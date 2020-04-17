Millennials Talk Cinema: Bollywood satire ‘Maska’ delights

Netflix and other streaming services are so bursting with content, there are some titles you’d never stumble across unless you went looking for them. One of those is the Hindi language “Maska,” a satire of Bollywood musicals that is itself a pretty good Bollywood musicals.

Reviewer Alexa Chipman estimates that she’s watched more Indian films than American ones, and she was therefore eager to review “Maska” as soon as possible.

Though the film may not read as a satire to less Bollywood- accustomed viewers, Chipman watches enough of them to have caught a lot of the inside jokes that are all throughout the movie.

Here are her thoughts on “Maska,” along with Anderson Templeton’s enthusiastic response to the brand new animated “Trolls World Tour,” which goes above-and-beyond in offering its streaming audience a full at-home experience by including suggestions of ways families can create a bit of Troll-themed theatrical excitement in their own living rooms.

‘MASKA’

Netflix

Alexa Chipman

We all know the tropes of a coming-of-age story: rebelling against strict parents, falling in love, sacrificing something to pursue your dreams.

The satirical “Maska,” now streaming on Netflix, offers an alternative.

What about a coming-back-home story?

Rumi (Prit Kamani) is obsessed with becoming a Bollywood star, despite the fact his acting is dreadful. He adores his feisty mother (Manisha Koirala) and their relationship is a highlight of the film.

In spite of awkward romantic entanglements that feel forced, which is part of the satire, I couldn’t help feeling for Rumi. This was largely due to deliciously snarky commentary from his deceased father (Javed Jaffrey).

“How can you Carpe Diem without any money?” he laughs, watching his son preen in front of a mirror, pretending to accept a Best Actor award.

While it is enjoyable, “Maska” does not reach the quality of Indian films like “Tamasha” or “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga” which are enhanced with repeat viewings. It is still a lighthearted riff on the genre, and by the end I was shouting at the screen, which is a good sign.

Admitting that our parents were right can be embarrassing.

But in real life, not everyone is cut out to be a ballerina astronaut.

Or a Bollywood star.

Sometimes the real dream is just to finally come home.

‘TROLLS WORLD TOUR’

Pay-per-view

Anderson Templeton

“Trolls World Tour” is weird wacky and a visual extravaganza.

The film is the highly anticipated sequel to the 2016 hit “Trolls,” starring the vocal talents of Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake. But wait, “I thought film studios have postponed all their new world premiere movie releases until theaters re-open,” you ask?

Not Dreamworks!

The innovative animation studio chose to adapt to our current shelter-in-place ways, and have made their brand new flick available to digitally rent on seven different online platforms, listed on the website found at TrollsWorldTour.com.

Not only that, but the studio is exuberantly encouraging kids to throw their own watch-from-home premiere parties, and have created a whole 44 page World Premiere Party Pack Activity Guide, also available on the website. It features printable decorations, instructions on creating your own red carpet (using towels and bed-sheets), tips on dying your hair in troll colors, and even sheet music so you can sing along!

The overall plot of the actual movie — in which the trolls discover a bunch of other troll groups, each committed to a different style of music — will probably not be that impressive to many adults. But “Trolls World Tour” hands down gets an A-plus for effort in finding clever, alternative ways for its audience to have fun with a movie always designed to be shared with other Troll fans.