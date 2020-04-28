Sheltering Petaluman in hilarious ‘Indiana Jones’ spoof

The iconic hat.

The leather jacket.

The diagonal strap across the chest.

In a deliciously funny home-made video that Ron Lam – actor, dancer and retired police officer – posted in March on Facebook, he is obviously portraying Indiana Jones, the adventurous hero of “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and its sequels. In the clip, the first of several Lam has made over the last few weeks, Indy is standing at a table, his face a knot of concentration, preparing to choose between the Holy Grail – and a roll of toilet paper.

Will Indy choose wisely?

You have to see it for yourself.

But trust us, it’s pretty of hilarious.

“Conservatively, I’d say I’ve seen each of the Indiana Jones 30 time each,” admits Lam, who says he started making the films because, given the shelter in place order, they give him a much-needed creative outlet, and also because he just happens to have the costume and thought he might as well find a way to use it. “The original Indiana Jones movie is hard to beat, because that’s the one that started it all,” he says, asked to name his favorite. “I remember seeing it in the theater and being so captivated by it – the story, the soundtrack, the acting – all of it. But that said, my favorite has got to be “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” because it’s got River Phoenix as the young Indiana Jones and Sean Connery as Indy’s dad – and the iconic moment where Indiana chooses the Holy Grail from a table full of possible Holy Grails. It’s just all so memorable.”

The clever 20-second homage to that film was so popular among Lam’s friends, most of them as theatrically minded as he is, that he has continued making them. Each clip takes a scene from one of the Indiana Jones films and puts a coronavirus/quarantine spin on it. In one, Lam plays the murderous Belloq, recreating the moment in “Raiders” where the amoral archeologist taunts Indy at barroom table in Cairo. In this case, though, instead of proposing that a worthless pocket watch could become priceless if buried in the sand for 1,000 years, the object in question is a bottle of hand sanitizer.

“Men will kill for it, men like you and me,” he says, adding, “Care for a squirt?”

In another video, Lam puts on a Scottish brogue to play Sean Connery, pouring over ancient texts about the washing of hands, and in one, he’s back to playing Indy, attempting to steal a sacred N95 respirator mask from a temple. At the end of the clip, he sets off a nerf-gun booby trap.

One thing all of the sketches have in common is Lam’s impeccable comic timing, his deadpan delivery, and some identifiably spot-on costumes.

“I like costumes, and I always have,” says Lam.

His vast collection of period attire is partially due to his passion for acting and historical reenactments, and at least partly because of his love of dancing.

“I go to a lot of historical costume balls,” he says, moving on to describe his discovery of PEERS, the Period Events and Entertainment Recreation Society, an Alameda-based organization that – when there isn’t a global pandemic shutting down all group activities – presents monthly events combining a historical time period or genre with costumed activities and, as Lam has suggested, dancing.

“The last one was a 1920s ‘speakeasy’ event, which I went to in March just before they shit everything down. I have a grand old time. It’s fun, and as a result, I’ve invested in a number of authentic costumes from all different time periods.”

Given the historical range of his costume collection, Lam occasionally steps away from the Indiana Jones canon to make other types of comic videos. In one of the funniest, he dons a German officer’s uniform to demand “papers” from an unseen person, sneering at the billfold stuffed with documents and German money before happily accepting the kind of papers he wanted all along.

A roll of toilet paper, of course.

“I have been having a lot of fun making these,” he says. “It’s a way to stay active, creatively, and if people enjoy watching them anywhere close to how much I enjoy making them, then that’s good too.”

Asked if he plans to keep going, Lam laughs.

“As long as I keep coming up with ideas, yes,” he says. “I definitely have more costumes.”