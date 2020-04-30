The journey home

A resident of Petaluma for several years, Curchack is an acclaimed nature photographer, and a licensed marriage and family therapist.

In early March, I prepared to drive east on a solo road journey to Utah for photography.

I wanted to stretch beyond my insular life style and attachment to the familiar, in finding people and places different from my usual routines. The coronavirus concerns were acute, but nothing was closed down yet. Though I wavered, my momentum was strong, and I headed off with food supplies, hand sanitizer and a sleeping bag laid out in the back of my car.

Halfway through the trip, the imperative to return home was too compelling, and I did so. Nonetheless, my time on the road and in the red rock country was beautiful and transformative.

The vast stretches of basin and range landscape in Nevada and the mind-blowing rock formations of Utah were a good backdrop to the daily news, and a growing awareness of a great shift in life as we’ve known it.

Witnessing those tremendous scales of time and space and matter as I drove and hiked every day, I kept asking, “What can you tell us? How can you help us?” I felt the message back to me was, “Be humble, stay steady.”

The women I met in Nevada manifested that kind of energy. On their own, small scale, they were strong and determined to hold their families and communities together.

I returned home March 22 to join my family and friends in making unprecedented adaptations to a new global reality, which nobody — nobody — truly understands yet.

Charles Eisenstein, in his recent brilliant article “The Coronation,” offered some penetrating thoughts on the coronavirus. First, it is showing us, right now, that when humanity unites in a common cause, phenomenally rapid change is possible.

Second, viruses can transfer DNA from organism to organism, sometimes inserting it into the germline, where it becomes heritable. This horizontal gene transfer is a primary mechanism of evolution, allowing life to evolve together much faster than is possible through random mutation.

So I, for one — though bewildered and frightened by the chaos and destabilization the virus is creating — also feel a sense of possibility in our evolutionary leaping. Considering the persistent efforts in recent decades for social and ecological sustainability, and the amazing outpouring of collective actions happening during this crisis, a new culture of global interconnectedness and unity may just be riding on the back of this coronavirus.

I know there are other possibilities too, not so positive, but I believe that life, human life, wants to live, and this seems the way for us on this planet at this hour.

I have selected some key photos to share, with brief impressions of my trip. I’m not sure how relevant they are to the current crucible we are in, for it was a personal journey undertaken to know and expand myself as I completed my 75th revolution around the sun this April. But in the sense that we are all one, I offer these images to be yours also, and to take what might be engaging, inspiring or useful. May you stay healthy and well, as we, working and growing together, all join the more connected world we yearn for, within and without.