Millennials Talk Cinema: Charming ‘Half of It,’ punkish ‘Ned Kelly,’ enlightening ‘Murder to Mercy’

May 6, 2020, 7:31AM

Millennials Talk Cinema

‘Millennials Talk Cinema’ is the Argus-Courier’s weekly film review columns, featuring a pool of local contributors including Amber-Rose Reed, Anderson Templeton, Katie Wigglesworth and Alexa Chipman.

‘THE HALF OF IT’

Netflix

Amber-Rose Reed

I loved ‘The Half of It.’

Though a modern, teen take on Cyrano de Bergerac, the world of Squahamish is a world all its own – a lovely Pacific Northwestern town where there’s not much to do but crown a Mud King and talk about which hour-a-way mall is better.

Leah Lewis anchors this movie from the beginning. That’s not to say the rest of the cast isn’t great (they all are!), but from the opening voiceover, Ellie Chu (Lewis) had me rooting for her. Ellie’s business relationship-turned-friendship with Paul Munsky (Daniel Diemer) was a joy to watch. (Though I must mention, stalking is probably not a great BFF activity, guys.)

I’m generally not a big fan of love triangles, and while this technically was about one, it was also about so much more. Ellie’s longing for and understanding of Aster (Alexxis Lemire), Aster’s confusion about whether love should be safe or dangerous, and Paul’s simple assertion that love is about the effort you put into it are all facets of the question the movie really asks - what is love, and what is its power?

Though the film opens up with a story about soulmates, it isn’t only about what outside entity completes us. It’s also about the problem of being half of yourself, how the fear of losing what you have can shrink you. Media often throws around the idea of soulmates and Platonic love, but “The Half of It” brings out one of Plato’s key concepts: that love – and the person you share it with –should strengthen your understanding of yourself and the world around you. Love might be uncomfortable, but growing pains always are.

Love should push you to be more of yourself.

To be bold.

Plato, whatever else he was, wasn’t wrong about that.

‘THE TRUE HISTORY OF THE KELLY GANG’

Amazon Prime and others

Anderson Templeton

“The True History of the Kelly Gang” is like nothing I’ve ever seen before.

It’s a period drama – set in late-1800’s Australia – but with a punk rock feel. It’s got blood, tears, sex, anarchy, corrupt cops – and Russell Crowe teaching a raucous song (called “Constable C**t”) to children at the dinner table.

While ultimately not always an easy film to swallow, if you consider yourself a lover of daring and inventive filmmaking, then this is one not to miss. In my opinion, “The True History of the Kelly Gang” is nothing short of cinematic genius.

While it realistically depicts rural colonized Australia, don’t let the name fool you. This is not a historically accurate account of the real Ned Kelly. It’s more of a “re-telling,” focusing on the humanity of the infamous Irish-Australian outlaw. In a nutshell, the film follows the journey of a boy as he is shaped by the oppressive, brutal world around him that will lead him to eventually become a violent dress-sporting leader of a young anti-police gang, and on to a very bloody end.

Led by George Mackay as grown Ned Kelly, the movie’s real magic comes from the phenomenally talented, committed, and vivacious cast featuring Crow, Nicholas Hoult, Essie Davis, and the brilliant twelve-year-old Orlando Schwerdt as young Ned.

Millennials Talk Cinema

P.S. A big shout out to the cinematography. To fully appreciate the beauty of this film, you we need to experience this on a big screen, whenever and if-ever that’s possible. If this film isn’t at least nominated for best cinematography, in going to flip a table.

So if your interest is piqued, make sure you are in the right headspace, and ready yourself for one hell of a cinematic ride.

‘MURDER TO MERCY’

Netflix

Katie Wigglesworth

If you caught any news cycles in late 2017, the name Cyntoia Brown probably rings several bells in your brain – and for good reason.

Hers is a case that flared across news banners in a frenzy as she petitioned the then-Governor of Tennessee, Bill Haslam, for clemency and a commuting of her life-sentence. At the time, Brown was serving her 13th year of incarceration – and she would serve two more before finally being granted her freedom.

That’s the tale told in “Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story,” now streaming on Netflix.

There aren’t any snappy edits or salacious secrets here folks.

No “who done it” cold cases or potential assassins.

At 15, Brown, a victim of sex trafficking, shot and killed a man who had paid to have sex with her. It’s a horrific situation and a horrific formative moment in her life, and the lives of everyone connected. At 16, Brown was transferred to the adult system for criminal proceedings, where she was later convicted of first-degree murder. Along the way she is mislead, manipulated and taken advantage of by a court system designed to bank convictions like blank checks.

The documentary is 16 long years in the making, starting soon after Brown’s arrest in 2004 and ending in 2019. “Murder to Mercy” follows Brown and her family through each milestone of her case at a dogged sequential trot. The documentary tells each linked event as a time-capsule – presenting information, interviews, and insight isolated to the their occurrence. As an observer, you are never further ahead than Brown herself, and you watch as her years tick by and we learn key details about her, her case, and her history.

But “Murder to Mercy” also shows what happens in the lives of her adoptive and biological mothers – both key ingredients in understanding Brown and her case. The changes in these three women in over a decade of documentation is unfathomably captivating.

After watching “Tiger King” – a fascinating true crime/activism hybrid docu-series that tells its tale almost as a mosaic, with sections carefully laid out for maximum narrative flourish & punch – “Murder to Mercy” is a jarring contrast in delivery. It’s a simple and effective way to tell a story, from start to finish, in order, as it happened, and these snapshots in time are a powerful narrative tool under-utilized in modern documentary. That being said, it’s incredibly important to remember that “Murder to Mercy” isn’t “Tiger King.” It is a drastically different story, one that unfortunately is more commonplace than often acknowledge.

“Murder to Mercy” follows Cyntoia Brown on the road from trauma to resolution as she works to come to grips with her past, the world, what has happened to her – and what she has done.

It’s a riveting, impactful and important story, because it is hers.

