The Buzz: Doors closed, but Petaluma Library experiencing digital growth

Petaluma’s local library has been “retooled” for digital delivery, and just in time.

For several years, the Sonoma County library system has been tracking a gradual shift from “physical use” of its materials to “virtual use.” According to Sonoma County Library Director Ann Hammond, “Some of our most loyal and active patrons rarely come into a branch.”

As the trend has grown, all branches, including the Petaluma Regional Library, have been preparing for additional digital growth, plans that have paid off big time after the March 14 closure of all Sonoma County libraries in response to the state-wide shelter in place order.

With physical circulation of books and other items halted, circulation of digital books, audiobook, movies, music and other offerings have skyrocketed. The library’s OverDrive platform — allowing users to check out e-books and audio-books — saw a 356% increase in usage between March 17 and April 8.

Its similarly popular Hoopla platform, offering books, films, music, television shows and more, witnessed a whopping increase in usage of 786%.

In addition, the library gives access to such resources as the language-learning Mango, genealogy search platform Ancestry.com, and the software tutorial program Lynda.

“We don’t see this shift as temporary,” stated Hammond. “There is no substitute for one-on-one conversation with a friendly librarian, or attending a library event, or bringing your child to a story time, but a lot of our patrons are discovering how easy it is to try the digital option, and we’ll be prepared to keep supporting them.”

And once the library opens again? Says Hammond, “We will keep looking for ways to serve our community, in person or online.”

