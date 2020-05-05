Subscribe

The Buzz: ‘Quarantine jokes,’ local blood drive, helping Don Panchos, and more

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
May 5, 2020, 4:17PM

Quarantine jokes keep neighborhood laughing: Former Argus-Courier editor Chris Samson sent in a snapshot of a sign posted on the front porch of a home on Rainier Circle. Apparently, residents Hayden and Paxton are making a daily practice of posting “Quarantine Jokes” on the ever-changing signboard. Thanks, Hayden and Paxton. Keep the jokes coming coming! And thanks, Chris, for letting us all know about it.

Schools give back to Don Panchos: The popular Petaluma band, Los Gu’achis (featuring the above-mentioned Chris Samson on guitar), has for years participated in a Dine-and-Donate program, raising money for Petaluma schools by playing at Don Pancho’s Mexican restaurant, where the owners donate a portion of their profits on certain nights to local schools. With those schools closed, and local restaurants shut to dine-in patrons, the parents of several local institutions — including SOMO, Cinnabar and McKinley Elementary schools — have decided to do a “reverse dine and donate,” encouraging the community to order take-out, without accepting the restaurant’s usual school year donation. It’s a sweet gesture, a much appreciated thank you from grateful parents, teachers and administrators.

Signups sought for Petaluma Blood Drive: Looking for an essential reason to step outside for a bit? Well, all three of Petaluma’s Rotary Clubs have got the perfect opportunity for you. On Tuesday and Wednesday, May 12 and 13, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., in collaboration with Vitalant Blood Bank and St. John’s Episcopal Church, a blood drive will be held inside the church hall at the corner of 6th Street and C Street. During this time of isolation, blood donations have fallen drastically, putting folks at risk throughout our community. To donate, register in advance to set an appointment by going to Vitalant.org and entering the “sponsor code” PVRSJE. If you have questions about the process, please call 800-289-4923 or email your question to eligible2donate@vitalant.org.

PPSC presents Tea for Mom, home-delivery style: For some moms, this is going to be a difficult Mother’s Day. In the past, Petaluma People Services Center has sponsored an annual tea on Mother’s Day, for moms who are far away from their kids. The event has also served as a fundraiser for the nonprofit’s Meals on Wheels program. For 2020, with the shelter-in-place continuing throughout May, PPSC and Petaluma Sunrise Rotary are going remote, and they need the community’s help. It costs just $10 to sponsor a “tea for mom” session, and your sponsorship will be recognized on the PPSC website, all social media and the flyer attached to the teacups. Businesses are welcome to donate small snacks and treats. Sunrise Rotary will be packaging the cups and treats, along with a tea bag, to be delivered (all safety precautions observed, of course) to the doorstep of Petaluma moms. If you know a senior (60 and up) who you think would enjoy being included, email the information to mom@petalumapeople.org, and make sure to include the intended recipient’s name and address. Additionally, if you have teacups and saucers in good condition, you can donate them, dropping them off at PPSC’s offices, 1500 A South Petaluma Blvd. The last day to drop off teacups is Thursday, May 7. To make a donation, visit PetalumaPeople.org and click on the link “A Special Tea for Mom.”

Petaluma High Schoolers win Outdoor Writing contest: The Outdoor Writers Association of California has announced its winners for this year’s Pat Vachnin Outdoor Writing celebrating excellence in outdoor-centric journalism by high school students. Petaluma’s Max Bloom, of Petaluma High School, won in the Feature Article category with his adventurous article “Sailing on Tomales,” a chronicle of his solo excursion in a 12-foot Laser, in high winds, across the nine miles of Tomales Bay. His return trip, after the winds had died, was equally grueling, as he had to power the craft unassisted by the wind. In the News category, PHS student Matt Forney won for the article “Steelhead Travel the Russian River, Further Tributaries.” In the piece, Forney colorfully describes the “perilous journey” taken by Coho and Steelhead salmon every year. The contest is named for the late wife of acclaimed outdoor journalist and photographer Don Vachini. The OWAC is the state’s only organization of outdoor media professionals. Congrats to our young Petaluma writers!

What’s with the big posters at Acre Coffee? Those passing Acre Coffee on Petaluma Boulevard have probably noticed the striking COVID-19 posters currently hanging in the shuttered shop’s front windows. Reminiscent of the iconic posters of WWI and WWII, one features a red, white and blue-themed image of a woman in surgical scrubs with a mask bearing the stars-and-stripes and the words “Thank you.” The other, an apparent homage to the Statue of Liberty, with a torch-bearing woman, stylized wings, and the image of the globe encircled by the slogan, “Strength in Service, Strength to Overcome.” It turns out, the posters are just two of hundreds that have been created as part of an ongoing, nationwide call for designs that promote health and public safety, sponsored by the Seattle-based art nonprofit Amplifier. The organization calls the effort “Global Forefront.” The “Strength in Service” poster was designed by Shepard Fairey, best known for the “Hope” poster he created for the Barack Obama campaign. The project is one of several taking place across the country, where some cities, New York being especially active in this regard, have recruited artists to design literally thousands of similar posters that appear on digital displays throughout the city. It’s cool that Acre is following suit by displaying large blow-ups of some of the more eye-catching creations. The “Thank You” poster was designed by Thomas Wimberly, who designed a similar version with a blue, stylized map of the world on the mask. Any local artists want to try their hand designing their own public service poster? Go to Amplifer.org.

(Have an idea for a good BUZZ item? Maybe a good picture of something interesting, funny, entertaining or newsworthy? Drop a line to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)

