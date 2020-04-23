Poems of the Pandemic

connect without contact,

perchance to touch your soul

after all, it is not the touch at all,

it is the feeling touch evokes,

holding in my heart a sensual sense

I cannot hold in my hands

let me feel cool breezes

on my fevered cheeks,

soft raindrops on my eyes

to confuse my salty tears,

and let my arms be open

to an angel’s touch

disguised in a poet’s words

-----

HOSPITAL CHAPLAIN

By Ruah Bull

In the other room,

that only masked nurses and doctors can enter,

he hears with the ears of his heart the last breaths of the dying.

The family, in the emptiness of the waiting room, clings to him even though they may not touch.

How do you comfort — in another room, or from six feet away?

Only a presence that is prayer

can fill that distance with the breath of love

that is the one breath,

shared breath,

first and last and living and dying and waiting

and right now.

May the dying one sense the presence of his loved ones filling that almost empty room.

And may they accompany

with attention and awe and broken- open hearts

the work of letting go.

May you be there,

helpless,

and so helpful,

to patients and families and staff and all —

an emptied instrument through which

each breath of Spirit blows unimpeded

a vessel of that un-understandable peace.

-----

Our Chrysalis Moment

By Anodea Judith

This is our chrysalis moment

Where the transformation begins.

Every caterpillar must do it eventually;

Or die,

Never to sprout their colorful wings in the air

And fly.

So like the caterpillar,

We may as well surrender.

Cocooning in our homes

Our world turned upside down.

Inside, we can no longer spread

our vicious disease of consumption

No longer run mindlessly toward our destruction.

Inside there is stillness

Inside, there is rest.

Outside, the air is clearing,

The rains are falling.

You can feel the peace,

Settling on the land at last.

And Yes, there is death.

For there’s always a dissolution.

Old systems falling away,

That were already pretty slimy.

It may be frightening

All the uncertainty and loss.

But even in the darkness

Imaginal cells are awakening

Weaving a new web.

Recognizing that this is finally

Our time.

Our time to be heard

Our time to make new sense

Our time to do things differently

And when at last the dream awakens