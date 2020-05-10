Subscribe

NEXT WEEK IN COMMUNITY

May 10, 2020, 12:01AM

Here are some of the stories and columns we are working on for next week’s Community section, Thursday, May 14, 2020.

LOCAL ARTIST SEEKS TO INSPIRE BARNYARD ‘SUPERHEROES’ WITH POP-UP ART DISPLAYS: Have you seen a certain chicken superhero popping up around town lately? Petaluma’s Rayne Madison has launched a project she calls Superhero Unfolding. In our next Community Section, contributor Clark Miller talks with Madison about how the project came to be, and what she’s planning next.

NEW NORMAL ON THE TRAILS: Now that parks have been reopened, with strict restrictions as to social distancing, mask-wearing and more, we take a look at the new and evolving etiquette around bicycles and pedestrians as they share the walkways of Petaluma.

CULTURE JUNKIE: It was 204 years ago, in Switzerland, that a ragtag group of writers and their family found themselves locked down in a house on the shores of Lake Geneva. It wasn’t a plague that kept Percy Bysshe Shelley, his 18-year-old lover Mary Wollstonecraft Godwin, and the scandalous Lord Byron captive indoors. It was a volcano, the eruption of which created weather so cold, rainy and bad they had no choice but to stay inside and do what writers do. They told stories. The highlight of this forced creative fever was the night in June, 1816, when Mary had a dream, and immediately began writing the novel that would be known as “Frankenstein.” To encourage all the sequestered Marys and Percys and Byrons of Petaluma, David Templeton will share the story, with a few surprising details many people don’t know.

PETALUMA’S PAST: In a new column titled “Summer of Love,” Skip Sommer covers the middle months of 1967, when hordes of young “hippies” swarmed to San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury district and overflowed into Marin and Sonoma counties. Such names as Lou Gottlieb, Bill Wheeler and The Grateful Dead formed communes here, disrupting our sense of “normal” so drastically, that the FBI got involved.

OUT AND ABOUT ONLINE: We continue to bring a list of “events” taking place online in and around Petaluma.

(Some or all of these anticipated stories are subject to change)

