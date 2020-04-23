Subscribe

Petaluma rock sculptor has big show in the wings

CLARK MILLER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
April 23, 2020, 6:01AM
Sculptor Paul Terrell was preparing for a big show in Laguna Beach — 14 works in stone.

Then the virus came along.

With the show canceled and the Petaluma artist stuck in his studio every day, the only bright spot is that, thanks to a recent buying spree, he has plenty of rock to work with.

“I’m so thankful that I sold some pieces last year and was able to buy lots of stone before the pandemic,” he said.

Once life returns to normal, Terrell would like to have a show in Petaluma to show his neighbors what he has been doing. While his mid-sized abstractions in various forms of stone can be seen in galleries in Laguna Beach and Palm Springs, his only local show occurred in Sonoma in March of 2018.

Retired from running his own business, Terrell generally drives a school bus 30 hours a week, spending every available minute shaping stone into lovely shapes.

“I’ve been isolating myself ever since the schools closed,” he said.

Although he has created stone artwork for many years, until about five years ago Terrell had not sold any of his work. He is becoming better known, however, and last year he sold six pieces.

He was born in Virginia and raised in Tennessee. While still in high school, he moved to San Diego with his father, where after graduation he studied at the Tile Training Institute, a trade school.

As a teenager in San Diego, Terrell often ventured into the desert with friends. He traces his fascination with stone to occasional visits to the U.S. Gypsum Company quarry in Ocotillo Wells. Exploring the many kinds of rock blown out of the earth in the site’s 14 open mines, Terrell would load up on pieces of interesting rock to play with, to shape and polish.

For several years he worked for Color Tile, a flooring company, now defunct. In 1988 he started his own tile business, based in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and for 30 years he fabricated custom stoneware. Terrell has done large commercial projects like the granite in the executive boxes and main bar at Veteran’s Memorial Arena in Spokane.

Most of his orders were on the residential side, mainly custom kitchens and bathrooms.

Terrell’s father had been a sculptor, and his grandfather was a stonemason. But the strongest artistic influence in his life was his aunt, Patricia Terrell O’Neal, 76, a painter and sculptor who now lives in Mexico.

“She absolutely influenced me,” Terrell said. “She has done amazing and beautiful work for many years.”

Terrell and his wife, Leslie Stanbery, live at the Dead Chicken Ranch, once one of the largest chicken ranches in Petaluma. For several years, he raised llamas on the ranch, but they have all died off. The house and enormous barn date from the 1890s. His studio is adjacent to the barn, although much of the work is done outdoors.

Leslie is a respiratory therapist at Petaluma Valley Hospital. A 20-year veteran, she had planned to retire this year, but she continues to go to work every day despite having asthma and COPD.

“It could be a death sentence if she gets the virus,” he said.

Terrell’s sculpting buddy is Dave Augustine, a sculptor in Seattle. They speak daily, and often collaborate on pieces.

Another influence is T Barney, an artist based in Healdsburg. During his 40-year career, Barney has taught stone carving in California, Kansas, Washington, and New Mexico. He has carved over 1,000 sculptures in 211 distinct types of stone from 53 countries.

Said Terrell, “I like him a lot.”

Terrell recently did three pieces from a block of calcite honeycomb, a beautiful form of transparent, translucent, luminous calcite mined exclusively in Utah.

“It’s so transparent that you can put your hand behind and see the shadow move,” he said.

When Terrell acquires a new block of stone, he first studies it closely, looking for the fissures and veins, including so-called dry veins, where the block is likely to crack under pressure. He makes sketches of potential shapes dormant in the stone.

“I want to see what’s in it,” he explained.

Terrell clearly loves the materials we works with. He describes the beauty of a translucent piece of onyx as “going from clear to soft green to orange/red in the dry vein.” Onyx refers to the banded variety of the silicate mineral chalcedony. The colors of the bands range from black to almost every other color.

Terrell is currently excited about the possibilities in a 400-pound chunk of black marble from Sicily, with gold veins running through it. He has completed one piece and is working on another that he describes as having a “beautiful shape with a spiritual movement to it.”

Terrell uses water power for cutting and polishing. He will hand-polish a piece, then use oxalic acid — the toxic substance commonly used to clean driveways or decks — to create a glossy surface for the sculpture.

“I’ve always been very careful, wearing a mask and eye protection,” Terrell said. “I get a lung x-ray every year. And I have an air cleaner in the shop. I’m grateful to still be strong enough to do this work.”

The artist doesn’t like to give his pieces names because he doesn’t want to interfere with the viewer’s response to any specific piece, which he sells privately.

“My average price has been around $4,000,” he said. “I will negotiate when there are serious buyers. I relate to those who are drawn to my work, and I will do everything I can to help those who really want one of my sculptures.”

