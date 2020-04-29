Subscribe

Culture Junkie: On dark stages, high hopes and ‘ghost lights’

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
April 29, 2020, 12:01PM
In the world of the theater, there has never been any shortage of quirky traditions or enthusiastically practiced superstitions.

Before a show, actors say “Break a leg” instead of “Good luck.” They believe that a bad dress rehearsal means they will have a good opening night, and that one must never say “Macbeth” inside a theater.

And the last person to leave must turn on a light on to keep the theater ghost company — and to assure that no hapless actor tumbles into the orchestra pit in the dark.

But that last one is just the practical purpose of the tradition.

Its poetic purpose — and therefore the more powerful one — is all about the ghost. Theater ghosts, many like to say, enjoy the occasional chance to strut their spectral stuff on the stage. It’s good for them and it’s good for the theater, a place built for performance, after all. It’s nice to imagine that, even when a theater is dark, following a show or on the Company’s off days, there is still something happening there, one way or another.

And yes, this would be the perfect time to ask if ghosts get stage fright.

But let’s move on.

The ghost light tradition, which reportedly dates centuries, has taken on a new meaning over the last several weeks, when all the theaters, all over the country and much of the world, are closed to actors as well as audiences. For many theater folks, the ghost light has suddenly become a symbol of the current crisis — a single, stark bulb glowing, casting shadows and memories, waiting for the day when the theaters will open again and the living will return to the stage.

You might have noticed the banner currently hanging in front of Cinnabar Theater on Petaluma Boulevard. It features a photograph of a ghost light — a simple standing lamp glowing hopefully in the dark. Maybe you’ve seen the duplicate banner, a mile away, standing in a small field at the corner of Petaluma Boulevard and Lakeville Street. On both banners, the image is accompanied by the words, “We’re keeping the light on. Hope to see you soon.”

Cinnabar, it tuerns out, is one of many theater using the image of the ghost light at the moment.

In Mill Valley, at the Marin Theatre Company, Artistic Director Jasson Minadakis recently posted a video announcing the shuttering of the theater and the cancelation of the rest of their 2019/2020 season. The video was shot on the company’s stage, with its own ghost light prominent in the background. “During the time period when we are dark,” he says at the end of the video, “we are going to leave this ghost light on as a symbol of hope that we will be back in this space soon, hearing new plays, from new American voices that will help us get through this period, and help us come out stronger, with a stronger community, on the backside of all this.”

Sheri Lee Miller, Artistic Director of Spreckels Performing Arts Center, recently sent me a few shots of the company’s own ghost light. On the Spreckels Facebook Page, one of those shots is currently posted, a striking image of the ghost light standing alone against a room of open, empty seats. I should mention that, of the photographs Miller sent me, one came out a little weird. It shows two squiggly streaks of light stretching out from the seats and reaching do to the stage.

“Maybe it’s the ghosts coming to get on stage,” Miller texted, wry smile implied.

The tradition is reigniting far beyond the North Bay, of course.

Three weeks ago, the Sydney Opera House in Australia began using the ghost light for the first time in 30 years, as a sign of solidarity with all the other theaters shutting their doors around the country. In North Carolina, the New Bern Civic Theater in New Bern has hauled a lamp out of the prop room to use as a ghost light for the first time in the company’s 40 years of existence. In an article in the Sun Journal, the theater’s Executive Director, Angelina Doyle, is quoted saying that the company sees the light as giving a message, not to ghosts, but to the world, that this lengthy shut down is not the end of theater. It’s only an intermission.

As long as the ghost light is on, it means that, sooner or later, the living will return.

That’s the hope all around the world.

It’s certainly the case for Spreckels, and Marin Theatre Company, for Main Stage West in Sebastopol, the Raven Theater in Healdsburg, the Mountain Play on Mt. Tamalpais, Left Edge Theater and Roustabout Theater and 6th Street Playhouse and The Imaginists in Santa Rosa, Sonoma Arts Live in Sonoma and Lucky Penny in Napa.

And right here in Petaluma, where Cinnabar’s ghost light — a picture of it anyway — can be seen by all who pass by the currently closed local institution.

Though it is possible that some will not survive the lengthy stretch of no audiences, no shows, no tickets, we can always hope that most or all of them will.

Theater, to a large degree, has always been about hope.

And when it happens, when the emergency lifts and the theater open their doors once more, the actors and writers and stage managers and directors and designer will respond to their shared pain and loss by putting on a show. Because that’s what theater-makers have done for a very long time, following floods, fires, blitzkriegs and plagues.

They tell their stories up on thye stage.

Let’s hope, when that happens, the ghosts will enjoy it.

After all, by then they’ll have had a lot of practice putting on their own shows.

Chance are, they will have some very strong opinions.

(David Templeton’s ‘Culture Junkie’ runs every other week or so in the Argus-Courier. You can contact him at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)

