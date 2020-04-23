Petaluma rock sculptor has big show in the wings

Sculptor Paul Terrell was preparing for a big show in Laguna Beach — 14 works in stone.

Then the virus came along.

With the show canceled and the Petaluma artist stuck in his studio every day, the only bright spot is that, thanks to a recent buying spree, he has plenty of rock to work with.

“I’m so thankful that I sold some pieces last year and was able to buy lots of stone before the pandemic,” he said.

Once life returns to normal, Terrell would like to have a show in Petaluma to show his neighbors what he has been doing. While his mid-sized abstractions in various forms of stone can be seen in galleries in Laguna Beach and Palm Springs, his only local show occurred in Sonoma in March of 2018.

Retired from running his own business, Terrell generally drives a school bus 30 hours a week, spending every available minute shaping stone into lovely shapes.

“I’ve been isolating myself ever since the schools closed,” he said.

Although he has created stone artwork for many years, until about five years ago Terrell had not sold any of his work. He is becoming better known, however, and last year he sold six pieces.

He was born in Virginia and raised in Tennessee. While still in high school, he moved to San Diego with his father, where after graduation he studied at the Tile Training Institute, a trade school.

As a teenager in San Diego, Terrell often ventured into the desert with friends. He traces his fascination with stone to occasional visits to the U.S. Gypsum Company quarry in Ocotillo Wells. Exploring the many kinds of rock blown out of the earth in the site’s 14 open mines, Terrell would load up on pieces of interesting rock to play with, to shape and polish.

For several years he worked for Color Tile, a flooring company, now defunct. In 1988 he started his own tile business, based in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and for 30 years he fabricated custom stoneware. Terrell has done large commercial projects like the granite in the executive boxes and main bar at Veteran’s Memorial Arena in Spokane.

Most of his orders were on the residential side, mainly custom kitchens and bathrooms.

Terrell’s father had been a sculptor, and his grandfather was a stonemason. But the strongest artistic influence in his life was his aunt, Patricia Terrell O’Neal, 76, a painter and sculptor who now lives in Mexico.

“She absolutely influenced me,” Terrell said. “She has done amazing and beautiful work for many years.”

Terrell and his wife, Leslie Stanbery, live at the Dead Chicken Ranch, once one of the largest chicken ranches in Petaluma. For several years, he raised llamas on the ranch, but they have all died off. The house and enormous barn date from the 1890s. His studio is adjacent to the barn, although much of the work is done outdoors.

Leslie is a respiratory therapist at Petaluma Valley Hospital. A 20-year veteran, she had planned to retire this year, but she continues to go to work every day despite having asthma and COPD.

“It could be a death sentence if she gets the virus,” he said.

Terrell’s sculpting buddy is Dave Augustine, a sculptor in Seattle. They speak daily, and often collaborate on pieces.