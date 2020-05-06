Subscribe

Out and About Online: Check out these 16 virtual events from rock concerts to dharma talks

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
May 6, 2020, 6:31AM
May 6, 2020, 6:31AM

SEBASTIAN SAINT JAMES LIVESTREAM CONCERT

HopMonk Tavern is hosting a live performance by Petaluma’s own Sebastian Saint James, of the Highway Poets, who will be streaming from his home studio on HopMonk Sebastopol’s Facebook page on Friday, May 8, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. It’s part of Hopmonk’s a part of HopMonk’s new “In the Meantime Series,” a presentation of concerts performed live from the homes of local musical artists. Sebastian Saint James is an award winning singer-songwriter and vocalist with a huge range of musical styles.

GETTING TO KNOW THE VILLAGE

On Friday, May 8, at 1 p.m., Village network of Petaluma will be hosting an online meeting to let aging adults know how the local nonprofit can provide connection with others during this time of isolation and distance. “We believe a better experience of aging is possible when we can grow with, laugh with, and rely on each other as we navigate the opportunities and realities of aging,” states a recent press release from the organization. In lieu of the groups’ regular live face-to-face gatherings, they are taking the monthly informational meet-up virtual, with this Zoo-based event. To receive the online link, RSVP to the Village office at 776-6055 or send an email to info@VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org.

COPPERFIELD’S BOOK LIVE AUTHOR EVENTS

This weekend, Copperfield’s Boos present two live-streamed author events featuring writers they’d hoped to showcase in an actual book store. On Friday, May 8, at 5 p.m., Brooklyn novelist Susan Choi (“My Education,” “American Woman,” “the Foreign Student”), a previous Pulitzer finalist, will be reading from and discussing her latest novel “Trust Exercise,” a twisty tales of truth and fiction. Then, on Saturday, May 9. At 7 p.m., San Francisco writer Alia Volz will talk about her new memoir, “Home Baked: My Mom, Marijuana, and the Stoning of San Francisco). Both events will be hosted on Zoom. To register, go to Eventbrite.com, serch the author’s name and choose the event, and you will receive a Zoom invite by email. Copperfieldsbooks.com.

VIRTUAL NATURE PRESERVE EVENTS

Sonoma State University’s Farfield-Osborne Nature Preserve is hosting a series of live, virtual events designed to inspire and encourage people’s connection to nature despite being on lockdown close to their homes. The events scheduled offer ideas for local to explore their own backyards and close environments safely and at an appropriate social distance from others. On May 7, the program is on creating Do-it-yourself wildlife shelters, created for “naturalists-in-training at home who would enjoy a project,” and will include a demonstration on making sanctuaries for salamanders, butterflies, lizards and songbirds. This and others, with information about registering, can be found at cei.sonoma.edu/preserves/Osborn.

REBECCA SOLNIT’S ‘FAIRYTALES FOR EMERGENCIES’

The acclaimed author Rebecca Solnit, who helped popularize the phrase “mansplaining” and has written numerous books, including 2009’s “A Paradise Built in Hell: The Extraordinary Communities that Arise in Disaster,” has been hosting a regular series of Facebook Live broadcasts she calls “Fairytales for Emergencies.” It started about three weeks ago, when Solnit began reading fairytales and talking about what they mean for our current situation. The program, which now takes place on Tuesday and Thursdays at 5 p.m., quickly became enormously popular around the world. Solnit grew up in Novato, now lives in San Francisco, and is a popular author with Petaluma book groups and fans. TO see for yourself, visit Jessica Solnit on Facebook.

MONDAY DHARMA TALK WITH JACK KORNFIELD

Now in its 35th year, the legendary Monday Night Dharma Talk at Spirit Rock, in Marin County, has gone global with its weekly, live-streaming sessions. Hear a dharma talk by author Jack Kornfield, preceded by a 30-40 minute insight meditation, practiced together as a vast online community. 7:15 p.m. weekly. The online URL is https://bit.ly/SR051120MNLV.

METALLICA MONDAYS

It’s true that many of us in Quarantine Land are listening to music to soothe our souls while digging through old CDs we haven’t had time to listen to in years. For those who prefer their relaxation turned up to deafening levels, the legendary rock band Metallica (which boasts a huge number of fans in Petaluma, this paper’s Community Editor among them) has been marking its own time in lockdown with something the band members are calling Metallica Mondays. Every Monday at 5 p.m. pacific time, on the heavy metal group’s Facebook page and YouTube channel, a different live concert from the vaults is made available for free. For example, the series was kicked of in late March with an archival release of Metallica’s 2019 Live at Slane Castle show, taped in Ireland, and this last Monday, the band streamed its May 31, 2015 performance in Munich, Germany. The band uses these moments to raise money (in donations from grateful fans) to the band’s own charity nonprofit All Within My Hands.

