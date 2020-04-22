Subscribe

Out and About Online: Virtual book launch, violin concert and yes, Metallica

April 22, 2020, 12:01AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

VIRTUAL EVENTS?

Please submit information about other virtual or online events that are upcoming in our community to david.templeton@arguscourier.com.

SIXTEEN RIVERS ZOOM BOOK LAUNCH

In celebration of its new 2020 publications, Petaluma’s Sixteen Rivers press is hosting a Zoom-based book launch and reading, live on Sunday, April 26 at 3 p.m. What was planned as a series of bookstore events will take place in the ether of internet connectivity, as Patrick Cahill, author of “The Machinery of Sleep,” appears with Eliot Schain (“The Distant Sound”), and Nancy J. Morales, John Johnson and Terry Ehret, presenting “Plagios/Plagiarism: The Poetry of Ulalume Gonzalez de Leon. Visit SixteenRivers.org for info on joining the virtual reading.

KYLE CRAFT IN CONCERT

Petaluma’s master of the waltz, violinist Kyle Craft, will be presenting a free one-hour solo show via Zoom on Thursday, April 23, at 7 p.m. The performance of classical favorites will include waltzes by Strauss, Rodgers and Hammerstein and several others. Find information at aqus.com/venue/aquszoom.

METALLICA MONDAYS

It’s true that many of us in Quarantine Land are listening to music to soothe our souls while digging through old CDs we haven’t had time to listen to in years. For those who prefer their relaxation turned up to deafening levels, the legendary rock band Metallica (which boasts a huge number of fans in Petaluma, this paper’s Community Editor among them) has been marking its own time in lockdown with something the band members are calling Metallica Mondays. Every Monday at 5 p.m. pacific time, on the heavy metal group’s Facebook page and YouTube channel, a different live concert from the vaults is made available for free. For example, the series was kicked of in late March with an archival release of Metallica’s 2019 Live at Slane Castle show, taped in Ireland, and this last Monday, the band streamed its May 31, 2015 performance in Munich, Germany. The band uses these moments to raise money (in donations from grateful fans) to the band’s own charity nonprofit All Within My Hands.

BEDTIME STORIES WITH BARTON

Petaluma realtor Barton Smith invites “the young and young at heart” to join him nightly, at 7 p.m. on his personal Facebook page for a live living room reading of a different picture book. He generally posts an announcement early in the day letting fans know which book he’ll be reading.

MIYOKO’S HOME COMFORTS SHOW

Every day at 3 p.m., on the Miyoko’s Home Comforts Facebook page, cookbook author and vegan food entrepreneur Miyoko Schinner, founder of Petaluma’s Miyoko’s Kitchen, is hosting a short show offering empowering tips to live your values even in uncertain times. Miyoko explains how to turn pantry staples into delicious vegan recipes.

VIRTUAL BINGO AND TRIVIA FROM THE BLOCK

Mark the Bingo Master, a Wednesday night regular at The Block — Petaluma’s Food Truck and Beer emporium — has found a way to keep the game alive even with the popular spot currently not open for such weekly entertainments (or food trucks). The games are continuing via Facebook Live, every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Just visit “The Block Petaluma” on Facebook to play. The page has a tutorial on how to make your own Bingo cards with a piece of paper and a sharpie, so scroll down until you find that and be ready to play. Also on the Block Facebook page, on Thursday nights at 6:30, you can participate the Block’s weekly trivia game, now called Virtual Trivia and adapted for play online (HINT: it’s actually harder now, therefore more exciting for the winners, who do still get prizes!).

VIRTUAL EVENTS?

Please submit information about other virtual or online events that are upcoming in our community to david.templeton@arguscourier.com.

VIRTUAL TOURS OF THE WORLD

Have you missed a planned road trip of cross-country excursion because of the shutdown? The Petaluma Parks & Recreation Department has your back with a list of “virtual tours” you can enjoy from the safety of your home. Destinations include the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C., the Monterey Bay Aquarium, the Winchester Mystery House in San Jose, the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, The Vatican in Rome, Yellowstone National Park and for those who really want to get away, the surface of Mars. Find these links and more on the city’s Virtual Recreation Center at Cityofpetaluma.org/indoor-activities-during-shelter-at-home.

DRAW A DRAGON

Every morning at 10 a.m., Petaluma’s Gio Benedetti, creator of KPCA Radio’s popular Benedetiville program, is hosting an hour-long show via ZOOM, after launching the popular effort on Facebook. In it, Benedetti draws a dragon, with a step-by-step walk-through of how to draw your own, sort of like Bob Ross (but with happy little dragons instead of happy little trees). Some of the puppets from his show occasionally make an appearance, and Benedetti keeps up and entertaining dialogue with viewers who leave real time comments and suggestions. Find out more at Facebook.com/gio.benedetti.5

AQUS COFFEE CHAT

John Crowley, of Aqus Café, hosts a daily Zoom-supported “coffee chat,” with participants engaging is community check-ins and information sharing. 10 a.m. every day but Sunday. Connect through Aqus.com/online.

RIVERTOWN POETS

The monthly Rivertown Poets event held at Aqus Café has now become a weekly virtual event via Zoom. Every Monday at 6:15 p.m., log onto Aqus’ Zoom system to hear local poets reading from their own work, from the safety of their homes. This is an open mic event, so participants will be able to “sign up” to read. As ever, Sande Anfang will host. To view the event or sign up to be involved, visit Aqus.com/online.

PETALUMA CONVERSATIONS

Every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., join moderators Lou Zweir and John Crowley for an online version of their weekly conversation event normally held at the Petaluma Library. Each week brings a different set of conversation topics, and through its Zoom “room,” Aqus Café will be hosting the regular get-togethers virtually throughout the remainder of the current health crisis. Info on participating at Aqus.com/online.

VIRTUAL STORYTELLING SALON

On Friday night, Aqus Cafe presents a Virtual Storytelling Salon beginning at 7 p.m. Led by theater artist Jessica Litwak, the Zoom supported event will lead with a “prompt,” followed by a “kickoff” performance, then the virtual floor will be open to anyone wishing to deliver their own story in five minutes or less. Visit Aqus.com/online to log on, via Zoom.

POINT REYES: A WILDERNESS IN PERIL

A special online event, on Wednesday, April 29th, from 6-7:15 p.m., this virtual Zoom-based round table discussion features a team of conservationists, biologists, filmmakers and local leaders in a conversation about the “backyard paradise” of Pt. Reyes, and how it’s being threatened by pollution, habitat loss and giveaways to private industry. Aqus Café’s John Crowley is one of the participants. According to the event’s organizers, the National Park Service is proposing to further privatize our public land. Learn what you can do to protect and restore the scenic and natural beauty of Point Reyes National Seashore for generations to come. Panelists will be answering questions presented by participants. RSVP’s are requested for this online Zoom event. Visit aqus.com/event/point-reyes-a-wilderness-in-peril/.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine