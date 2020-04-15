Helping Out: GoFundMe campaign for Ray’s deli and other local businesses

Please send information about the needs of local groups and nonprofits. Any special requests or online donation drives can be posted in this column. Send all the Wheres and Whys (What’s happening? Who does it help? What else should we know?) to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com.

RAY’S DELICATESSEN

GO-FUND-ME

Crowdfunding campaign

GoFundMe.com

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Ray’s Delicatessen owners Miranda Austin and Eli Schuepbach have faced their fair share of challenges over the last ten years, but nothing like what’s happening to the business community of Petaluma. As part of GoFundMe’s Small Business Relief Initiative, they’ve launched a crowdfunding campaign to help the beloved deli and bar survive the shutdown, keep paying its employees, and perhaps still be around when everyone finally comes out of their houses again. So far, the campaign has raised over $7500 in small donations of $20 to $50, and they estimate their need quite a bit more to stay afloat. Other local businesses that also have campaigns on GoFundMe include Dave and Juliet Pokorny’s Wicked Slush (hoping to raise $2500), Petaluma Pie Company (also targeting $2500) and Blue Lotus Piercing, plus others.

WHO DOES IT HELP? With independent businesses the backbone of Petaluma’s downtown area, many are taking advantage of GoFundMe’s Small Business Initiative, which is offering matching grants to independent business owners using the platform to raise funds from their supporters, customers and wider community. The money raised goes to help Rays and other businesses keep their doors open, and have the funds needed to relaunch once the shelter-at-home order is lifted.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Go to GoFundMe.com and search for “Ray’s Petaluma,” the other business or businesses you’d like to support, or simply search “Petaluma” to see a full list of local groups, individuals and businesses who are asking for their community’s support.

‘YOU ARE NOT ALONE’

Phone-call Contact Program

from PPSC

Now seeking volunteers

PetalumaPeople.org

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Petaluma People Services Center is seeking volunteers for its “You Are Not Alone” phone-call/companionship program. Volunteers will be assigned a shut-in senior or other individual, and will be asked to call them every day, at an agreed-upon time, for 10 to 30 minutes of conversation and connection.

On a daily basis, PPSC will send its phone-calling volunteers the most current information on the coronavirus to share with their assigned senior. Volunteers will also receive lists of suggested conversation topics. Additionally, volunteers will be provided with a countywide list of help and services-related information to share with their senior/shut-in, and a contact at PPSC they can reach out to if questions arise.

WHO DOES IT HELP? During this time of forced isolation, many of our community’s seniors are suffering from loneliness and boredom, along with those whose health status makes it additionally dangerous for them to have any physical contact with the outside world. This program was designed to give them some daily human contact they can look forward to.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To receive an application, email organizers at notalone@petalumapeople.org). Once accepted, volunteers will be asked to review information about looking for signs of depression and other symptoms of isolation, but volunteers are not be asked to serve as a counselor. To learn more about the program, visit PetalumaPeople.org, or email organizers at NotAlone@PetalumaPeople.org.

‘OUR FRONTLINE

HEROES’

Sticker sales honor doctors,

grocers and others, raises

money for World Health

Organization and Red Cross

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Petaluma ER doctor Kellen Galster is raising money for nonprofits fighting Covid-19 while offering a boost of praise and support for local first-responders and others on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. The sticker he’s designed is shaped like a stylized protective mask, with stars and stripes, and the words “COVID Frontline Heroes.”

WHO DOES IT HELP? All proceeds are being donated to nonprofit organizations such as the Red Cross and the World Health Organization, currently working to stop the progress of the disease and offer aid to those being threatened by it around the world.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Stickers can be purchased online only at OurFrontlineHeroes.com for $6.50 each.