Culture Junkie: On dark stages, high hopes and ‘ghost lights’

In the world of the theater, there has never been any shortage of quirky traditions or enthusiastically practiced superstitions.

Before a show, actors say “Break a leg” instead of “Good luck.” They believe that a bad dress rehearsal means they will have a good opening night, and that one must never say “Macbeth” inside a theater.

And the last person to leave must turn on a light on to keep the theater ghost company — and to assure that no hapless actor tumbles into the orchestra pit in the dark.

But that last one is just the practical purpose of the tradition.

Its poetic purpose — and therefore the more powerful one — is all about the ghost. Theater ghosts, many like to say, enjoy the occasional chance to strut their spectral stuff on the stage. It’s good for them and it’s good for the theater, a place built for performance, after all. It’s nice to imagine that, even when a theater is dark, following a show or on the Company’s off days, there is still something happening there, one way or another.

And yes, this would be the perfect time to ask if ghosts get stage fright.

But let’s move on.

The ghost light tradition, which reportedly dates centuries, has taken on a new meaning over the last several weeks, when all the theaters, all over the country and much of the world, are closed to actors as well as audiences. For many theater folks, the ghost light has suddenly become a symbol of the current crisis — a single, stark bulb glowing, casting shadows and memories, waiting for the day when the theaters will open again and the living will return to the stage.

You might have noticed the banner currently hanging in front of Cinnabar Theater on Petaluma Boulevard. It features a photograph of a ghost light — a simple standing lamp glowing hopefully in the dark. Maybe you’ve seen the duplicate banner, a mile away, standing in a small field at the corner of Petaluma Boulevard and Lakeville Street. On both banners, the image is accompanied by the words, “We’re keeping the light on. Hope to see you soon.”

Cinnabar, it tuerns out, is one of many theater using the image of the ghost light at the moment.

In Mill Valley, at the Marin Theatre Company, Artistic Director Jasson Minadakis recently posted a video announcing the shuttering of the theater and the cancelation of the rest of their 2019/2020 season. The video was shot on the company’s stage, with its own ghost light prominent in the background. “During the time period when we are dark,” he says at the end of the video, “we are going to leave this ghost light on as a symbol of hope that we will be back in this space soon, hearing new plays, from new American voices that will help us get through this period, and help us come out stronger, with a stronger community, on the backside of all this.”

Sheri Lee Miller, Artistic Director of Spreckels Performing Arts Center, recently sent me a few shots of the company’s own ghost light. On the Spreckels Facebook Page, one of those shots is currently posted, a striking image of the ghost light standing alone against a room of open, empty seats. I should mention that, of the photographs Miller sent me, one came out a little weird. It shows two squiggly streaks of light stretching out from the seats and reaching do to the stage.