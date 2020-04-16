Missing the magic of moviegoing

Watching movies at the cinema is a magical experience.

Something about sitting in the dark, clutching a bag of warm, buttery popcorn, feeling the Dolby Digital sound vibrate through my body as the auditorium slips away and I get sucked into a new reality, just gets me pumped.

It’s one of my favorite feelings in the world.

As of Friday, April 17, our local movie theater will have officially been closed for one month.

Luckily, there is no shortage of movie-watching options out there. In addition to the quarantine staple of Netflix, several local theaters — such as Rohnert Park’s Reading Cinemas and the Smith Rafael Film Center — have launched their own rent-a-movie initiatives, which at the very least provides them a way to make some income during this time of closure. On top of that, many film studios have released their flicks online far ahead of the previously-announced schedule.

But while there are plenty of new movies for us shelter- in-placers to watch online, there is a distinct lack of … well … a lack of the full movie theater experience.

It never occurred to me how much I loved the simple experience of physically going to movie theaters until I couldn’t anymore.

Don’t get me wrong.

I love being able to watch a film from the comfort of my own couch or bed sometimes, but movie theaters make a movie so much better. There is this extra level that allows the film to be more than just a visual story, but an experience. To me, theaters have always been more than just a functional way to view a movie, but a sacred place where anything can happen.

For me, movie theaters are the source of many positive, formative and transformative memories.

I remember my dad picking me up from kindergarten, and instead of dropping me off at after-school day care before heading to work, taking me to the movie theater to see “The Sandlot” on the big screen. My five-year-old self was over the moon. I felt so special sitting next to my dad in the dark, sharing this story together.

I remember seeing “Starwars: A New Hope” on the really big screen in Corte Madera. Sitting there dressed up as a small Luke Skywalker, surrounded by dozens of people in costume, staring up at the ginormous screen as the blast of sound and exuberant trumpets made my little jaw drop. It was like the whole room disappeared, and all I could see were stars and giant yellow words zooming into outer space.

I was instantly transported to another world.

I remember going to see Disney’s “The Emperor’s New Groove” with some girls from my school. I barely remember the film, but I remember that those girls dared me to drink popcorn butter for a dollar.

I totally did it.

They were so grossed out that I never got my dollar.

But to this day, I will always defend popcorn butter.

I remember my very first midnight showing of a movie. It was “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers.” My sister and I dressed up like elves and worked on homework while waiting in the long line of fans. We didn’t get home until almost 4 a.m., and had to wake up for zero hour P.E. at 7:30 a.m.