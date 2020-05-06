Out and About Online: Check out these 16 virtual events from rock concerts to dharma talks

SEBASTIAN SAINT JAMES LIVESTREAM CONCERT

HopMonk Tavern is hosting a live performance by Petaluma’s own Sebastian Saint James, of the Highway Poets, who will be streaming from his home studio on HopMonk Sebastopol’s Facebook page on Friday, May 8, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. It’s part of Hopmonk’s a part of HopMonk’s new “In the Meantime Series,” a presentation of concerts performed live from the homes of local musical artists. Sebastian Saint James is an award winning singer-songwriter and vocalist with a huge range of musical styles.

GETTING TO KNOW THE VILLAGE

On Friday, May 8, at 1 p.m., Village network of Petaluma will be hosting an online meeting to let aging adults know how the local nonprofit can provide connection with others during this time of isolation and distance. “We believe a better experience of aging is possible when we can grow with, laugh with, and rely on each other as we navigate the opportunities and realities of aging,” states a recent press release from the organization. In lieu of the groups’ regular live face-to-face gatherings, they are taking the monthly informational meet-up virtual, with this Zoo-based event. To receive the online link, RSVP to the Village office at 776-6055 or send an email to info@VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org.

COPPERFIELD’S BOOK LIVE AUTHOR EVENTS

This weekend, Copperfield’s Boos present two live-streamed author events featuring writers they’d hoped to showcase in an actual book store. On Friday, May 8, at 5 p.m., Brooklyn novelist Susan Choi (“My Education,” “American Woman,” “the Foreign Student”), a previous Pulitzer finalist, will be reading from and discussing her latest novel “Trust Exercise,” a twisty tales of truth and fiction. Then, on Saturday, May 9. At 7 p.m., San Francisco writer Alia Volz will talk about her new memoir, “Home Baked: My Mom, Marijuana, and the Stoning of San Francisco). Both events will be hosted on Zoom. To register, go to Eventbrite.com, serch the author’s name and choose the event, and you will receive a Zoom invite by email. Copperfieldsbooks.com.

VIRTUAL NATURE PRESERVE EVENTS

Sonoma State University’s Farfield-Osborne Nature Preserve is hosting a series of live, virtual events designed to inspire and encourage people’s connection to nature despite being on lockdown close to their homes. The events scheduled offer ideas for local to explore their own backyards and close environments safely and at an appropriate social distance from others. On May 7, the program is on creating Do-it-yourself wildlife shelters, created for “naturalists-in-training at home who would enjoy a project,” and will include a demonstration on making sanctuaries for salamanders, butterflies, lizards and songbirds. This and others, with information about registering, can be found at cei.sonoma.edu/preserves/Osborn.

REBECCA SOLNIT’S ‘FAIRYTALES FOR EMERGENCIES’

The acclaimed author Rebecca Solnit, who helped popularize the phrase “mansplaining” and has written numerous books, including 2009’s “A Paradise Built in Hell: The Extraordinary Communities that Arise in Disaster,” has been hosting a regular series of Facebook Live broadcasts she calls “Fairytales for Emergencies.” It started about three weeks ago, when Solnit began reading fairytales and talking about what they mean for our current situation. The program, which now takes place on Tuesday and Thursdays at 5 p.m., quickly became enormously popular around the world. Solnit grew up in Novato, now lives in San Francisco, and is a popular author with Petaluma book groups and fans. TO see for yourself, visit Jessica Solnit on Facebook.