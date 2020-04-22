Subscribe

Toolin’ Around Town: Cynthia Miyano Hayashi looks back

HARLAN OSBORNE
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
April 22, 2020, 12:01PM
At a time when many face uncertainty, we can take a degree of solace in remembering we’re in this together. History shows us that in times like these, an outpouring of togetherness and unity builds friendships and strength.

The Miyano family’s ordeal of fear and displacement during World War II, and the anxiety they faced when returning home, is one example of the bonds of friendship.

Growing up on an egg ranch in rural West Petaluma, Cynthia Miyano Hayashi enjoyed a traditional childhood. Her family lived across the road from where her grandparents began operating a poultry business in 1921.

Born in 1947, the second of Sam and Clara Miyano’s three children, she gathered and washed eggs, often standing on an apple box, and rode her horse, Rusty, into town, where she hitched him to a parking meter on Kentucky Street while she shopped. She participated in 4-H, took piano lessons and was chosen as a cheerleader at Petaluma Junior High School.

She formed cherished friendships during her school years.

“My dad and my aunts and uncles really loved Petaluma,” she said. “They loved being brought up here and making lifelong friends. My dad always said, ‘Treasure your friendships.’ Like my dad, I attended Wilson School and so did my two sons. There’s something about Petaluma that’s just so great. We’ve always said, ‘your Petaluma friends know where you came from and they still like you.’ ”

Cynthia told me her father emphasized kindness and respect for others, and how she admired her father’s lifelong friendships even as she formed her own.

“My dad really wanted us to grow up in Petaluma,” Hayashi explained. “There’s a sheltering thing, a security that being raised here gave us. It was a good thing. I always felt real comfortable and happy to be active in school. I had a wonderful childhood.”

We were kids attending Sunday school and classmates at Petaluma High, and I remember Cynthia as a girl brimming with kindness and caring, nurturing support. Thanks to family interviews and previously documented material by local historians, along with a recent telephone conversation, we’re telling her story.

Hayashi always knew her late grandparents, Japanese immigrants Ishitaro and Tamino Miyano, bought a 10-acre ranch on Skillman Lane in 1921. With the help of their children, Jim, George, Marlene, Sam and Lily, they turned it into a successful business that provided a good life for the family. Their oldest daughter, Gladys, as Japanese tradition dictated, was sent back to Japan, a custom that assured the parents would return for a visit some day.

Cynthia heard stories about her Uncle Jim’s athletic prowess (he ran track and starred on Petaluma High’s unbeaten B-class football team in 1939) and of her father’s abilities as well (Sam earned all-league honors in 1940). After the war, Jim Miyano operated the original Miyano egg ranch and became a commercial fisherman, while Sam, who enjoyed a second career with the U.S. Postal Service, owned a five-acre ranch nearby. Cynthia was 15 when she learned about her family’s internment in a relocation camp, in Amache, Colorado, during World War II.

“I heard it from a newspaper reporter who came to interview my parents,” she recalled. “I thought they were talking about church camp. That’s what I was familiar with.”

In May, 1942, the Miyanos were among 758 Sonoma County Japanese and Japanese-Americans rounded up and evacuated to one of ten “relocation centers.” At the detention camp, the five-member family was crowded into a 20-foot by 24-foot room, partitioned with scrap lumber.

“My dad didn’t say much about the living conditions,” she said. “For him the hardest part was seeing the humiliating lack of privacy provided his proud parents. He also questioned that if the camp was for their protection how come the barbed wire fencing was facing inward and the machine guns were pointing into the camp.”

Continuing, she notes, “One of the outstanding things about my grandmother, who was the family matriarch and very strict, did, was insisting that everyone in her family bring their food from the mess hall back to their room so they could sit and eat together. She believed if the family didn’t eat together it would disintegrate. She passed away at the camp and my grandfather died about one month after his release in 1945.”

Two years earlier, in 1943, George Miyano joined the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, a segregated all-Nisei unit. Sam Miyano joined the Army in 1944 and served in Germany, but not with the 442nd.

When the Miyano family was evacuated from Petaluma in 1942, a close friend and neighbor, Harold Jensen, moved into their two-story house with his family, running the egg ranch, maintaining the property and paying the bills. The home contained many of the Miyanos’ belongings, which were carefully preserved. Upon their release, the family knew their house was still there, but were uneasy about how they’d be welcomed back into the community.

“On the day my family returned, the Jensen family walked out,” said Hayashi. “Everything was still in its place, including a jar of coins left on a dresser. The Jensens were my dad’s friends until the end. The kindness of the people of Petaluma really helped my family when they were sent away and needed it most.”

The people in the neighboring areas were also very kind, she says.

“Several of the schoolteachers saved personal items for the families and some of our neighbors, including Mrs. Knudsen, sent blankets to the camp,” she says. “My mom and dad came back and bought a five-acre ranch. Dad really wanted to be a chicken rancher, just as his dad had been. Chicken ranchers all banded together, regardless of ethnicity. My dad always talked fondly of the Jewish population, because they were chicken ranchers also. But he never really talked about discrimination.”

A 1965 graduate of Petaluma High, Cynthia earned a degree in psychology and a teaching credential at San Jose State, and eventually became a financial advisor. She and her husband, Mark, who spent his 48-year career working for Chevron Oil, have been married 50 years. A 1965 graduate of Petaluma High, she was helping finalize plans for her 55th class reunion in July, but those plans, like many others, have been postponed.

In 1998, Cynthia, along with several others, formed the Sonoma County Japanese American Citizens League’s Oral History Project, entitled “Giri” – which loosely translates to “going forward and not looking back.”

“We decided to thank our community members and forefathers for making us what we are today,” she said of the compilation. “We wanted to document what happened and the kindness the community exhibited. What the Japanese had to endure, they really had to persevere and stick together.”

To Cynthia, it is enlightening to recognize what her parents had to go through to raise her and her siblings.

“We’ve always felt Petaluma gives you a good sense of security and helps establish your values and your interests so you feel safe to go out in the world,” she says. “I couldn’t imagine living in a better place.”

(Harlan Osborne’s ‘Toolin’ Around Town’ runs every other week in the Argus-Courier. You can reach him at Harlan@sonic.net)

