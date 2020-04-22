Toolin’ Around Town: Cynthia Miyano Hayashi looks back

At a time when many face uncertainty, we can take a degree of solace in remembering we’re in this together. History shows us that in times like these, an outpouring of togetherness and unity builds friendships and strength.

The Miyano family’s ordeal of fear and displacement during World War II, and the anxiety they faced when returning home, is one example of the bonds of friendship.

Growing up on an egg ranch in rural West Petaluma, Cynthia Miyano Hayashi enjoyed a traditional childhood. Her family lived across the road from where her grandparents began operating a poultry business in 1921.

Born in 1947, the second of Sam and Clara Miyano’s three children, she gathered and washed eggs, often standing on an apple box, and rode her horse, Rusty, into town, where she hitched him to a parking meter on Kentucky Street while she shopped. She participated in 4-H, took piano lessons and was chosen as a cheerleader at Petaluma Junior High School.

She formed cherished friendships during her school years.

“My dad and my aunts and uncles really loved Petaluma,” she said. “They loved being brought up here and making lifelong friends. My dad always said, ‘Treasure your friendships.’ Like my dad, I attended Wilson School and so did my two sons. There’s something about Petaluma that’s just so great. We’ve always said, ‘your Petaluma friends know where you came from and they still like you.’ ”

Cynthia told me her father emphasized kindness and respect for others, and how she admired her father’s lifelong friendships even as she formed her own.

“My dad really wanted us to grow up in Petaluma,” Hayashi explained. “There’s a sheltering thing, a security that being raised here gave us. It was a good thing. I always felt real comfortable and happy to be active in school. I had a wonderful childhood.”

We were kids attending Sunday school and classmates at Petaluma High, and I remember Cynthia as a girl brimming with kindness and caring, nurturing support. Thanks to family interviews and previously documented material by local historians, along with a recent telephone conversation, we’re telling her story.

Hayashi always knew her late grandparents, Japanese immigrants Ishitaro and Tamino Miyano, bought a 10-acre ranch on Skillman Lane in 1921. With the help of their children, Jim, George, Marlene, Sam and Lily, they turned it into a successful business that provided a good life for the family. Their oldest daughter, Gladys, as Japanese tradition dictated, was sent back to Japan, a custom that assured the parents would return for a visit some day.

Cynthia heard stories about her Uncle Jim’s athletic prowess (he ran track and starred on Petaluma High’s unbeaten B-class football team in 1939) and of her father’s abilities as well (Sam earned all-league honors in 1940). After the war, Jim Miyano operated the original Miyano egg ranch and became a commercial fisherman, while Sam, who enjoyed a second career with the U.S. Postal Service, owned a five-acre ranch nearby. Cynthia was 15 when she learned about her family’s internment in a relocation camp, in Amache, Colorado, during World War II.

“I heard it from a newspaper reporter who came to interview my parents,” she recalled. “I thought they were talking about church camp. That’s what I was familiar with.”

In May, 1942, the Miyanos were among 758 Sonoma County Japanese and Japanese-Americans rounded up and evacuated to one of ten “relocation centers.” At the detention camp, the five-member family was crowded into a 20-foot by 24-foot room, partitioned with scrap lumber.