The Buzz: News about the Mystic Theatre, American Graffiti Days and local stage companies on the web

Mystic Theatre launches discount gift card program to help pay rent during closure: Last week, Ineffable Music, which runs Petaluma’s Mystic Theatre, posted a note to its customers announcing a program to raise much needed cash during this stretch of weeks when no live concerts are possible. Given that rent is still due, and (according to the announcement) having yet to reach a deal with the historic building’s landlords to pay a reduced rate, the company is selling gift cards good for any show in the future, with no expiration date, and is selling them at a discount. “For a limited time we are adding 25% on top of your purchase for free,” states a notice appearing on Instagram. “Spend $100, get a $125 card.” Additionally, 10% of all gift card purchases will go directly to the Mystic’s out-of-work hourly staff, including security, sound techs, box office and bartenders. Continues the message, “We are reaching out to our community to help us keep the lights on. We hope that if you are financially able, you will help us get through this complete shutdown, and we can all celebrate together with some more amazing shows in the near future! The North Bay has been so strong and resilient through anything that gets thrown at us, we know we can all come out stronger on the other side!” Gift cards can be purchased on line at MysticTheatre.com.

Local theater artists streaming on virtual platforms: With theaters closed, many local companies are working hard to remind audiences how much fun a live show is. With hopes that audiences will return to support them once restrictions are lifted, several Sonoma County theater nonprofits have taken to offering taped recordings of past shows. Petaluma’s Cinnabar Theater has already hosted a streaming presentation of last year’s “Cabaret,” and is now featuring a recording of its delectable one-man-show-with-puppets “Einstein’s Brain,” on YouTube (go to youtube.com/watch?v=7EEmOH8XJZs&feature=youtu.be). Meanwhile, Petaluma’s Larry Williams, last year, directed the world premiere of the musical “Merman’s Apprentice,” featuring a performance by Petaluma’s Ron Lam. It can be also be screened for free on youtube. Other offerings, some of which are available on a pay-per-view basis to support the company through this period of closure, include Sy Kahn’s immigrant musical “Hope,” featuring Cinnabar favorite Mary Gannon Graham and Petaluma’s Alia Beeton, presented by Main Stage West Theater, the over-the-top comedy “Drumming with Anubis” from Left Edge Theater, with a script by the Argus-Courier’s David Templeton, and others. Links to all of these shows can be found at NorthBayStageAndScreen.com/streaming.

American Graffiti salute canceled: This is no surprise, but the annual Salute to American Graffiti, scheduled for May 15, has been cancelled. Residents will simply have to say home, sit in their cars watching the classic movie with their families or virtual tribal groups, while taking turns asking, “Where were you in ’62?” In other news, as has been previously reported, the 2020 Sonoma-Marin Fair, scheduled for the last weekend in June, is still happening, pending changes in the County’s health regulations, currently calling for an end to the shutdowns in May. To keep in loop about fair plans, visit Sonoma-Marinfair.org.

(Have an idea for a good BUZZ item, and maybe a picture to go with it? Send your information to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)