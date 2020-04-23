Poems of the Pandemic
April is National Poetry Month.
That the occasion is marked this year by a worldwide pandemic-fueled lockdown is, to say the least, a perfect recipe for poetry. We asked Petaluma poet and former Sonoma County Poet Laureate Terry Ehret, to reach out to some of the other poets in the area, including Larry Robinson, who tirelessly curates a daily email send of poems, and as such, has received a large number of new, corona-themed poetry from writers throughout the county. With their help, we received dozens of submissions, including brand new original works from five current and past Sonoma County Poets Laureate.
As one might expect, they run the full course of emotion and scope, from the deeply personal and introspective to the pointedly hopeful and judiciously universal. We are honored to present these poems to you now. Thanks to the writers who are doing the important work of transforming this moment into the language of art and rhythm and metaphor and grace.
-----
NAVIGATION
By Kristi Hellum
Rowing together
Singing for cadence
Across a white capped sea
What is this place?
Unfamiliar is our own home
Rowing together
Muscles gleaming
We dip our oars
Carving into oceanic darkness
Rowing together
The North Star dims
So our hearts steer
Toward the mystic
Who is navigator now?
Rowing together
What brought each of us here?
Galaxies of hopeful light
These stalwart companions
Kindly illuminating the shadow
Rowing together
On an unknown sea
We begin softly
To know the light
Of our own humanity.
-----
THE PRESENCE OF OWLS
By Crystal Ockenfush
Now you get it
the medieval mind,
the world so suddenly
alien, incomprehensible —
illegible like a rain
soaked envelope returned
to sender.
What did you want
to say to me?
We’re out looking
for signs, the dead
crow means …
more than the presence,
the hunger of
owls. Or does it?
Symptoms, a cough,
the breath body praying
to pollen, to a bit
of RNA or the word
you swallowed at the last
minute. Who can say?
The fever, the woman
in the window — can we think
of her other
than trapped or on
display?
-----
An Angel’s Touch
By Jo Ann Smith
I dare not touch my face,
worse yet, not yours either,
Bodhi licked my nose,
things touched with love
really ought to have a voice
a poet’s voice
a scribe, who strives
if only for a moment
to touch our hearts with
invisible hands that shout
can you feel what I feel,
if I cannot touch your hand
may I caress you with my words,