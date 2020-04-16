Subscribe

Missing the magic of moviegoing

ANDERSON TEMPLETON
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
April 16, 2020, 12:01AM

Watching movies at the cinema is a magical experience.

Something about sitting in the dark, clutching a bag of warm, buttery popcorn, feeling the Dolby Digital sound vibrate through my body as the auditorium slips away and I get sucked into a new reality, just gets me pumped.

It’s one of my favorite feelings in the world.

As of Friday, April 17, our local movie theater will have officially been closed for one month.

Luckily, there is no shortage of movie-watching options out there. In addition to the quarantine staple of Netflix, several local theaters — such as Rohnert Park’s Reading Cinemas and the Smith Rafael Film Center — have launched their own rent-a-movie initiatives, which at the very least provides them a way to make some income during this time of closure. On top of that, many film studios have released their flicks online far ahead of the previously-announced schedule.

But while there are plenty of new movies for us shelter- in-placers to watch online, there is a distinct lack of … well … a lack of the full movie theater experience.

It never occurred to me how much I loved the simple experience of physically going to movie theaters until I couldn’t anymore.

Don’t get me wrong.

I love being able to watch a film from the comfort of my own couch or bed sometimes, but movie theaters make a movie so much better. There is this extra level that allows the film to be more than just a visual story, but an experience. To me, theaters have always been more than just a functional way to view a movie, but a sacred place where anything can happen.

For me, movie theaters are the source of many positive, formative and transformative memories.

I remember my dad picking me up from kindergarten, and instead of dropping me off at after-school day care before heading to work, taking me to the movie theater to see “The Sandlot” on the big screen. My five-year-old self was over the moon. I felt so special sitting next to my dad in the dark, sharing this story together.

I remember seeing “Starwars: A New Hope” on the really big screen in Corte Madera. Sitting there dressed up as a small Luke Skywalker, surrounded by dozens of people in costume, staring up at the ginormous screen as the blast of sound and exuberant trumpets made my little jaw drop. It was like the whole room disappeared, and all I could see were stars and giant yellow words zooming into outer space.

I was instantly transported to another world.

I remember going to see Disney’s “The Emperor’s New Groove” with some girls from my school. I barely remember the film, but I remember that those girls dared me to drink popcorn butter for a dollar.

I totally did it.

They were so grossed out that I never got my dollar.

But to this day, I will always defend popcorn butter.

I remember my very first midnight showing of a movie. It was “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers.” My sister and I dressed up like elves and worked on homework while waiting in the long line of fans. We didn’t get home until almost 4 a.m., and had to wake up for zero hour P.E. at 7:30 a.m.

It was tough, but I wore my exhaustion like a badge of honor for that whole day.

I remember being a freshman in college, seven hours away from home, without a solid friend group yet, and feeling kind of down. On the phone, my dad recommended I go to the movies and check out “How to Train Your Dragon.” I anxiously went, sincerely afraid I’d be judged for going to the movies all alone. But once the film started, everything else disappeared and I was filled with joy and genuine excitement. It was in that moment that I realized there is nothing weak about being solo.

From that day on, seeing movies alone has become my favorite form of self-care and comfort when I need it.

The longer we shelter in place, the more I think about someday (soon?) returning to the cinema, wondering what the post-quarantine experience will be like.

Will theaters even be able to re-open?

Will there be mandatory social distancing regulations?

Will self-serve popcorn butter still exist?

I do not know.

But what I do know is, whenever theaters open again, no matter the changes, no matter the new safety precautions we all might need to accept in order to sit in those fancy black recliners and look up at that magical screen again, I for one will be ready for that next new experience.

(Anderson Templeton is one of the Argus-Courier’s pool of local movie reviewers who contribute to the weekly Millennials Talk Cinema” column)

