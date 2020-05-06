Millennials Talk Cinema: Charming ‘Half of It,’ punkish ‘Ned Kelly,’ enlightening ‘Murder to Mercy’

‘THE HALF OF IT’

Netflix

Amber-Rose Reed

I loved ‘The Half of It.’

Though a modern, teen take on Cyrano de Bergerac, the world of Squahamish is a world all its own – a lovely Pacific Northwestern town where there’s not much to do but crown a Mud King and talk about which hour-a-way mall is better.

Leah Lewis anchors this movie from the beginning. That’s not to say the rest of the cast isn’t great (they all are!), but from the opening voiceover, Ellie Chu (Lewis) had me rooting for her. Ellie’s business relationship-turned-friendship with Paul Munsky (Daniel Diemer) was a joy to watch. (Though I must mention, stalking is probably not a great BFF activity, guys.)

I’m generally not a big fan of love triangles, and while this technically was about one, it was also about so much more. Ellie’s longing for and understanding of Aster (Alexxis Lemire), Aster’s confusion about whether love should be safe or dangerous, and Paul’s simple assertion that love is about the effort you put into it are all facets of the question the movie really asks - what is love, and what is its power?

Though the film opens up with a story about soulmates, it isn’t only about what outside entity completes us. It’s also about the problem of being half of yourself, how the fear of losing what you have can shrink you. Media often throws around the idea of soulmates and Platonic love, but “The Half of It” brings out one of Plato’s key concepts: that love – and the person you share it with –should strengthen your understanding of yourself and the world around you. Love might be uncomfortable, but growing pains always are.

Love should push you to be more of yourself.

To be bold.

Plato, whatever else he was, wasn’t wrong about that.

[Suggested emojis: Thumbs up, Happy French Fries]

‘THE TRUE HISTORY OF THE KELLY GANG’

Amazon Prime and others

Anderson Templeton

“The True History of the Kelly Gang” is like nothing I’ve ever seen before.

It’s a period drama – set in late-1800’s Australia – but with a punk rock feel. It’s got blood, tears, sex, anarchy, corrupt cops – and Russell Crowe teaching a raucous song (called “Constable C**t”) to children at the dinner table.

While ultimately not always an easy film to swallow, if you consider yourself a lover of daring and inventive filmmaking, then this is one not to miss. In my opinion, “The True History of the Kelly Gang” is nothing short of cinematic genius.

While it realistically depicts rural colonized Australia, don’t let the name fool you. This is not a historically accurate account of the real Ned Kelly. It’s more of a “re-telling,” focusing on the humanity of the infamous Irish-Australian outlaw. In a nutshell, the film follows the journey of a boy as he is shaped by the oppressive, brutal world around him that will lead him to eventually become a violent dress-sporting leader of a young anti-police gang, and on to a very bloody end.

Led by George Mackay as grown Ned Kelly, the movie’s real magic comes from the phenomenally talented, committed, and vivacious cast featuring Crow, Nicholas Hoult, Essie Davis, and the brilliant twelve-year-old Orlando Schwerdt as young Ned.