Out and About Online: Virtual book launch, violin concert and yes, Metallica

SIXTEEN RIVERS ZOOM BOOK LAUNCH

In celebration of its new 2020 publications, Petaluma’s Sixteen Rivers press is hosting a Zoom-based book launch and reading, live on Sunday, April 26 at 3 p.m. What was planned as a series of bookstore events will take place in the ether of internet connectivity, as Patrick Cahill, author of “The Machinery of Sleep,” appears with Eliot Schain (“The Distant Sound”), and Nancy J. Morales, John Johnson and Terry Ehret, presenting “Plagios/Plagiarism: The Poetry of Ulalume Gonzalez de Leon. Visit SixteenRivers.org for info on joining the virtual reading.

KYLE CRAFT IN CONCERT

Petaluma’s master of the waltz, violinist Kyle Craft, will be presenting a free one-hour solo show via Zoom on Thursday, April 23, at 7 p.m. The performance of classical favorites will include waltzes by Strauss, Rodgers and Hammerstein and several others. Find information at aqus.com/venue/aquszoom.

METALLICA MONDAYS

It’s true that many of us in Quarantine Land are listening to music to soothe our souls while digging through old CDs we haven’t had time to listen to in years. For those who prefer their relaxation turned up to deafening levels, the legendary rock band Metallica (which boasts a huge number of fans in Petaluma, this paper’s Community Editor among them) has been marking its own time in lockdown with something the band members are calling Metallica Mondays. Every Monday at 5 p.m. pacific time, on the heavy metal group’s Facebook page and YouTube channel, a different live concert from the vaults is made available for free. For example, the series was kicked of in late March with an archival release of Metallica’s 2019 Live at Slane Castle show, taped in Ireland, and this last Monday, the band streamed its May 31, 2015 performance in Munich, Germany. The band uses these moments to raise money (in donations from grateful fans) to the band’s own charity nonprofit All Within My Hands.

BEDTIME STORIES WITH BARTON

Petaluma realtor Barton Smith invites “the young and young at heart” to join him nightly, at 7 p.m. on his personal Facebook page for a live living room reading of a different picture book. He generally posts an announcement early in the day letting fans know which book he’ll be reading.

MIYOKO’S HOME COMFORTS SHOW

Every day at 3 p.m., on the Miyoko’s Home Comforts Facebook page, cookbook author and vegan food entrepreneur Miyoko Schinner, founder of Petaluma’s Miyoko’s Kitchen, is hosting a short show offering empowering tips to live your values even in uncertain times. Miyoko explains how to turn pantry staples into delicious vegan recipes.

VIRTUAL BINGO AND TRIVIA FROM THE BLOCK

Mark the Bingo Master, a Wednesday night regular at The Block — Petaluma’s Food Truck and Beer emporium — has found a way to keep the game alive even with the popular spot currently not open for such weekly entertainments (or food trucks). The games are continuing via Facebook Live, every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Just visit “The Block Petaluma” on Facebook to play. The page has a tutorial on how to make your own Bingo cards with a piece of paper and a sharpie, so scroll down until you find that and be ready to play. Also on the Block Facebook page, on Thursday nights at 6:30, you can participate the Block’s weekly trivia game, now called Virtual Trivia and adapted for play online (HINT: it’s actually harder now, therefore more exciting for the winners, who do still get prizes!).