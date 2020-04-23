Blood drive, plus support of Petaluma graduates

PETALUMA EDUCATION FOUNDATION $20.20 FUNDRAISER

Supporting Class of 2020

PEFINO.COM

WHAT’S HAPPENING? In support of Petaluma’s 6th Grade, 8th Grade and 12th Grade graduates of the class of 2020, the Petaluma Education Foundation has launched a campaign to raise money for its scholarship programs and other efforts, asking donors to pledge $20.20.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Petaluma Education Foundation is a nonprofit providing all forms of assistance to the students and teachers of Petaluma. These include scholarships to graduates and impact grants to local schools.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Go to Pefino.com to pledge your support of the class of 2020.

ROTARY BLOOD DRIVE

Tuesday, May 12 and Wednesday, May 13

St. John’s Episcopal Church

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Petaluma’s three Rotary clubs, working in partnership with the Vitalant blood bank and St. John’s Episcopal Church, are sponsoring an appointment only blood drive in the church hall, at the corner of 6th Street and C Street. The drive runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both days.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Since coronavirus prevention measures have forced the cancelation of many local blood drives, there is an acute shortage of available blood in our community. A donation of blood helps save lives of friends, neighbors and family.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Interested donors may register for an appointment online by visiting Vitalant.org and entering the sponsor code PVRSJE. For questions, call 800-289-4923 or email eligible2donate@vitalant.org.

RAY’S DELICATESSEN GO-FUND-ME

Crowdfunding campaign

GoFundMe.com

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Ray’s Delicatessen owners Miranda Austin and Eli Schuepbach have faced their fair share of challenges over the last ten years, but nothing like what’s happening to the business community of Petaluma right now. As part of GoFundMe’s Small Business Relief Initiative, they’ve launched a crowdfunding campaign to help the beloved deli and bar survive the shutdown, keep paying its employees, and perhaps still be around when everyone finally comes out of their houses again. So far, the campaign has raised over $7500 in small donations of $20 to $50, and they estimate their need quite a bit more to stay afloat. Other local businesses that also have campaigns on GoFundMe include Dave and Juliet Pokorny’s Wicked Slush (hoping to raise $2500), Petaluma Pie Company (also targeting $2500) and Blue Lotus Piercing, plus others.

WHO DOES IT HELP? With independent businesses the backbone of Petaluma’s downtown area, many are taking advantage of GoFundMe’s Small Business Initiative, which is offering matching grants to independent business owners using the platform to raise funds from their supporters, customers and wider community. The money raised goes to help Rays and other businesses keep their doors open, and have the funds needed to relaunch once the shelter-at-home order is lifted.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Go to GoFundMe.com and search for “Ray’s Petaluma,” the other business or businesses you’d like to support, or simply search “Petaluma” to see a full list of local groups, individuals and businesses who are asking for their community’s support.

‘OUR FRONTLINE HEROES’

Sticker sales honor doctors, grocers and others, raises money for World Health Organization and Red Cross

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Petaluma ER doctor Kellen Galster is raising money for nonprofits fighting Covid-19 while offering a boost of praise and support for local first-responders and others on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. The sticker he’s designed is shaped like a stylized protective mask, with stars and stripes, and the words “COVID Frontline Heroes.”

WHO DOES IT HELP? All proceeds are being donated to nonprofit organizations such as the Red Cross and the World Health Organization, currently working to stop the progress of the disease and offer aid to those being threatened by it around the world.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Stickers can be purchased online only at OurFrontlineHeroes.com for $6.50 each.