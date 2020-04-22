Millennials Talk Cinema: ‘Legacy of the Bones,” ‘Selah & the Spades’

A pair of new films, both thrillers, both worth a look (and both with intriguingly long-ish titles) debuted recently on streaming platforms. Amazon Prime’s “Selah and the Spades” is being spun off into a full series, and Netflix’s Spanish language “The Legacy of the Bones” basically already is a series, the middle film in a three-movie series.

Here is what two of our local film critics have to say about these worthwhile new films.

‘THE LEGACY OF THE BONES’

Netflix

Amber-Rose Reed

“The Legacy of the Bones,” a new Spanish-language thriller on Netflix, has one of my favorite main characters of the year so far.

Inspector Amaia Salazar, I love you.

Marta Etura is wonderful in this role, strong and no-nonsense at work, tender and loving at home with her son Ibai (who is one adorable baby, let me tell you). Etura’s performance is gripping, along with the exceptionally creepy Suzi Sanchez (Rosario) and the lovable Itziar Aizpuru (Tia Engrasi).

“Legacy” is the second in the Baztan trilogy, a series of books (and now films) that take place in Navarre. The first one (“The Invisible Guardian”) is also on Netflix, though “Legacy” stands alone very well.

Recently I reviewed Netflix’s “Twin Murders,” which was also filmed in Spain, and what I said in that review is true here as well — What stunning scenery!

Director Fernando Gonzalez Molina captures a haunting quality in the forest and town of Baztan, from lonely dream sequences to elemental flooding. There is an ever-present weight to the setting, with interesting callbacks to Spanish history that I enjoyed.

The descriptors that popped up on Netflix for “The Legacy of the Bones” were “ominous” and “slow burn,” both of which I agree with, but the slow burn is definitely worth it, as the climax pulls threads together and really delivers.

The questions it leaves you with are not plot confusions but philosophical quandaries. What’s the nature of evil? Can we escape our pasts, or should they be faced head on? What’s stronger, destiny or the concrete reality of today?

It’s not flawless (I really think it’s time for “evil witches who sacrifice babies” to not be a thing), but I found “The Legacy of the Bones” to be gripping throughout.

‘SELAH & THE SPADES’

Amazon Prime

Katie Wigglesworth

“Selah and the Spades” is a fascinating and brilliantly scripted mafia story set at a preparatory high school.

To be blunt – it’s really, really good.

Writer/director Tayarisha Poe maintains a delicate balance between the films inspiration – classic mobster tales like “Goodfellas” and “The Godfather” – and an empathetic, grounded understanding of its high school cast and setting. The “Feds” become the “Heads” (short for Headmasters), cops on the take are swapped for school prefects working the administration, and the goods and services shift to pot, booze, and prescription pills.

It’s a portrait of power dynamics that centers on the kingpin of the school’s various “factions,” Selah Sommers, as she hangs between conflicting ideals of what is expected of her. With her final year of high school beginning, Selah (Lovie Simone) taps the freshly transferred Paloma (Celeste O’Connor) to be the successor to her faction, The Spades, who run the school’s bootlegging operation. What follows is a film that layers the tribulations of growing up, coming into one’s own power, and navigating the multitude of conceptions on what is “right,” “expected,” “ecessary,” and “justified.”

“Selah and the Spades” keeps a firm grip on the knowledge that these are kids, kids wielding their power and engaging in mob politics, but still kids. The first cutthroat discussion of the movie revolves around what the senior prank should be, and Poe directs it with all the ferocity and fervor of a political thriller. This choice is what cements Poe’s directorial debut as a stellar creation for me. It commits fully to its style without diminishing or belittling its teen protagonists.

Poe crafts each character with brutal honesty and measured empathy.

Phenomenally acted, evocatively edited, and excellently crafted, Selah and the Spades is a sharp, engaging story you absolutely should not sleep on.

