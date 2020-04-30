Subscribe

Petaluma’s great leap forward

SKIP SOMMER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
April 30, 2020, 1:45AM

The year 1925 had a sizzling Christmas season.

Calvin Coolidge was President and the country was having great fun in the “Roaring Twenties.” Jazz was the music of the day, Greta Garbo the big star, Bobby Jones had won both the US and The British Opens and Ernest Hemingway had just written “The Sun Also Rises.”

In other news, a man named Walt Disney opened a film studio and the Maidenform Co. announced they had patented a new uplifting brassiere.

It really was a great year.

In Petaluma, the fast-approaching year of 1926 was looking extremely promising for business. The Sonoma County National Bank was constructing a large new building at the corner of Main Street and Washington (later the Baker Creek Heirloom Seed Bank, now vacant), and The Petaluma National Bank was also erecting their new building on the corner of Main Street and Western Avenue (now Bank Antiques).

Two giant steps in progress for our community.

The Petaluma Courier praised them as “the most striking of ornamental architecture” and “stimulating improvements” for our town.

Our business community was so hyped that the Petaluma City Council voted in January to install street signs all over town, and to even pave Wilson Street! In 1926, there were over one-and-a-half million automobiles in the State of California, and in Petaluma, Murphy Chevrolet (at 822 Main Street) would sell you a Roadster for $510.

And that included a speedometer.

William Zartman, longtime blacksmiths and carriage makers, were keeping up with the times by selling truck tires, “both solid and pneumatic.” But to make sure the horse wasn’t totally ignored, Tomasini Hardware still sold John Deere “walking plows.”

(That is, one “walked” the field behind the plow, which was pulled by horse-power).

Yes, Petaluma was booming.

The new Hotel Petaluma had been opened for four years, and had quickly become the social hub of our town. Rooms were available there for $1.50 per night in 1926, unless you really wanted a private bath. Then it was $2.50 per night.

The Must Hatch Hatchery on the corner of 7th and F Streets announced that they would construct two new buildings to provide them twice the capacity of their former one. Owner A. E. Bourke hired our famed architect Brainerd Jones to design a pair of two-story brick structures, and his business was soon to become the largest hatchery in the world!

The buildings are now occupied by artist’s studios and offices.

While all this enterprise was booming, prohibition had been imposed upon the United States and organized crime began to flourish alongside it. Although the Feds tried to control it, thousands of cases of illicit booze were shipped into the country from Canada and Mexico and much of that landed on the Sonoma and Marin County Coasts, just west of Petaluma. One notable delivery in February of 1926 was estimated at 75,000 cases of whiskey.

Petaluma’s “Anti-Saloon League” was active ... but apparently not that active, as our local Women’s Christian Temperance Union was still walking the streets in protest.

It is unknown where all that booze went, but Point Reyes Station became a boom town right about then. It was also estimated that Sonoma County would produce over 6,000 bales of hops for beer, that same prohibition year.

The alcohol trade here was not going away easily.

In January, The Piggly Wiggly chain opened a shop at 114 Main Street and their Grand Opening specials included Star Chewing Tobacco at 65 cents a plug and Chesterfield Cigarettes at 11 cents package. They also sold Oleo Margarine at 26 cents a pound, although the local dairymen blew a gasket over that and protested that “butter had superior qualities over Oleo.”

This fact had been tested, you see, by feeding two pairs of rats both products for 30 days.

The rats fed butter gained 700 grams, while the rats fed Oleo only gained 415 grams.

Oh well.

US population was at 115 million in ’26 and it was the first year ever that more folks lived in cities than on farms. It wasn’t too expensive to get into the agricultural business here though. Penngrove Realtor A. J. Ronsheimer was advertising a “47-acre dairy and chicken ranch, seven head of cattle, three horses, 4,000 young hens, a one-ton truck, cream separator, feed mixer and all farming tools. $17,000.”

No house was mentioned in this ad, but even so …

To help Petalumans know what was happening elsewhere in the world, Guys Radio HQ at 94 Western Avenue was advertising that one could “see and hear the new radio sensation, The Radiola 25, “completely operated from a socket, no batteries!”

Imagine that, a plug-in radio.

Other names in the news that year included Harry Houdini, Francisco Franco, Gene Tunney, A.A. Milne, Hirohito, Agatha Christie and Al Capone.

So, there you have it.

And 1926 was a year of major transitions.

Wild fun. Flappers, bobbed hair, short skirts, illegal booze and great business. Super times for all. It seemed like it could never stop. If they had only known that in just three years, the world would change in a flash.

But we never know, do we?

The good times seem to come in so slowly and quietly, yet the bad times (like right now, with this current virus terror) swoop-in like hammer blows. It is interesting to me that both of those “Grand” Petaluma bank buildings have not had actual banks in them for many decades.

Even the bankers weren’t able to forecast the abrupt coming of the Great Depression.

Stay safe, folks.

(Skip Sommer is an honorary lifetime member of the Petaluma History Museum and Heritage Homes. You can reach him at skipsommer@hotmail.com)

