Petaluma Profile: Nuclear educator David Perry

“In January of this year, the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists re-set their so-called ‘Doomsday Clock’ to 100 seconds before midnight — the closest the clock has ever been to catastrophic nuclear annihilation,” explains Petaluma’s David Perry of the symbolic “clock” developed by atomic-scientists who had previously worked on the Manhattan Project to create the nuclear bombs the US detonated over Japan in 1945.

“This recalibration,” says Perry, “shows how short- sighted politicians have recently cancelled disarmament treaties and international negotiations which has resulted in a nuclear arms race, saber-rattling, and a much-heightened potential for nuclear wars.”

Perry, the son of former US Secretary of Defense William Perry, is the Education Director of the William J. Perry Project and a former professor of Pharmacology and Physiology at George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

When he retired in 2013, David Perry and his wife Cheryl immediately moved west.

“Dad was living in Palo Alto, so we first looked around Silicon Valley, but soon began to explore more affordable locations within a reasonable distance,” he says. “We started noticing that real estate in Petaluma was comparable to what it had been in D.C. We’d never been to Petaluma before, but we liked the feel of the place and began looking at houses. Then we sought-out the like-minded, welcoming people at the UUP (Unitarian Universalist Church of Petaluma). We love the town, and are grateful to be quarantined here.”

His current project is the creation and evolution of a podcast entitled “At the Brink.”

“It’s a show about the risk of nuclear disaster — how close we’ve come and how close we still are today,” Perry says.

Originally scheduled to launch this week, the cornovirus pandemic has postponed the debut date to June 4. Perry’s daughter, Lisa Perry is the podcast director.

“Her university degree is in anthropology,” says Perry, “so she’s a stickler for detail and facts, and her writing skills are astonishing, which is part of the reason she is included in the group Women In National Security. She has the added bonus of being from a younger generation than either my father or myself. This makes it easier to get the word out to her cohort.”

Lisa Perry lives in Brooklyn, he points out, and the other members of the production team are scattered across the country.

“We are already well-versed in long-distance communication,” Perry says, adding that there is a different focus with each podcast in the series.

“‘100 Seconds’ is on the Doomsday Clock and the scientists who created it,” he says. “Another one called ‘Seek Immediate Shelter’ looks at nuclear false alarms — including the erroneous nuclear alert that terrified Hawaii,” Perry remarks. “ ‘Loose Nukes’ looks at what happened when South Africa decommissioned their nuclear stockpile and warheads suddenly appeared on the black-market. We have interviews with lots of well-known people. I have to say, it’s quite helpful to have access to phone numbers from a former Secretary Of Defense. Dad says he’s become more of an anti- nuke guy, and enjoys working to be a cold-warrior leading the charge with the help of some old peace-niks.”

