Out and About: Earth Day action, live storytelling, poetry and more

GREENPEACE VIRTUAL EARTH DAY ART-MAKING EVENT

Greenpeace USA’s monthly poster- building event goes virtual, encouraging creativity in advance of Earth Day on April 22. For the third Thursday of the month on April 16, at 5 p.m., folks will join together on Zoom to mutually create images and words to help draw awareness to important environmental causes. Participants will choose ahead of time to create a poster (or small banner) or a poem, then will split into breakout rooms to discuss and work on their projects using supplies easily accessible at home. Registering prior to the call will help the organizers make the event as seamless as possible! No prior experience is required. Find the link at Aqus.com/online.

BEDTIME STORIES WITH BARTON

Petaluma realtor Barton Smith invites “the young and young at heart” to join him nightly, at 7 p.m. on his personal Facebook page for a live living room reading of a different picture book. He generally posts an announcement early in the day letting fans know which book he’ll be reading.

MIYOKO’S HOME COMFORTS

Every day at 3 p.m., on the Miyoko’s Home Comforts Facebook page, cookbook author and vegan food entrepreneur Miyoko Schinner, founder of Petaluma’s Miyoko’s Kitchen, is hosting a short show offering empowering tips to live your values even in uncertain times. Miyoko explains how to turn pantry staples into delicious vegan recipes.

VIRTUAL BINGO AND TRIVIA FROM THE BLOCK

Mark the Bingo Master, a Wednesday night regular at The Block — Petaluma’s Food Truck and Beer emporium — has found a way to keep the game alive even with the popular spot currently not open for such weekly entertainments (or food trucks). The games are continuing via Facebook Live, every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Just visit “The Block Petaluma” on Facebook to play. The page has a tutorial on how to make your own Bingo cards with a piece of paper and a sharpie, so scroll down until you find that and be ready to play. Also on the Block Facebook page, on Thursday nights at 6:30, you can participate the Block’s weekly trivia game, now called Virtual Trivia and adapted for play online (HINT: it’s actually even harder now, therefore more exciting for the winners, who do still get prizes!).

VIRTUAL TOURS OF THE WORLD

Have you missed a planned road trip of cross-country excursion because of the shutdown? The Petaluma Parks & Recreation Department has your back with a list of “virtual tours” you can enjoy from the safety of your home. Destinations include the Smithsonian in Washington D.C., the Monterey Bay Aquarium, the Winchester Mystery House in San Jose, the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, The Vatican in Rome, Yellowstone National Park and for those who really want to get away, the surface of Mars. Find these links and more on the city’s Virtual Recreation Center at Cityofpetaluma.org/indoor-activities-during-shelter-at-home.

DRAW A DRAGON

Every morning at 10 a.m., Petaluma’s Gio Benedetti, creator of KPCA Radio’s popular Benedetiville program, is hosting an hour-long show via ZOOM, after launching the popular effort on Facebook. In it, Benedetti draws a dragon, with a step-by-step walk-through of how to draw your own, sort of like Bob Ross (but with happy little dragons instead of happy little trees). Some of the puppets from his show occasionally make an appearance, and Benedetti keeps up and entertaining dialogue with viewers who leave real time comments and suggestions. Find out more at Facebook.com/gio.benedetti.5.