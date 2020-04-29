Out and About: Build a DIY animal shelter, travel the world, draw a dragon

THE GREAT PETALUMA BEATLES SING-ALONG

For the second time since the great shutdown of 2020, the ever-inventive Aqus Community is bring out the Beatles to lift our spirits. On Saturday, May 2, at 7 p.m., a Zoom-based concert featuring Robby Elfman of Royal Jelly Jive, will invite watchers to sing along with some of the greatest Beatles tunes ever. As songmaster, Elfman will keep things rolling, playing along on piano, guitar and saxophone from his Petaluma studio. And since few bands created music as soul-healing and happy-making as the Beatles, this seem sure to be exactly what a locked-down, pandemic surviving Petaluma needs. John Crowley of Aqus says he wants to get 1000 people lifting their voices. Details at Aqus.com/online.

GETTING TO KNOW THE VILLAGE

On Friday, May 8, at 1 p.m., Village network of Petaluma will be hosting an online meeting to let aging adults know how the local nonprofit can provide connection with others during this time of isolation and distance. “We believe a better experience of aging is possible when we can grow with, laugh with, and rely on each other as we navigate the opportunities and realities of aging,” states a recent press release from the organization. In lieu of the groups’ regular live face-to-face gatherings, they are taking the monthly informational meet-up virtual, with this Zoo-based event. To receive the online link, RSVP to the Village office at 776-6055 or send an email to info@VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org.

VIRTUAL NATURE PRESERVE EVENTS

Sonoma State University’s Farfield-Osborne Nature Preserve is hosting a series of live, virtual events designed to inspire and encourage people’s connection to nature despite being on lockdown close to their homes. The events scheduled offer ideas for local to explore their own backyards and close environments safely and at an appropriate social distance from others. On May 7, the program is on creating Do-it-yourself wildlife shelters, created for “naturalists-in-training at home who would enjoy a project,” and will include a demonstration on making sanctuaries for salamanders, butterflies, lizards and songbirds. This and others, with information about registering, can be found at cei.sonoma.edu/preserves/Osborn.

REBECCA SOLNIT’S ‘FAIRYTALES FOR EMERGENCIES’

The acclaimed author Rebecca Solnit, who helped popularize the phrase “mansplaining” and has written numerous books, including 2009’s “A Paradise Built in Hell: The Extraordinary Communities that Arise in Disaster,” has been hosting a regular series of Facebook Live broadcasts she calls “Fairytales for Emergencies.” It started about three weeks ago, when Solnit began reading fairytales and talking about what they mean for our current situation. The program, which now takes place on Tuesday and Thursdays at 5 p.m., quickly became enormously popular around the world. Solnit grew up in Novato, now lives in San Francisco, and is a popular author with Petaluma book groups and fans. TO see for yourself, visit Jessica Solnit on Facebook.

METALLICA MONDAYS

It’s true that many of us in Quarantine Land are listening to music to soothe our souls while digging through old CDs we haven’t had time to listen to in years. For those who prefer their relaxation turned up to deafening levels, the legendary rock band Metallica (which boasts a huge number of fans in Petaluma, this paper’s Community Editor among them) has been marking its own time in lockdown with something the band members are calling Metallica Mondays. Every Monday at 5 p.m. pacific time, on the heavy metal group’s Facebook page and YouTube channel, a different live concert from the vaults is made available for free. For example, the series was kicked of in late March with an archival release of Metallica’s 2019 Live at Slane Castle show, taped in Ireland, and this last Monday, the band streamed its May 31, 2015 performance in Munich, Germany. The band uses these moments to raise money (in donations from grateful fans) to the band’s own charity nonprofit All Within My Hands.