BEDTIME STORIES WITH BARTON

Petaluma realtor Barton Smith invites “the young and young at heart” to join him nightly, at 7 p.m. on his personal Facebook page for a live living room reading of a different picture book. He generally posts an announcement early in the day letting fans know which book he’ll be reading.

MIYOKO’S HOME COMFORTS SHOW

Every day at 3 p.m., on the Miyoko’s Home Comforts Facebook page, cookbook author and vegan food entrepreneur Miyoko Schinner, founder of Petaluma’s Miyoko’s Kitchen, is hosting a short show offering empowering tips to live your values even in uncertain times. Miyoko explains how to turn pantry staples into delicious vegan recipes.

VIRTUAL BINGO AND TRIVIA FROM THE BLOCK

Mark the Bingo Master, a Wednesday night regular at The Block — Petaluma’s Food Truck and Beer emporium — has found a way to keep the game alive even with the popular spot currently not open for such weekly entertainments (or food trucks). The games are continuing via Facebook Live, every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Just visit “The Block Petaluma” on Facebook to play. The page has a tutorial on how to make your own Bingo cards with a piece of paper and a sharpie, so scroll down until you find that and be ready to play. Also on the Block Facebook page, on Thursday nights at 6:30, you can participate the Block’s weekly trivia game, now called Virtual Trivia and adapted for play online (HINT: it’s actually harder now, therefore more exciting for the winners, who do still get prizes!).

VIRTUAL TOURS OF THE WORLD

Have you missed a planned road trip of cross-country excursion because of the shutdown? The Petaluma Parks & Recreation Department has your back with a list of “virtual tours” you can enjoy from the safety of your home. Destinations include the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C., the Monterey Bay Aquarium, the Winchester Mystery House in San Jose, the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, The Vatican in Rome, Yellowstone National Park and for those who really want to get away, the surface of Mars. Find these links and more on the city’s Virtual Recreation Center at Cityofpetaluma.org/indoor-activities-during-shelter-at-home.

DRAW A DRAGON

Every morning at 10 a.m., Petaluma’s Gio Benedetti, creator of KPCA Radio’s popular Benedetiville program, is hosting an hour-long show via ZOOM, after launching the popular effort on Facebook. In it, Benedetti draws a dragon, with a step-by-step walk-through of how to draw your own, sort of like Bob Ross (but with happy little dragons instead of happy little trees). Some of the puppets from his show occasionally make an appearance, and Benedetti keeps up and entertaining dialogue with viewers who leave real time comments and suggestions. Find out more at Facebook.com/gio.benedetti.5

AQUS COFFEE CHAT

John Crowley, of Aqus Café, hosts a daily Zoom-supported “coffee chat,” with participants engaging is community check-ins and information sharing. 10 a.m. every day but Sunday. Connect through Aqus.com/online.

RIVERTOWN POETS

The monthly Rivertown Poets event held at Aqus Café has now become a weekly virtual event via Zoom. Every Monday at 6:15 p.m., log onto Aqus’ Zoom system to hear local poets reading from their own work, from the safety of their homes. This is an open mic event, so participants will be able to “sign up” to read. As ever, Sande Anfang will host. The first Monday of each month brings readings by acclaimed poets. To view the event or sign up to be involved, visit Aqus.com/online.

PETALUMA CONVERSATIONS

Every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., join moderators Lou Zweir and John Crowley for an online version of their weekly conversation event normally held at the Petaluma Library. Each week brings a different set of conversation topics, and through its Zoom “room,” Aqus Café will be hosting the regular get-togethers virtually throughout the remainder of the current health crisis. Info on participating at Aqus.com/online.

VIRTUAL STORYTELLING SALON

On Friday night, Aqus Cafe presents a Virtual Storytelling Salon beginning at 7 p.m. Led by theater artist Jessica Litwak, the Zoom supported event will lead with a “prompt,” followed by a “kickoff” performance, then the virtual floor will be open to anyone wishing to deliver their own story in five minutes or less. Visit Aqus.com/online to log on, via Zoom.

