Petaluma launches ‘Virtual Recreation Center’

What does an experienced Parks and Recreation professional do when, almost overnight, there are suddenly no parks to recreate in. If you happen to be Petaluma recreation coordinators Kevin Hays and Rachel Beer, you get a little creative, as they have done in developing what they call Petaluma’s “Virtual Recreation Center.”

A constantly evolving page on the City of Petaluma’s recently redesigned information website (CityofPetaluma.org), the Virtual Rec Center (CityofPetaluma.org/ departments/virtual-recreation-center) is basically a hub where visitors can find links to an array of other sites and pages. These contain a wide variety of articles, videos, live webcams and online classes, plus lists of other resources for families, kids, seniors and active individuals who’ve been running out of ideas of how to stay engaged, entertained and fit under the coronavirus shelter-at-home orders. The Virtual Recreation Center works in concert with the Petaluma Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook and Instagram pages, which also contain plenty of daily-updated material designed to assist locals with information and suggestions they may not have thought of on their own.

“We were seeing other agencies and cities in our area getting out onto their Facebook and Instagrams with engaging activities and recreation ideas to do at home,” explains Beer. “Kevin and I started by building a social media campaign along those lines, and that eventually merged into doing this Virtual Recreation Center.”

Beer allows that other agencies nationwide have also been doing their own versions of this, and that they often borrow ideas from each other.

“Agencies all over the country are doing virtual recreation centers, and several cities in Sonoma County are doing their own versions,” she says. “This one puts our own Petaluma twist on it.”

As designed by Beer and Hays, the “center” is divided into four distinct sections: Indoor Activities, Outdoor Adventures, Resources for Active Adults (all manner of services offered to aging Petalumans) and Social Media Campaign, the latter directing visitors to a page where there are links to the Facebook and Instagram pages.

After clicking on one of the above, visitors are taken to a list of other links. For example, under Indoor Activities, eager parents and active adults will find several subcategories — Health and Wellness, Educational Resources for Kids, Virtual Tours and one called “Just For Fun.”

Offerings run from Feldenkrais and yoga instruction to guided meditations and family cardio workouts. There’s a virtual craft room for children, a Dr. Seuss-themed game page, online story-telling resources, puzzles, virtual museums and a page where youngsters can learn languages. The “virtual tours” take web-surfers to the Monterey Bay Aquarium (where live cams show aquatic beasties floating and frolicking), the Winchester Mystery House, Amsterdam’s Van Gogh Museum and a lot more.

Meanwhile, on the Parks and Rec Facebook and Instagram pages, other opportunities, explorations and distractions await, including a “Joke of the Day,” selected daily by Beer.

“I’m kind of loving the Joke of the Day,” she says. “Some of them are, well, not as funny as others, but searching for them is a lot of fun. And people seem to really be liking them. We put up a new joke every afternoon.”

Beer and Hays, they point out, have been expanding and developing the Parks and Recreation Department’s social media presence for over a year, long before anyone foresaw a citywide closure of parks. In establishing the Facebook page and Instagram pages, the goal was to create engaging ways to share the message that there is plenty to do, see and participate in throughout the city of Petaluma.