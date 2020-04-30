Petaluma’s great leap forward

The year 1925 had a sizzling Christmas season.

Calvin Coolidge was President and the country was having great fun in the “Roaring Twenties.” Jazz was the music of the day, Greta Garbo the big star, Bobby Jones had won both the US and The British Opens and Ernest Hemingway had just written “The Sun Also Rises.”

In other news, a man named Walt Disney opened a film studio and the Maidenform Co. announced they had patented a new uplifting brassiere.

It really was a great year.

In Petaluma, the fast-approaching year of 1926 was looking extremely promising for business. The Sonoma County National Bank was constructing a large new building at the corner of Main Street and Washington (later the Baker Creek Heirloom Seed Bank, now vacant), and The Petaluma National Bank was also erecting their new building on the corner of Main Street and Western Avenue (now Bank Antiques).

Two giant steps in progress for our community.

The Petaluma Courier praised them as “the most striking of ornamental architecture” and “stimulating improvements” for our town.

Our business community was so hyped that the Petaluma City Council voted in January to install street signs all over town, and to even pave Wilson Street! In 1926, there were over one-and-a-half million automobiles in the State of California, and in Petaluma, Murphy Chevrolet (at 822 Main Street) would sell you a Roadster for $510.

And that included a speedometer.

William Zartman, longtime blacksmiths and carriage makers, were keeping up with the times by selling truck tires, “both solid and pneumatic.” But to make sure the horse wasn’t totally ignored, Tomasini Hardware still sold John Deere “walking plows.”

(That is, one “walked” the field behind the plow, which was pulled by horse-power).

Yes, Petaluma was booming.

The new Hotel Petaluma had been opened for four years, and had quickly become the social hub of our town. Rooms were available there for $1.50 per night in 1926, unless you really wanted a private bath. Then it was $2.50 per night.

The Must Hatch Hatchery on the corner of 7th and F Streets announced that they would construct two new buildings to provide them twice the capacity of their former one. Owner A. E. Bourke hired our famed architect Brainerd Jones to design a pair of two-story brick structures, and his business was soon to become the largest hatchery in the world!

The buildings are now occupied by artist’s studios and offices.

While all this enterprise was booming, prohibition had been imposed upon the United States and organized crime began to flourish alongside it. Although the Feds tried to control it, thousands of cases of illicit booze were shipped into the country from Canada and Mexico and much of that landed on the Sonoma and Marin County Coasts, just west of Petaluma. One notable delivery in February of 1926 was estimated at 75,000 cases of whiskey.

Petaluma’s “Anti-Saloon League” was active ... but apparently not that active, as our local Women’s Christian Temperance Union was still walking the streets in protest.

It is unknown where all that booze went, but Point Reyes Station became a boom town right about then. It was also estimated that Sonoma County would produce over 6,000 bales of hops for beer, that same prohibition year.