, reports that last Thursday, her son Ryan Ricco-Pena, a delivery-person with Instacart, delivered an order to a Petaluma household, and was pleasantly surprised at what awaited him. Instacart is a same-day delivery service in which drivers courier groceries from stores to doorsteps. “For customer safety,” explains Ryan, “Instacart anonymizes much of the data about customers, such as their names, phone numbers, and addresses. We get the initials of the customer, sometimes the first name, but usually just whatever username they pick on the Instacart app. Now with the coronavirus pandemic, almost all of my deliveries are specified as ‘no contact deliveries,’ meaning that the customer arranges with Instacart to just have their groceries left outside of a door. Then I depart and usually never see the person.” When he arrived with this particular delivery last week, Ryan discovered that not only had the anonymous client left a generous tip, there was an envelope containing a pair of expertly crafted homemade masks to be worn while out-and-about on his increasingly important front-line job. “I did manage to see this woman through her window, when I saw the envelope, and mouthed ‘Thank you very much’ through the glass,” says Ryan. “She came to the door and opened it a little bit and said thanks to me too for being out there.” Ryan sent along the accompanying photo of himself, wearing one of the masks, which his own message to the unknown gift-giver.

Tim Lyons marks 30 years with PPD: Last week, Lieutenant Tim Lyons of the Petaluma Police Department celebrated his 30th anniversary on the job. Lyons has been serving the community of Petaluma since the spring of 1990, and currently manages the department’s Patrol Division and Field Training Program. In addition, for 15 years, he has been an instructor at the Santa Rosa Junior College Public Safety Training Center, guiding countless new recruits now serving in law enforcement agencies across the Bay Area. Congratulation to Lieutenant Lyons, with much thanks for three decades of public service.

‘You and Blue’ developer responds to COVID-19 crisis: Brant Claussen, founder and CEO of the technology/community safety-focused nonprofit You and Blue — an internet- based tip line now used by numerous police departments around the country — wrote to tell us about the company’s new venture. Called Medical Staff Now (medicalstaffnow.org), it’s a collaboration with the California Department of Public Health. “It provides a free resource for the States and Medical Professionals to connect in times of crisis, like now,” wrote Claussen. “When a state is asking for help from medical professionals — doctors, nurses, medical students etcetera — like we have seen recently with California and New York, it isn’t always easy for those professionals to actually make the offer or to volunteer.” According to Claussen, certain states, like California, have an online registration process that isn’t easy to find, while other states have nothing at all. “Medical Staff Now fixes that problem,” he says. “We are adding states every day and hope to have all on board [soon].” This new website, he adds, was put up in just five days, inspired by needs that became evident at the beginning of the current health emergency.

A snowman in April: Examples of Petaluma’s creative citywide response to being quarantined at home continue, as some hang pirate flags, pose displays of teddy bears and other stuffed animals, or decorate their homes in seasonally unexpected ways. This snowman was spotted on north Kentucky Street, gleefully lending an air of merriness to an otherwise un-Christmasy time. Keep it up, Petaluma (and do send THE BUZZ and tips and pictures you see of other fanciful exhibitions of creativity in the face of the coronavirus).

(Do you have an idea for a good, funny or otherwise interesting BUZZ item? Drop a line to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)